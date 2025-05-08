BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound recovered from its recent lows against other major currencies in the early New York session on Thursday.The pound rose to a 2-day high of 0.8472 against the euro and a 6-day high of 193.09 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8523 and 191.00, respectively.Against the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 1.1008 from an early low of 1.0940.Moving from an early more than a 2-week low of 1.3243 against the U.S. dollar, the pound edged up to 1.3339.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.82 against the euro, 197.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the franc and 1.35 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX