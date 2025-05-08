KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced $895 million investment in Merck Animal Health's manufacturing facility in De Soto, Kansas.This investment includes $860 million to expand the company's existing manufacturing facility, and another $35 million to advance research and development laboratories.Preliminary works of the construction of the 200,000-square-foot facility is expected to start immediately, which will create about 2,500 construction jobs. The company estimates that the commercial manufacturing will start in 2030, with the creation of more than 200 full-time roles.'This investment in our site is designed to increase Merck Animal Health's ability to meet the growing customer demand for its portfolio of animal biologics products and ensure the company remains at the forefront of innovation in the animal health sector,' said Richard DeLuca, president, Merck Animal Health.'The opportunities and ripple effects of having almost $1 billion surge into the local economy will have far-reaching and long-lasting reverberations across the entire state. Historic investments such as these truly benefit all Kansans, both now and into the future,' Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said.Since the enactment of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Merck has allocated more than $12 billion to expand its domestic manufacturing and research capabilities, with more than $9 billion in additional investments planned by the end of 2028.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX