JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's foreign trade deficit increased in April from a year ago, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.The trade gap widened to ISK 53.4 billion in April from ISK 46.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. In March, the deficit was ISK 57.2 billion.The value of exports grew 13.0 percent annually in April, and imports also grew the same.Manufacturing products contributed 55 percent of the total exports, their value increasing by 12 percent compared with the previous 12 months, the agency said.For the last 12 months, the deficit in the balance of trade in goods was ISK 437.2 billion, or ISK 39.7 billion less favorable than during the previous 12 months.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX