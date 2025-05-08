Insurtech Mylo CEO David Embry and President & COO Belen Tokarski to Speak at Insurance Innovators USA

Leading insurtech experts to share insights on insurance ecosystems and embedded insurance

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Insurtech leader Mylo today announced its CEO David Embry and President and COO Belen Tokarski will be speaking at Insurance Innovators USA on May 19-20, in Nashville, Tennessee. Embry and Tokarski will join 1,200+ industry professionals to discuss and help shape the future of the industry.

"We're excited to collaborate with industry leaders at Insurance Innovators USA to give our perspective on how we can ensure our clients get the right coverage at the right price for their specific situation," said David Embry, CEO of Mylo. "We're eager to take the stage to discuss critical topics like the future of multi-channel distribution and spark fresh ideas that drive insurance innovation."

At Insurance Innovators USA, Mylo's executives will be speaking on the following panels:

"Insurance in a world of ecosystems" : Tokarski will speak on this panel on Monday, May 19, 2025, from 3:15-3:45 p.m. CT

"A channel revolution? From aggregators to embedded to D2C": Embry will join this panel on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 12:30-1 p.m. CT

"This is a pivotal time for the insurance industry as we navigate evolving customer expectations, and I'm excited to be part of that conversation at Insurance Innovators USA," said Belen Tokarski, President and COO of Mylo. "At Mylo, we're prioritizing individuals and small business owners and look forward to exploring how we can better meet their needs in the right channels through technology."

To learn more about Mylo, please visit ChooseMylo.com. To connect with the Mylo team at the conference, please contact mylo@calibercorporateadvisers.com or request a meeting via the MarketforceLive Networking App.

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com.

Mylo Contact Information

Maddie Hirsch

Caliber Corporate Advisers

mylo@calibercorporateadvisers.com

