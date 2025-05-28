Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025
WKN: A0LF1M | ISIN: KYG3066H1002
Mylo CEO David Embry and President and COO Belen Tokarski to Speak at Insurtech Insights USA

Mylo executives to share insights on the next generation of insurance customers and the rise of embedded insurance

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Insurtech leader Mylo today announced that its CEO David Embry and President and COO Belen Tokarski will speak at Insurtech Insights USA on June 4-5 in New York. Embry and Tokarski will join over 6,000 of the world's top industry professionals to share insights during a time of profound disruption and transformation.

"We're excited that Insurtech Insights has invited us to contribute to the conversation on how our industry has evolved and will continue to transform," said David Embry, CEO of Mylo. "We look forward to joining other thought leaders on stage to discuss how we will connect our clients with great coverage through even more seamless experiences."

At Insurtech Insights USA, Mylo's executives will be speaking on the following panels:

  • "Capturing Tomorrow: Attracting the Next Generation of Customers in the Evolving Business Insurance Landscape": Tokarski will speak on this panel on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 10:35-11:15 a.m. ET

  • "Seamless Coverage: The Rise of Embedded Insurance in the Modern Market": Embry will join this panel on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 1:25-2:05 p.m. ET

"It's an honor to have the opportunity to speak with this global community of insurance innovators," said Belen Tokarski, President and COO of Mylo. "We can't wait to connect with our peers and share the ways Mylo is helping to reach current customers and the next generation by continually evolving what we do."

Founded to be the #1 catalyst of insurance innovation across the globe, Insurtech Insights creates and curates actionable content delivered both online and offline to the industry. Through events across USA, Europe and APAC, they help connect the ecosystem together, enabling partnerships and collaboration to be formed.

To learn more about Mylo, please visit choosemylo.com. To connect with the Mylo team at the conference, please contact mylo@calibercorporateadvisers.com.

About Mylo
Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com.

###

Mylo Contact Information
Maddie Hirsch
Caliber Corporate Advisers
mylo@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Mylo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mylo-ceo-david-embry-and-president-and-coo-belen-tokarski-to-speak-a-1032433

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
