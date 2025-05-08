Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - DARK STAR MINERALS INC. (CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W) (the "Company" or "Dark Star") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated April 1, 2025 and April 22, 2025, it continues to move forward with the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Bleasdell Lake uranium project (the "Bleasdell Project") consisting of over 515 ha in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Acquisition") from two arms length vendors (together, the "Vendors") in accordance with a mineral purchase agreement dated April 18, 2025 (the "Agreement"). Accordingly, the Company has made the second cash installment of $75,000 CAD and issued 5,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") of Dark Star at a deemed price of $0.06 per Share to the Vendors.

Mr. Marc Branson, President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Dark Star states: "We are excited about the next phase of the Company as we build upon the historical resource at Bleasdell Project, and look to further explore our portfolio of assets."

RSU Grant

Dark Star also announces the grant of 1,750,000 restricted share units (each, a "RSU") to a certain consultant of the Company. All RSUs vest 100% on the date this is four (4) months from the date of award. Upon vesting, each RSU represents the right to receive one common share in the capital of the Company in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

The grant of the RSUs is subject to acceptance by the CSE.

About Dark Star Minerals Inc.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of critical mineral resources, specifically the rare earth complex. Dark Star has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ghost Lake claims located in the prolific CMB of Labrador, which consists of 28,575 ha of contiguous claim blocks, and has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bleasdell Project consisting of over 515 ha in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Marc Branson"

Marc, Branson, President, CEO and a director

