JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team Hosts Virtual Investor "KOL Connect" Segment to Discuss Veru Inc.'s Enobosarm Taking GLP-1 Weight Loss to Next Level

Moderated discussion with preeminent obesity expert Louis J. Aronne, MD, FACP and Mitchell Steiner, M.D., F.A.C.S, President, CEO, and Founder of Veru

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today released a Virtual Investor "KOL Connect" segment featuring Mitchell Steiner, M.D., F.A.C.S, President, CEO, and Key Opining Leader (KOL), Louis J. Aronne, MD, FACP.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for the treatment of cardiometabolic and inflammatory diseases. The Company's drug development program includes two late-stage novel small molecules, enobosarm and sabizabulin. Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), is being developed as a next generation drug that makes weight reduction by GLP-1 RA drugs more tissue selective for loss of fat and preservation of lean mass thereby improving body composition and physical function. Sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor, is being developed for the treatment of inflammation in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

As part of this "KOL Connect" segment, Dr. Steiner and Dr. Aronne discussed obesity and GLP-1s, the current treatment landscape and areas of unmet need, highlighting Veru's lead program, the enobosarm QUALITY Phase 2b study, and the clinical data released by Veru to date.

