WKN: A2DV3C | ISIN: US92536C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: FMW
Tradegate
07.05.25 | 16:15
0,456 Euro
+2,52 % +0,011
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VERU INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERU INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4300,46015:58
0,4340,45515:58
ACCESS Newswire
08.05.2025 15:38 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team Hosts Virtual Investor "KOL Connect" Segment to Discuss Veru Inc.'s Enobosarm Taking GLP-1 Weight Loss to Next Level

Finanznachrichten News

Moderated discussion with preeminent obesity expert Louis J. Aronne, MD, FACP and Mitchell Steiner, M.D., F.A.C.S, President, CEO, and Founder of Veru

Watch the "KOL Connect" segment here

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today released a Virtual Investor "KOL Connect" segment featuring Mitchell Steiner, M.D., F.A.C.S, President, CEO, and Key Opining Leader (KOL), Louis J. Aronne, MD, FACP.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for the treatment of cardiometabolic and inflammatory diseases. The Company's drug development program includes two late-stage novel small molecules, enobosarm and sabizabulin. Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), is being developed as a next generation drug that makes weight reduction by GLP-1 RA drugs more tissue selective for loss of fat and preservation of lean mass thereby improving body composition and physical function. Sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor, is being developed for the treatment of inflammation in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

As part of this "KOL Connect" segment, Dr. Steiner and Dr. Aronne discussed obesity and GLP-1s, the current treatment landscape and areas of unmet need, highlighting Veru's lead program, the enobosarm QUALITY Phase 2b study, and the clinical data released by Veru to date.

The Virtual Investor "KOL Connect" segment featuring Veru Inc. is now available here. To access all Virtual Investor Events, visit www.virtualinvestorco.com.

About JTC Team
JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on X and LinkedIn.

CONTACT
Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (908) 824-0775
jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jtc-team-hosts-virtual-investor-%22kol-connect%22-segment-to-discuss-1025281

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
