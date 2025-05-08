NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' consumer price inflation softened further in April to the lowest level in just over four years amid cheaper utility and transport costs, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 1.6 percent climb in March.Further, this was the weakest increase since March 2021, when the index showed a deflation of 0.72 percent.Transport charges dropped notably by 3.6 percent from last year, and utility costs also logged a renewed decline of 1.4 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in April.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX