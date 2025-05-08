DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT), an online sports betting and iGaming company, Thursday announced share buyback of up to $225 million, beginning from July 1.The repurchase, which is the third tranche of the $5 billion buyback program announced in September last year, will end by September 30.The company said it plans to return about $1 billion to shareholders via the program in 2025.Davy Securities Unlimited Company will conduct the Buyback on Flutters behalf.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX