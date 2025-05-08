WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC, majority owned by energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE), reported Thursday lower profit in its first quarter, despite higher operating revenues.In the quarter, net income was $181 million, compared to net income of $225 million a year ago.Operating income declined to $352 million from last year's $360 million.Operating revenues, however, increased to $1.55 billion from prior year's $1.46 billion.Total distribution base revenues grew to $764 million from $663 million a year ago.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX