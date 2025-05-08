Embellence Group AB: Report from Annual General Meeting 2025 of Embellence Group AB

8 May 2025 · Press release · Regulatory

Embellence Group AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting today, Thursday 8 May 2025, at Quality Hotel Grand Borås. Attorney Eric Ehrencrona from MAQS Advokatbyrå was elected as chairman of the Annual General Meeting.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the Annual General Meeting:

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, and distribution of profits

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet for the company and the group for the financial year 2024 in accordance with the presented annual report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.25 per share. The record date for payment of the dividend is 12 May 2025 and the dividend will be paid to the shareholders on 15 May 2025.

Discharge of liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge all individuals who had served as Board members or CEO during 2024 from liability for the financial year of 2024.

Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect the Board members Karin Dennford, Henrik Nyqvist, Christina Ståhl, Maria Veerasamy, and Magnus Welander. Magnus Welander was re-elected as chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors thus consists of five Board members.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect the registered accounting firm Ernst & Young AB (EY) as auditor. It was noted that Michaela Nilsson been appointed by EY to continue as the auditor in charge.

Fees to the Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with Nomination Committee's proposal, that fees to the Board of Directors shall be paid as follows.

The chairman of the Board of Directors shall receive a fee of SEK 500,000 and each of the other Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting who are not employees of the company or the group shall receive a fee of SEK 250,000.

The fee for work in the Audit Committee shall be SEK 100,000 to the chairperson and SEK 40,000 to other member.

The fee for work in the Remuneration Committee shall be SEK 40,000 to the chairperson and SEK 20,000 to other member.

Fee to the auditor shall be paid as per invoices approved by the company.

Implementation of a long-term incentive programme, etc.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on the implementation of a long-term incentive programme for senior executives of the company and members of the group management. The Annual General Meeting further resolved on a directed issue of warrants to the company and approval on the transfer of warrants to enable the delivery of warrant to participants in the incentive programme.

Authorization to the Board of Directors to resolve on issue of new shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve, on one or several occasions and for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, on issue of new shares corresponding to a dilution of not more than ten percent.

The complete proposals of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee are available on the company's website, www.embellencegroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Karin Lidén, CFO

Telephone: +46(0) 704 29 30 57

Email: ir@embellencegroup.com

About Embellence Group

Embellence Group, founded in 1905, is a leading European company in interior decoration with a focus on premium brands in the wallpaper segment, complimented by other color and pattern driven interior decoration such as textiles and rugs. Our products are sold in more than 100 markets around the world.

At Embellence Group, we believe that environments affect our thoughts and feelings, whether we are at home, at work or on the go. Our ambition is to impact our surroundings through the power of the unique design that our brands Boråstapeter, Cole & Son, Wall&decò, Pappelina and Artscape offer.

Embellence Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se.

