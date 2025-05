WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) Thursday announced a private offering of $1.5 billion in of Senior Notes due 2033.FICO said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay certain indebtedness outstanding under its existing unsecured revolving credit facility and unsecured term loans, to pay related fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX