BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remains mixed in the aftermath of the pause by the Fed and the concerns about economic uncertainty it raised. Optimism surrounding the trade deal between the U.S. and the U.K. and the looming trade talks with China however boosted sentiment. Positive updates to corporate earnings also supported markets.Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. Major markets in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note whereas the FTSE 100 has declined after a widely expected rate cut by the Bank of England. Major Asian markets finished trading firmly in the green.The six-currency Dollar Index extended gains. Bond yields hardened across regions. Hopes of a trade deal between the U.S. and China lifted crude oil prices. A potential easing in the global trade tensions diminished gold's safe haven appeal, dragging down prices. Cryptocurrencies rallied emphatically.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,320.50, up 0.50% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,672.00, up 0.72% Germany's DAX at 23,309.00, up 0.83% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,553.96, down 0.06% France's CAC 40 at 7,691.25, up 0.84% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,283.25, up 1.01% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,928.63, up 0.41% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,191.70, up 0.16% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,352.00, up 0.28% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,775.92, up 0.37%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1306, up 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3333, up 0.30% USD/JPY at 144.62, up 0.58% AUD/USD at 0.6423, down 0.02% USD/CAD at 1.3883, up 0.37% Dollar Index at 99.98, up 0.37%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.297%, up 0.51% Germany at 2.4910%, up 0.65% France at 3.209%, up 0.44% U.K. at 4.5425%, up 1.87% Japan at 1.339%, up 1.06%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $61.93, up 1.33%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $59.01, up 1.62%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,356.45, down 1.05%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $99,421.89, up 2.58% Ethereum at $1,965.18, up 7.49% XRP at $2.21, up 3.67% BNB at $613.85, up 0.97% Solana at $155.00, up 5.49%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX