Wereldhave Belgium: Result of the optional dividend in shares related to financial year 2024

• High participation rate with 79.2 % of the shareholders opting for a dividend in new shares

• Encouraging result with a capital increase of € 19,600,053.23.

Press release - Result optional dividend - 08 May 2025:

