Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: 632334 | ISIN: BE0003724383
Frankfurt
08.05.25 | 08:14
49,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
08.05.2025 16:30 Uhr
Wereldhave Belgium: Result of the optional dividend in shares related to financial year 2024

• High participation rate with 79.2 % of the shareholders opting for a dividend in new shares

• Encouraging result with a capital increase of € 19,600,053.23.

Press release - Result optional dividend - 08 May 2025:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=PGog8uJE84RKGAd9IKfJiP60vGp0dI43he1aRO8Ir8KbNvPeHU8Sl7SnlPiVHW2TSdRYX7a7lcnzzyfpLvF0GHF_3c6LmHMiXp2TQs-yQFU9ezCDJRZp8qwFx884QPexDepNYteAPFMvue68b1nA7ihjXv_8CGFXU1kXSotfrPJrJss7xYc8q7ivNZ-tZGQX7K0TX-whMI3xKK7L_W8f0NwahaiKSpjKiLObGzWxeAs=


