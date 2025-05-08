Sapiens International: Sapiens Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Summary Results for First Quarter 2025 (USD in millions, except per share data)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q1 202 5
Q1 2024
% Change
Q1 202 5
Q1 2024
% Change
Revenue
$136.1
$134.2
1.4 %
$136.1
$134.2
1.4 %
Gross Profit
$60.7
$57.6
5.4 %
$63.0
$60.9
3.5 %
Gross Margin
44.6 %
42.9 %
170 bps
46.3 %
45.4 %
90 bps
Operating Income
$21.2
$20.5
3.3 %
$24.6
$24.3
1.2 %
Operating Margin
15.6 %
15.3 %
30 bps
18.0 %
18.1 %
-10 bps
Net Income (*)
$17.9
$17.4
3.3 %
$20.7
$20.4
1.3 %
Diluted EPS
$0.32
$0.31
3.2 %
$0.37
$0.36
2.8 %
(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "We delivered a strong start to 2025, advancing our strategic growth priorities, signing deals with new and existing customers, and signing two successful targeted acquisitions. The addition of Candela and AdvantageGo significantly expands our global footprint and innovative solution breadth, reinforcing our position as a leader in both Life and P&C."
Mr. Al-Dor continued, "We continue to see steady increases in demand for our AI-driven insurance platforms, strong customer adoption of our SaaS model, and are proud of our team's relentless efforts on generating results. Innovation is in our DNA, and with the healthy state of our current pipeline, we remain confident in our ability to drive long-term value creation for our customers and shareholders alike."
"We are well-positioned to continue our positive momentum from the first quarter throughout the remainder of the year," concluded Mr. Al-Dor. "We are raising our 2025 guidance for non-GAAP revenue to the range of $574 million to $578 million from the previous $553 million to $558 million."
"Our non-GAAP operating profit is expected to be in the range of $94 million to $96 million, with an operating margin of 16.5% at the midpoint. This compares to the previous guidance of $98 million to $102 million."
"Our 2025 operating profit guidance reflects favorable currency movements. However, this is expected to be offset by losses associated with AdvantageGo and integration costs related to both the Candela and AdvantageGo acquisitions. The total aggregate negative impact on 2025 operating profit is approximately $5 million at the midpoint."
Quarterly Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call and webcast on May 8, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:
North America (toll-free): 1-888-642-5032
International: 972-3-918-0609
UK: 0-800-917-5108
The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at the following link. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event at the same link for 90 days.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.
Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.
The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.
About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our SaaS-based Solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success. For more information visit sapiens or follow us on LinkedIn
|
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
136,105
134,249
Cost of revenue
75,445
76,689
Gross profit
60,660
57,560
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
16,276
16,521
Selling, marketing, general and
23,188
20,517
Total operating expenses
39,464
37,038
Operating income
21,196
20,522
Financial and other income, net
(1,330)
(1,092)
Taxes on income
4,492
4,113
Net income
18,034
17,501
Attributable to non-controlling interest
-
141
Attributable to redeemable non-controlling
98
-
Net income attributable to Sapiens'
17,936
17,360
Basic earnings per share
0.32
0.31
Diluted earnings per share
0.32
0.31
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
55,888
55,744
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
56,020
55,981
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP revenue
136,105
134,249
Non-GAAP revenue
136,105
134,249
GAAP gross profit
60,660
57,560
Amortization of capitalized software
1,511
1,545
Amortization of other intangible assets
824
1,779
Non-GAAP gross profit
62,995
60,884
GAAP operating income
21,196
20,522
Gross profit adjustments
2,335
3,324
Capitalization of software development
(1,942)
(1,717)
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,560
1,233
Stock-based compensation
847
772
Acquisition-related costs (*)
561
129
Non-GAAP operating income
24,557
24,263
GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
17,936
17,360
Operating income adjustments
3,361
3,741
Taxes on income
(618)
(680)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
20,679
20,421
Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
GAAP operating profit
21,196
20,522
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of capitalized software
1,511
1,545
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,384
3,012
Capitalization of software development
(1,942)
(1,717)
Stock-based compensation
847
772
Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs
561
129
Non-GAAP operating profit
24,557
24,263
Depreciation
972
1,097
Adjusted EBITDA
25,529
25,360
Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Revenues
136,105
134,305
137,025
136,800
134,249
Gross profit
62,995
62,692
62,809
62,481
60,884
Operating income
24,557
24,468
25,101
24,836
24,263
Adjusted EBITDA
25,529
25,359
26,389
25,931
25,360
Net income to Sapiens' shareholders
20,679
20,710
21,091
21,041
20,421
Diluted earnings per share
0.37
0.37
0.37
0.37
0.36
Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Annual Recurring Revenue
187,386
167,646
Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
North America
56,871
56,753
55,755
57,918
55,158
Europe
67,480
65,624
69,281
66,072
68,727
Rest of the World
11,754
11,928
11,989
12,810
10,364
Total
136,105
134,305
137,025
136,800
134,249
Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q1 2025
%
Q1 2024
%
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
108,057
79.4 %
94,242
70.2 %
Pre-production implementation services (**)
28,048
20.6 %
40,007
29.8 %
Total Revenues
136,105
100 %
134,249
100 %
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
55,492
50,340
Pre-production implementation services (**)
3,503
10,544
Total Gross profit
62,995
60,884
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
55.1 %
53.4 %
Pre-production implementation services (**)
12.5 %
26.4 %
Gross margin
46.3 %
45.4 %
(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription,
(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live,
Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Cash-flow from operating activities
25,353
42,109
13,083
8,545
18,488
Increase in capitalized software development costs
(1,942)
(1,759)
(1,834)
(1,823)
(1,717)
Capital expenditures
(366)
(419)
(1,125)
(666)
(466)
Free cash-flow
23,045
39,931
10,124
6,056
16,305
Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)
-
1,238
124
134
751
Adjusted free cash-flow
23,045
41,169
10,248
6,190
17,056
(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities
(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
U.S. dollars in thousands
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
143,364
163,690
Short-term bank deposit
62,500
52,500
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
105,818
99,603
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
15,707
19,350
Total current assets
327,389
335,143
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
10,401
10,656
Severance pay fund
3,185
3,208
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
329,819
302,472
Operating lease right-of-use assets
20,581
20,746
Other long-term assets
22,605
19,486
Total long-term assets
386,591
356,568
TOTAL ASSETS
713,980
691,711
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
8,485
8,414
Current maturities of Series B Debentures
19,797
19,796
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
117,219
77,390
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
7,337
6,440
Deferred revenue
42,102
37,543
Total current liabilities
194,940
149,583
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Series B Debentures, net of current maturities
-
19,792
Deferred tax liabilities
9,792
6,899
Other long-term liabilities
10,847
10,331
Long-term operating lease liabilities
16,064
17,719
Accrued severance pay
8,000
7,758
Total long-term liabilities
44,703
62,499
REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
13,746
-
EQUITY
460,591
479,629
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
713,980
691,711
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
For the three months ended March 31,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
18,034
17,501
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
972
1,097
Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software
3,895
4,557
Accretion of discount on series B debentures
5
9
Capital loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment
1
(1)
Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees
847
772
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:
Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
(5,058)
(14,703)
Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net
(514)
(776)
Decrease in other operating assets
5,239
3,737
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(378)
3,547
Increase (decrease) in other operating liabilities
(1,878)
721
Increase in deferred revenues
3,975
1,968
Increase in accrued severance pay, net
213
59
Net cash provided by operating activities
25,353
18,488
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(368)
(470)
Investment in deposits
(10,110)
(3,291)
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(16,311)
-
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
2
4
Capitalized software development costs
(1,942)
(1,717)
Net cash used in investing activities
(28,729)
(5,474)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of series B debenture
(19,796)
(19,796)
Acquisition of minority interests
-
(3,098)
Net cash used in financing activities
(19,796)
(22,894)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,846
(147)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(20,326)
(10,027)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
163,690
126,716
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
143,364
116,689
Debentures Covenants
As of March 31, 2025, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:
Covenant 1
- Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
- Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $460.6 million.
Covenant 2
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (67.66)%.
Covenant 3
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.80).
