PR Newswire
08.05.2025 12:08 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sapiens International: Sapiens Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Summary Results for First Quarter 2025 (USD in millions, except per share data)


GAAP


Non-GAAP



Q1 202 5

Q1 2024

% Change

Q1 202 5

Q1 2024

% Change

Revenue

$136.1

$134.2

1.4 %

$136.1

$134.2

1.4 %

Gross Profit

$60.7

$57.6

5.4 %

$63.0

$60.9

3.5 %

Gross Margin

44.6 %

42.9 %

170 bps

46.3 %

45.4 %

90 bps

Operating Income

$21.2

$20.5

3.3 %

$24.6

$24.3

1.2 %

Operating Margin

15.6 %

15.3 %

30 bps

18.0 %

18.1 %

-10 bps

Net Income (*)

$17.9

$17.4

3.3 %

$20.7

$20.4

1.3 %

Diluted EPS

$0.32

$0.31

3.2 %

$0.37

$0.36

2.8 %

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "We delivered a strong start to 2025, advancing our strategic growth priorities, signing deals with new and existing customers, and signing two successful targeted acquisitions. The addition of Candela and AdvantageGo significantly expands our global footprint and innovative solution breadth, reinforcing our position as a leader in both Life and P&C."

Mr. Al-Dor continued, "We continue to see steady increases in demand for our AI-driven insurance platforms, strong customer adoption of our SaaS model, and are proud of our team's relentless efforts on generating results. Innovation is in our DNA, and with the healthy state of our current pipeline, we remain confident in our ability to drive long-term value creation for our customers and shareholders alike."

"We are well-positioned to continue our positive momentum from the first quarter throughout the remainder of the year," concluded Mr. Al-Dor. "We are raising our 2025 guidance for non-GAAP revenue to the range of $574 million to $578 million from the previous $553 million to $558 million."

"Our non-GAAP operating profit is expected to be in the range of $94 million to $96 million, with an operating margin of 16.5% at the midpoint. This compares to the previous guidance of $98 million to $102 million."

"Our 2025 operating profit guidance reflects favorable currency movements. However, this is expected to be offset by losses associated with AdvantageGo and integration costs related to both the Candela and AdvantageGo acquisitions. The total aggregate negative impact on 2025 operating profit is approximately $5 million at the midpoint."

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on May 8, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): 1-888-642-5032
International: 972-3-918-0609
UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at the following link. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our SaaS-based Solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success. For more information visit sapiens or follow us on LinkedIn

Investor and Media Contact
Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah
Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Investor Relations, Sapiens
Mobile: +1 917-533-4782
Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact
Kimberly Rogers
Managing Director, Hayden IR
Phone: +1 541-904-5075
Email: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME




U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended





March 31,





2025


2024





(unaudited)


(unaudited)









Revenue


136,105


134,249


Cost of revenue


75,445


76,689









Gross profit


60,660


57,560









Operating expenses:







Research and development, net


16,276


16,521



Selling, marketing, general and
administrative


23,188


20,517


Total operating expenses


39,464


37,038









Operating income


21,196


20,522









Financial and other income, net


(1,330)


(1,092)


Taxes on income


4,492


4,113
















Net income


18,034


17,501









Attributable to non-controlling interest


-


141


Attributable to redeemable non-controlling
interest


98


-









Net income attributable to Sapiens'
shareholders


17,936


17,360
















Basic earnings per share


0.32


0.31









Diluted earnings per share


0.32


0.31















Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to compute basic earnings per share (in
thousands)


55,888


55,744








Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to compute diluted earnings per share (in
thousands)


56,020


55,981


SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Three months ended




March 31,




2025


2024




(unaudited)


(unaudited)








GAAP revenue


136,105


134,249


Non-GAAP revenue


136,105


134,249








GAAP gross profit


60,660


57,560


Amortization of capitalized software


1,511


1,545


Amortization of other intangible assets


824


1,779


Non-GAAP gross profit


62,995


60,884








GAAP operating income


21,196


20,522


Gross profit adjustments


2,335


3,324


Capitalization of software development


(1,942)


(1,717)


Amortization of other intangible assets


1,560


1,233


Stock-based compensation


847


772


Acquisition-related costs (*)


561


129


Non-GAAP operating income


24,557


24,263








GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
shareholders


17,936


17,360


Operating income adjustments


3,361


3,741


Taxes on income


(618)


(680)


Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
shareholders


20,679


20,421



(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and
retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.


Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands


Three months ended




March 31,




2025


2024








GAAP operating profit


21,196


20,522








Non-GAAP adjustments:






Amortization of capitalized software


1,511


1,545


Amortization of other intangible assets


2,384


3,012


Capitalization of software development


(1,942)


(1,717)


Stock-based compensation


847


772


Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs


561


129








Non-GAAP operating profit


24,557


24,263








Depreciation


972


1,097








Adjusted EBITDA


25,529


25,360


Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)


Q1 2025


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


Q2 2024


Q1 2024











Revenues

136,105


134,305


137,025


136,800


134,249

Gross profit

62,995


62,692


62,809


62,481


60,884

Operating income

24,557


24,468


25,101


24,836


24,263

Adjusted EBITDA

25,529


25,359


26,389


25,931


25,360

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

20,679


20,710


21,091


21,041


20,421











Diluted earnings per share

0.37


0.37


0.37


0.37


0.36

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")

U.S. dollars in thousands



Three months ended



March 31,



2025



2024

Annual Recurring Revenue



187,386




167,646









Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands


Q1 2025


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


Q2 2024


Q1 2024











North America

56,871


56,753


55,755


57,918


55,158

Europe

67,480


65,624


69,281


66,072


68,727

Rest of the World

11,754


11,928


11,989


12,810


10,364











Total

136,105


134,305


137,025


136,800


134,249

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands


Q1 2025


%


Q1 2024


%









Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

108,057


79.4 %


94,242


70.2 %

Pre-production implementation services (**)

28,048


20.6 %


40,007


29.8 %









Total Revenues

136,105


100 %


134,249


100 %


Q1 2025


Q1 2024





Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

55,492


50,340

Pre-production implementation services (**)

3,503


10,544





Total Gross profit

62,995


60,884


Q1 2025


Q1 2024





Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

55.1 %


53.4 %

Pre-production implementation services (**)

12.5 %


26.4 %





Gross margin

46.3 %


45.4 %





(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription,
term license, maintenance, application maintenance, cloud solutions and post-production services.
This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.

(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live,
which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands


Q1 2025


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


Q2 2024


Q1 2024











Cash-flow from operating activities

25,353


42,109


13,083


8,545


18,488

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,942)


(1,759)


(1,834)


(1,823)


(1,717)

Capital expenditures

(366)


(419)


(1,125)


(666)


(466)

Free cash-flow

23,045


39,931


10,124


6,056


16,305











Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)

-


1,238


124


134


751











Adjusted free cash-flow

23,045


41,169


10,248


6,190


17,056


(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and
retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands


March 31,


December 31,




2025


2024




(unaudited)


(unaudited)







ASSETS












CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents


143,364


163,690


Short-term bank deposit


62,500


52,500


Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables


105,818


99,603


Other receivables and prepaid expenses


15,707


19,350


Total current assets


327,389


335,143







LONG-TERM ASSETS






Property and equipment, net


10,401


10,656


Severance pay fund


3,185


3,208


Goodwill and intangible assets, net


329,819


302,472


Operating lease right-of-use assets


20,581


20,746


Other long-term assets


22,605


19,486


Total long-term assets


386,591


356,568







TOTAL ASSETS


713,980


691,711







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES






Trade payables


8,485


8,414


Current maturities of Series B Debentures


19,797


19,796


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


117,219


77,390


Current maturities of operating lease liabilities


7,337


6,440


Deferred revenue


42,102


37,543


Total current liabilities


194,940


149,583







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES






Series B Debentures, net of current maturities


-


19,792


Deferred tax liabilities


9,792


6,899


Other long-term liabilities


10,847


10,331


Long-term operating lease liabilities


16,064


17,719


Accrued severance pay


8,000


7,758


Total long-term liabilities


44,703


62,499







REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST


13,746


-







EQUITY



460,591


479,629







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


713,980


691,711

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands


For the three months ended March 31,


2025


2024


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

18,034


17,501

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation of property and equipment

972


1,097

Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software

3,895


4,557

Accretion of discount on series B debentures

5


9

Capital loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment

1


(1)

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

847


772





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:




Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

(5,058)


(14,703)

Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net

(514)


(776)

Decrease in other operating assets

5,239


3,737

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(378)


3,547

Increase (decrease) in other operating liabilities

(1,878)


721

Increase in deferred revenues

3,975


1,968

Increase in accrued severance pay, net

213


59

Net cash provided by operating activities

25,353


18,488





Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchase of property and equipment

(368)


(470)

Investment in deposits

(10,110)


(3,291)

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(16,311)


-

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

2


4

Capitalized software development costs

(1,942)


(1,717)

Net cash used in investing activities

(28,729)


(5,474)





Cash flows from financing activities:








Repayment of series B debenture

(19,796)


(19,796)

Acquisition of minority interests

-


(3,098)

Net cash used in financing activities

(19,796)


(22,894)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2,846


(147)





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(20,326)


(10,027)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

163,690


126,716





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

143,364


116,689

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2025, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $460.6 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (67.66)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.80).

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sapiens International

© 2025 PR Newswire
