Sapiens International: Sapiens Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Summary Results for First Quarter 2025 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

Non-GAAP



Q1 202 5 Q1 2024 % Change Q1 202 5 Q1 2024 % Change Revenue $136.1 $134.2 1.4 % $136.1 $134.2 1.4 % Gross Profit $60.7 $57.6 5.4 % $63.0 $60.9 3.5 % Gross Margin 44.6 % 42.9 % 170 bps 46.3 % 45.4 % 90 bps Operating Income $21.2 $20.5 3.3 % $24.6 $24.3 1.2 % Operating Margin 15.6 % 15.3 % 30 bps 18.0 % 18.1 % -10 bps Net Income (*) $17.9 $17.4 3.3 % $20.7 $20.4 1.3 % Diluted EPS $0.32 $0.31 3.2 % $0.37 $0.36 2.8 % (*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "We delivered a strong start to 2025, advancing our strategic growth priorities, signing deals with new and existing customers, and signing two successful targeted acquisitions. The addition of Candela and AdvantageGo significantly expands our global footprint and innovative solution breadth, reinforcing our position as a leader in both Life and P&C."

Mr. Al-Dor continued, "We continue to see steady increases in demand for our AI-driven insurance platforms, strong customer adoption of our SaaS model, and are proud of our team's relentless efforts on generating results. Innovation is in our DNA, and with the healthy state of our current pipeline, we remain confident in our ability to drive long-term value creation for our customers and shareholders alike."

"We are well-positioned to continue our positive momentum from the first quarter throughout the remainder of the year," concluded Mr. Al-Dor. "We are raising our 2025 guidance for non-GAAP revenue to the range of $574 million to $578 million from the previous $553 million to $558 million."

"Our non-GAAP operating profit is expected to be in the range of $94 million to $96 million, with an operating margin of 16.5% at the midpoint. This compares to the previous guidance of $98 million to $102 million."

"Our 2025 operating profit guidance reflects favorable currency movements. However, this is expected to be offset by losses associated with AdvantageGo and integration costs related to both the Candela and AdvantageGo acquisitions. The total aggregate negative impact on 2025 operating profit is approximately $5 million at the midpoint."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our SaaS-based Solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success. For more information visit sapiens or follow us on LinkedIn

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME





U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)











Three months ended







March 31,







2025

2024







(unaudited)

(unaudited)















Revenue

136,105

134,249

Cost of revenue

75,445

76,689















Gross profit

60,660

57,560















Operating expenses:











Research and development, net

16,276

16,521



Selling, marketing, general and

administrative

23,188

20,517

Total operating expenses

39,464

37,038















Operating income

21,196

20,522















Financial and other income, net

(1,330)

(1,092)

Taxes on income

4,492

4,113





























Net income

18,034

17,501















Attributable to non-controlling interest

-

141

Attributable to redeemable non-controlling

interest

98

-















Net income attributable to Sapiens'

shareholders

17,936

17,360





























Basic earnings per share

0.32

0.31















Diluted earnings per share

0.32

0.31



























Weighted average number of shares outstanding

used to compute basic earnings per share (in

thousands)

55,888

55,744













Weighted average number of shares outstanding

used to compute diluted earnings per share (in

thousands)

56,020

55,981



SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Three months ended





March 31,





2025

2024





(unaudited)

(unaudited)













GAAP revenue

136,105

134,249

Non-GAAP revenue

136,105

134,249













GAAP gross profit

60,660

57,560

Amortization of capitalized software

1,511

1,545

Amortization of other intangible assets

824

1,779

Non-GAAP gross profit

62,995

60,884













GAAP operating income

21,196

20,522

Gross profit adjustments

2,335

3,324

Capitalization of software development

(1,942)

(1,717)

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,560

1,233

Stock-based compensation

847

772

Acquisition-related costs (*)

561

129

Non-GAAP operating income

24,557

24,263













GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'

shareholders

17,936

17,360

Operating income adjustments

3,361

3,741

Taxes on income

(618)

(680)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'

shareholders

20,679

20,421



(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.



Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended





March 31,





2025

2024













GAAP operating profit

21,196

20,522













Non-GAAP adjustments:









Amortization of capitalized software

1,511

1,545

Amortization of other intangible assets

2,384

3,012

Capitalization of software development

(1,942)

(1,717)

Stock-based compensation

847

772

Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs

561

129













Non-GAAP operating profit

24,557

24,263













Depreciation

972

1,097













Adjusted EBITDA

25,529

25,360



Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024



















Revenues 136,105

134,305

137,025

136,800

134,249 Gross profit 62,995

62,692

62,809

62,481

60,884 Operating income 24,557

24,468

25,101

24,836

24,263 Adjusted EBITDA 25,529

25,359

26,389

25,931

25,360 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 20,679

20,710

21,091

21,041

20,421



















Diluted earnings per share 0.37

0.37

0.37

0.37

0.36

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") U.S. dollars in thousands



Three months ended



March 31,



2025



2024 Annual Recurring Revenue



187,386





167,646

















Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024



















North America 56,871

56,753

55,755

57,918

55,158 Europe 67,480

65,624

69,281

66,072

68,727 Rest of the World 11,754

11,928

11,989

12,810

10,364



















Total 136,105

134,305

137,025

136,800

134,249

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands

Q1 2025

%

Q1 2024

%















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 108,057

79.4 %

94,242

70.2 % Pre-production implementation services (**) 28,048

20.6 %

40,007

29.8 %















Total Revenues 136,105

100 %

134,249

100 %



Q1 2025

Q1 2024







Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 55,492

50,340 Pre-production implementation services (**) 3,503

10,544







Total Gross profit 62,995

60,884



Q1 2025

Q1 2024







Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 55.1 %

53.4 % Pre-production implementation services (**) 12.5 %

26.4 %







Gross margin 46.3 %

45.4 %







(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription,

term license, maintenance, application maintenance, cloud solutions and post-production services.

This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature. (**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live,

which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024



















Cash-flow from operating activities 25,353

42,109

13,083

8,545

18,488 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,942)

(1,759)

(1,834)

(1,823)

(1,717) Capital expenditures (366)

(419)

(1,125)

(666)

(466) Free cash-flow 23,045

39,931

10,124

6,056

16,305



















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**) -

1,238

124

134

751



















Adjusted free cash-flow 23,045

41,169

10,248

6,190

17,056

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities (**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET U.S. dollars in thousands

March 31,

December 31,





2025

2024





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

143,364

163,690

Short-term bank deposit

62,500

52,500

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

105,818

99,603

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

15,707

19,350

Total current assets

327,389

335,143











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

10,401

10,656

Severance pay fund

3,185

3,208

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

329,819

302,472

Operating lease right-of-use assets

20,581

20,746

Other long-term assets

22,605

19,486

Total long-term assets

386,591

356,568











TOTAL ASSETS

713,980

691,711











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

8,485

8,414

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,797

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

117,219

77,390

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

7,337

6,440

Deferred revenue

42,102

37,543

Total current liabilities

194,940

149,583











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

-

19,792

Deferred tax liabilities

9,792

6,899

Other long-term liabilities

10,847

10,331

Long-term operating lease liabilities

16,064

17,719

Accrued severance pay

8,000

7,758

Total long-term liabilities

44,703

62,499











REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

13,746

-











EQUITY



460,591

479,629











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

713,980

691,711

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands

For the three months ended March 31,

2025

2024

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 18,034

17,501 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 972

1,097 Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software 3,895

4,557 Accretion of discount on series B debentures 5

9 Capital loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment 1

(1) Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 847

772







Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:





Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (5,058)

(14,703) Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net (514)

(776) Decrease in other operating assets 5,239

3,737 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (378)

3,547 Increase (decrease) in other operating liabilities (1,878)

721 Increase in deferred revenues 3,975

1,968 Increase in accrued severance pay, net 213

59 Net cash provided by operating activities 25,353

18,488







Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (368)

(470) Investment in deposits (10,110)

(3,291) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (16,311)

- Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2

4 Capitalized software development costs (1,942)

(1,717) Net cash used in investing activities (28,729)

(5,474)







Cash flows from financing activities:













Repayment of series B debenture (19,796)

(19,796) Acquisition of minority interests -

(3,098) Net cash used in financing activities (19,796)

(22,894)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,846

(147)







Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (20,326)

(10,027) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 163,690

126,716







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 143,364

116,689

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2025, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.

Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $460.6 million.

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (67.66)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.80).

