Nomad Foods Limited: Nomad Foods Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Strong gross margin expansion helped fuel reinvestment

Retailer destocking & Easter timing offset retail sell-out growth

Recalibrating full year sales, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS expectations

WOKING, England, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), today reported financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2025.

Key operating highlights and financial performance for the first quarter 2025, when compared to the first quarter 2024, include:

Revenue decreased 3.0% to €760 million

Organic revenue declined 3.6% with a volume decline of 3.7%

Gross margin expanded 90 bps, helping to fund a double digit increase in A&P

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1.8% to €120 million

Adjusted EPS decreased 5.4% to €0.35

Management Comments

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our team continued to execute well against our strategic priorities in the first quarter. Our organization delivered another quarter of strong gross margin improvement while continuing to scale our Growth Platforms, strengthen our innovation pipeline and reinvest in our leading brands. We saw slightly positive in-market consumption growth in the first quarter, but faced larger than expected retailer inventory destocking which, when combined with Easter timing, caused our net sales growth to meaningfully lag our retail sell-out. We expect top-line growth to accelerate throughout the remainder of the year, but do not expect to recover the larger than expected destocking related losses incurred in the first quarter. We have tempered our full year revenue expectations as a result. And although we see no direct impact from tariffs at this point in time, the macro environment has become increasingly uncertain and we foresee further increases in some input costs. These dynamics, in combination with the destocking impact in the first quarter, have caused us to lower our full year Adjusted EBITDA expectations while widening our Adjusted EPS guidance range."

Noam Gottesman, Nomad Foods' Co-Chairman and Founder, commented, "Nomad Foods has spent the last two years strengthening its overall organization, scaling its innovation pipeline and bolstering both the quantity and quality of its advertising investment while leveraging its strong cash flow to fortify its balance sheet and return cash to shareholders. Quarterly results can be choppy but the Frozen Food category in Europe is healthy, Nomad Food's leading brands are strong and its portfolio remains well positioned for evolving consumer trends. We remain confident in the company's growth potential and believe results for the remainder of 2025 will reflect this."

First Quarter of 2025 results compared to the First Quarter of 2024

Revenue decreased 3.0% to €760 million. Organic revenue decreased by 3.6% and was driven by a volume decline of 3.7% and a sequential improvement in price/mix of +0.1%. Organic sales lagged retail measured sell-through due to retailer inventory destocking and the later timing of Easter this year.

decreased 3.0% to €760 million. decreased by 3.6% and was driven by a volume decline of 3.7% and a sequential improvement in price/mix of +0.1%. Organic sales lagged retail measured sell-through due to retailer inventory destocking and the later timing of Easter this year. Gross profit increased 0.3% to €212 million. Gross margin increased 90 basis points to 27.8% due to supply chain productivity and the lapping of inventory revaluation headwinds in the prior year.

increased 0.3% to €212 million. Gross margin increased 90 basis points to 27.8% due to supply chain productivity and the lapping of inventory revaluation headwinds in the prior year. Adjusted operating expenses increased 3.4% to €116 million due to a double-digit increase and Advertising and Promotion expense. Overhead costs modestly contracted as productivity efforts began to generate returns that more than offset underlying inflation.

increased 3.4% to €116 million due to a double-digit increase and Advertising and Promotion expense. Overhead costs modestly contracted as productivity efforts began to generate returns that more than offset underlying inflation. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1.8% to €120 million due to the aforementioned factors and Adjusted Profit after tax decreased 12% to €54 million.

decreased 1.8% to €120 million due to the aforementioned factors and decreased 12% to €54 million. Adjusted EPS decreased by €0.02 to €0.35 reflecting the decrease in Adjusted Profit after tax and fewer shares outstanding. Diluted EPS remained unchanged at €0.21.

2025 Guidance

The confluence of greater than expected retailer inventory destocking, higher input cost inflation, macro uncertainty and the prioritization of continued reinvestment in its brands and products has caused Nomad Foods to lower its full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook while widening its Adjusted EPS guidance range at the low-end. For the full year 2025, Nomad Foods now expects organic revenue growth of 0%-2%, versus 1%-3% growth prior, Adjusted EBITDA growth of 0%-2%, versus 2%-4% growth prior and Adjusted EPS of €1.82-€1.89, implying growth of 2-6%, versus its prior Adjusted EPS range of €1.85-€1.89, as the benefit of a lower share count partially offsets the lower Adjusted EBITDA outlook. Based on USD/EUR exchange rate as of May 2, 2025, this translates into 2025 Adjusted EPS of $2.07 - $2.15. The Company is also maintaining its full year adjusted free cash flow conversion guidance to 90% or greater.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

Nomad Foods is presenting Adjusted and Organic financial information, which is considered non-IFRS financial information, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and for comparative purposes, the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Adjusted financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 presented in this press release reflects the historical reported financial statements of Nomad Foods, adjusted primarily for, when they occur, share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, non-operating M&A related costs, acquisition purchase price adjustments, exceptional items and foreign currency translation charges/gains.

Adjusted EBITDA is profit or loss for the period before taxation, net financing costs, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges and other unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to profit/(loss) for the period, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted Profit for the period is defined as profit for the period excluding, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, net financing income/(cost) on amendment of terms of debt, interest cost on tax relating to legacy tax audits, foreign exchange translation gains/(losses), foreign exchange gains/(losses) on derivatives, as well as certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted Profit after tax provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share excluding, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, net financing income/(cost) on amendment of terms of debt, interest cost on tax relating to legacy tax audits, foreign exchange translation gains/(losses), foreign exchange gains/(losses) on derivatives, as well as certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted EPS provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Organic revenue growth/(decline) is an adjusted measurement of our operating results. The comparison for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 presented in this press release takes into consideration only those activities that were in effect during both time periods. Organic revenue growth/(decline) reflects reported revenue adjusted for currency translation and non-comparable trading items such as expansion, acquisitions, disposals, closures, trading day impacts or any other event that artificially impacts the comparability of our results period over period.

Adjustments for currency translation are calculated by translating data of the current and comparative periods using a budget foreign exchange rate that is set once a year as part of the Company's internal annual forecast process.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow - Adjusted free cash flow is the amount of cash generated from operating activities less cash flows related to exceptional items (as described above), non-operating M&A related costs and working capital movements on employer taxes associated with share based payment awards, plus capital expenditure (on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets), net interest paid, proceeds/(payments) on settlement of derivatives where hedge accounting is not applied and payments of lease liabilities. Adjusted free cash flow reflects cash flows that could be used for payment of dividends, repayment of debt or to fund acquisitions or other strategic objectives.

Cash flow conversion is Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a percentage of Adjusted Profit for the period.

Adjusted and Organic non-IFRS financial information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited financial statements of Nomad Foods included in this press release as well as the historical financial statements of the Company previously filed with the SEC.

Nomad Foods believe its non-IFRS financial measures provide an important additional measure with which to monitor and evaluate the Company's ongoing financial results, as well as to reflect its acquisitions. Nomad Foods' calculation of these financial measures may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. The Adjusted and Organic financial information presented herein is based upon certain assumptions that Nomad Foods believes to be reasonable and is presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of any anticipated financial position or future results of operations that the Company will experience. You should not consider the Company's non-IFRS financial measures an alternative or substitute for the Company's reported results and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these results and information as they may not be representative of our actual or future results as a Company.

Please see on pages 7 to 10, the non-IFRS reconciliation tables attached hereto and the schedules accompanying this release for an explanation and reconciliation of the Adjusted and Organic financial information to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. The Company is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable efforts, Organic Growth, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS guidance to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported

Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024





Three months ended

March 31, 2025

Three months ended

March 31, 2024

€m

€m Revenue 760.1

783.7 Cost of sales (548.5)

(572.8) Gross profit 211.6

210.9 Other operating expenses (120.7)

(115.4) Exceptional items (17.1)

(23.5) Operating profit 73.8

72.0 Finance income 1.5

5.9 Finance costs (35.6)

(36.0) Net financing costs (34.1)

(30.1) Profit before tax 39.7

41.9 Taxation (7.0)

(7.4) Profit for the period 32.7

34.5







Basic and diluted earnings per share in € 0.21

0.21

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2025 (unaudited) and December 31, 2024 (audited)



As at March 31, 2025

As at December 31, 2024

€m

€m Non-current assets





Goodwill 2,104.8

2,106.1 Intangible assets 2,472.3

2,472.9 Property, plant and equipment 584.5

591.1 Other non-current assets 7.9

8.6 Derivative financial instruments 0.4

4.3 Deferred tax assets 11.3

14.7 Total non-current assets 5,181.2

5,197.7 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 329.8

403.3 Inventories 462.5

441.5 Trade and other receivables 387.6

334.6 Current tax receivable 36.0

37.6 Derivative financial instruments 3.6

16.9 Total current assets 1,219.5

1,233.9 Total assets 6,400.7

6,431.6 Current liabilities





Trade and other payables 856.6

829.1 Current tax payable 221.4

226.7 Provisions 28.4

27.1 Loans and borrowings 27.5

26.0 Derivative financial instruments 14.3

14.4 Total current liabilities 1,148.2

1,123.3 Non-current liabilities





Loans and borrowings 2,123.8

2,151.4 Employee benefits 146.5

152.1 Other non-current liabilities 0.5

0.5 Provisions 2.6

2.7 Derivative financial instruments 76.0

46.4 Deferred tax liabilities 288.8

292.7 Total non-current liabilities 2,638.2

2,645.8 Total liabilities 3,786.4

3,769.1 Net assets 2,614.3

2,662.5 Equity attributable to equity holders





Share capital and capital reserve 1,268.5

1,316.4 Share-based compensation reserve 25.6

26.2 Translation reserve 133.3

135.3 Other reserves (26.1)

(14.9) Retained earnings 1,213.0

1,199.5 Total equity 2,614.3

2,662.5

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and the three months ended March 31, 2024





For the three months

ended March 31, 2025

For the three months

ended March 31, 2024

€m

€m Cash flows from operating activities





Profit for the period 32.7

34.5 Adjustments for:





Exceptional items 17.1

23.5 Share based payment expense 3.6

3.1 Depreciation and amortization 24.0

23.1 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.3

0.4 Net finance costs 34.1

30.1 Other operating cash flow adjustments 0.5

- Taxation 7.0

7.4 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital, provisions and

exceptional items 119.3

122.1 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (23.4)

14.2 Increase in trade and other receivables (51.9)

(81.3) Increase in trade and other payables 32.3

77.1 Increase/(decrease) in employee benefits and other provisions 0.6

(0.2) Cash generated from operations before tax and exceptional items 76.9

131.9 Payments relating to exceptional items (14.4)

(24.0) Tax paid (11.9)

(8.9) Net cash generated from operating activities 50.6

99.0 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (18.7)

(18.8) Interest received 1.2

2.0 Net cash used in investing activities (17.5)

(16.8) Cash flows from financing activities





Repurchase of ordinary shares (48.9)

(7.1) Payment of lease liabilities (8.2)

(7.2) Dividends paid (25.3)

(22.3) Payment of financing fees -

(0.5) Interest paid (28.1)

(50.4) Net cash used in financing activities (110.5)

(87.5) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (77.4)

(5.3) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 403.3

399.7 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations 3.9

(3.7) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 329.8

390.7

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

(In € millions, except per share data)

The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



€ in millions, except per share data As reported for the

three months ended

March 31, 2025

Adjustments





As adjusted for the

three months ended

March 31, 2025 Revenue 760.1

-





760.1 Cost of sales (548.5)

-





(548.5) Gross profit 211.6

-





211.6 Other operating expenses (120.7)

5.2

(a)

(115.5) Exceptional items (17.1)

17.1

(b)

- Operating profit 73.8

22.3





96.1 Finance income 1.5

-





1.5 Finance costs (35.6)

4.6





(31.0) Net financing costs (34.1)

4.6

(c)

(29.5) Profit before tax 39.7

26.9





66.6 Taxation (7.0)

(6.0)

(d)

(13.0) Profit for the period 32.7

20.9





53.6















Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - basic 154.6









154.6 Basic earnings per share 0.21









0.35 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - diluted 154.8









154.8 Diluted earnings per share 0.21









0.35





(a) Represents share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €4.9 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.3 million. (b) Represents exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Elimination of €4.6 million of foreign exchange translation losses. (d) Represents tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)

The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



€ in millions, except per share data As reported for the

three months ended

March 31, 2024

Adjustments





As adjusted for the

three months ended

March 31, 2024 Revenue 783.7

-





783.7 Cost of sales (572.8)

-





(572.8) Gross profit 210.9

-





210.9 Other operating expenses (115.4)

3.7

(a)

(111.7) Exceptional items (23.5)

23.5

(b)

- Operating profit 72.0

27.2





99.2 Finance income 5.9

(4.1)





1.8 Finance costs (36.0)

10.4





(25.6) Net financing costs (30.1)

6.3

(c)

(23.8) Profit before tax 41.9

33.5





75.4 Taxation (7.4)

(7.4)

(d)

(14.8) Profit for the period 34.5

26.1





60.6















Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - basic 163.2









163.2 Basic earnings per share 0.21









0.37 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - diluted 163.3









163.3 Diluted earnings per share 0.21









0.37





(a) Represents share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €3.4 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.3 million. (b) Represents exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Elimination of €4.1 million of net gains on repricing of debt, €10.2 million of foreign exchange translation losses and €0.2 million of foreign exchange losses on derivatives. (d) Represents tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the reported results of Nomad Foods for each period.

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)





Three months ended € in millions March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024 Profit for the period 32.7

34.5 Taxation 7.0

7.4 Net financing costs 34.1

30.1 Depreciation & amortization 24.0

23.1 Exceptional items (a) 17.1

23.5 Other add-backs (b) 5.2

3.7 Adjusted EBITDA 120.1

122.3







Revenue 760.1

783.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin (c) 15.8 %

15.6 %





(a) Adjustment to add back exceptional items. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (b) Represents the elimination of share-based payment charges including employer payroll taxes for the three month period to March 31, 2025 of €4.9 million (2024: €3.4 million) as well as the elimination of non-operating M&A transaction costs for the three month period to March 31, 2025 of €0.3 million (2024: €0.3 million). We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. (c) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenue.

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)

Reconciliation from reported to organic revenue growth/(decline)

The following table is a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to Organic Revenue Growth for the three month period ended March 31, 2025.

Year on Year Growth - March 31, 2025 compared with March 31, 2024:





Three months ended

March 31, 2025

YoY change Reported Revenue Growth (3.0) %



Of which:

Organic Revenue Growth (3.6) % Translational FX (a) 0.6 % Total (3.0) %





(a) Translational FX is calculated by translating data of the current and comparative periods using a budget foreign exchange rate that is set once a year as part of the Company's internal annual forecast process.

