Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.: Cogent Communications Reports First Quarter Results and Increases its Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock

Financial and Business Highlights

Service revenue was $247.0 million for Q1 2025 and was $252.3 million for Q4 2024. Revenue from leasing IPv4 addresses increased by 14.8%, from Q4 2024 and increased by 42.0% from Q1- 2024. Revenue from leasing IPv4 addresses was $14.4 million for Q1 2025, $12.6 million for Q4 2024 and $10.2 million for Q1 2024. Wavelength revenue increased by 2.2%, sequentially, and increased by 114.0% from Q1- 2024 and was $7.1 million for Q1 2025, $7.0 million for Q4 2024 and $3.3 million for Q1 2024. Wavelength customer connections increased by 18.2%, sequentially, and by 90.8% from Q1 2024.

EBITDA increased by 4.6% to $43.8 million for Q1 2025 from Q4 2024 and increased by 137.2% from $18.5 million for Q1 2024. EBITDA margin was 17.7% for Q1 2025, 16.6% for Q4 2024 and was 6.9% for Q1 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was $36.4 million for Q1 2025, $14.5 million for Q4 2024 and was $19.2 million for Q1 2024.

EBITDA, as adjusted, increased by 2.9% to $68.8 million for Q1 2025 from Q4 2024. EBITDA, as adjusted, margin was 27.8% for Q1 2025 and was 26.5% for Q4 2024.

Gross margin - Non-GAAP - was 44.6% for Q1 2025, 38.7% for Q4 2024 and was 36.7% for Q1 2024. Gross margin was 13.6% for Q1 2025, 11.8% for Q4 2024 and was 9.9% for Q1 2024.

Cogent closed its issuance of $174.4 million of its 6.6% IPv4 Securitized Notes on April 11, 2025.

Cogent purchased 94,856 shares of its common stock for $5.0 million in April 2025 under its buyback program.

Cogent approved an increase of $0.005 per share to its regular quarterly dividend for a total of $1.01 per share for Q2 2025 as compared to $1.005 per share for Q1 2025 - Cogent's fifty-first consecutive quarterly dividend increase.

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) ("Cogent") today announced service revenue of $247.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 2.1% from the three months ended December 31, 2024 and a decrease of 7.2% from the three months ended March 31, 2024. On the closing date of the Sprint acquisition, Cogent and T-Mobile entered into a commercial agreement (the "Commercial Agreement"), for colocation and connectivity services. Revenue under the Commercial Agreement, primarily classified as on-net revenue and net-centric revenue, was $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended December 31, 2024 to the three months ended March 31, 2025 by $0.5 million and negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended March 31, 2024 to the three months ended March 31, 2025 by $1.3 million. On a constant currency basis, service revenue decreased by 1.9% from the three months ended December 31, 2024 to the three months ended March 31, 2025 and decreased by 6.7% from the three months ended March 31, 2024 to the three months ended March 31, 2025.

On-net service is provided to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to Cogent's network by Cogent facilities. On-net revenue was $129.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 0.7% from the three months ended December 31, 2024 and a decrease of 6.5% from the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Off-net customers are located in buildings directly connected to Cogent's network using other carriers' facilities and services to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to Cogent's network. Off-net revenue was $107.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 5.2% from the three months ended December 31, 2024 and a decrease of 9.2% from the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Wavelength revenue was $7.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 2.2% from the three months ended December 31, 2024 and an increase of 114.0% from the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Non-core services are legacy services, which Cogent acquired and continues to support but does not actively sell. Non-core revenue was $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and was $6.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. GAAP gross profit increased by 27.4% from the three months ended December 31, 2024 to $33.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and increased by 12.5% from the three months ended March 31, 2024.

GAAP gross margin was 13.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, 11.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 9.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 12.8% from the three months ended December 31, 2024 to $110.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and increased by 12.8% from the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 44.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, 38.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 36.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $36.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $14.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $19.2 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Sprint acquisition costs were $9.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. There were no Sprint acquisition costs in the three months ended December 31, 2024 or in the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), excluding equity based compensation expenses were $66.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 19.0% from the three months ended December 31, 2024 and a decrease of 5.4% from the three months ended March 31, 2024. SG&A expenses typically increase sequentially from Q4 to Q1 due to seasonal factors including annual increases to compensation, the resetting of payroll taxes in the United States, and professional services including annual audit and sales meeting costs.

IP Transit Services Agreement

On May 1, 2023, the closing date of the Sprint acquisition, Cogent and T-Mobile USA, Inc. ("TMUSA"), a Delaware corporation and direct subsidiary of T-Mobile US, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("T-Mobile"), entered into an agreement for IP transit services (the "IP Transit Services Agreement"), pursuant to which TMUSA will pay Cogent an aggregate of $700.0 million, consisting of (i) $350.0 million paid in equal monthly installments during the first year after the closing date of the Sprint acquisition and (ii) $350.0 million paid in equal monthly installments over the subsequent 42 months. Amounts paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement were $87.5 million, $25.0 million and $25.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), was $43.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $41.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $18.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

EBITDA margin, was 17.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, 16.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 6.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), as adjusted, for Sprint acquisition costs and cash paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement, was $68.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $66.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $115.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

EBITDA margin, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement, was 27.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, 26.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 43.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Basic and diluted net (loss) per share was $(1.09) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $(0.91) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and was $(1.38) for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Total customer connections decreased by 9.1% from March 31, 2024 to 120,731 as of March 31, 2025 and decreased by 2.1% from December 31, 2024. On-net customer connections decreased by 0.9% from March 31, 2024 to 86,781 as of March 31, 2025 and decreased by 0.8% from December 31, 2024. Off-net customer connections decreased by 20.4% from March 31, 2024 to 27,508 as of March 31, 2025 and decreased by 5.0% from December 31, 2024. Wavelength customer connections were 1,322 as of March 31, 2025, 1,118 as of December 31, 2024 and 693 as of March 31, 2024. Non-core customer connections were 5,120 as of March 31, 2025, 5,802 as of December 31, 2024 and 10,037 as of March 31, 2024.

The number of on-net buildings increased by 179 from March 31, 2024 to 3,500 as of March 31, 2025 and increased by 47 from December 31, 2024.

Optical Wave Network

Acquiring the Sprint network has also allowed Cogent to construct a wavelength network using predominantly owned fiber. This enabled Cogent to expand its product offerings to include optical wavelength services. As of March 31, 2025, Cogent was offering optical wavelength services in 883 data centers in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Quarterly Dividend Increase Approved

On May 7, 2025, Cogent's Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share payable on June 6, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 22, 2025. This second quarter 2025 regular dividend represents an increase of $0.005 per share, or 0.5%, from the first quarter 2025 regular dividend per share and an annual increase of 3.6% from the second quarter 2024 dividend per share.

The payment of any future dividends and any other returns of capital will be at the discretion of the Board and may be reduced, eliminated or increased and will be dependent upon Cogent's financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements, limitations under Cogent's debt indentures and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Conference Call and Website Information

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, optical wavelength, optical transport and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in 292 markets globally.

Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at [email protected].

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Financial and Operational Results

Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Metric ($ in 000's, except share, per share, customer connections and network related data) - unaudited









On-Net revenue (15) (17) $138,624 $140,757 $136,485 $128,760 $129,628 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.4 % 1.5 % -3.0 % -5.7 % 0.7 % Off-Net revenue $118,178 $111,451 $111,291 $113,190 $107,274 % Change from previous Qtr. -4.4 % -5.7 % -0.1 % 1.7 % -5.2 % Wavelength revenue (1) $3,327 $3,625 $5,287 $6,966 $7,119 % Change from previous Qtr. 7.0 % 9.0 % 45.8 % 31.8 % 2.2 % Non-Core revenue (2) $6,039 $4,610 $4,139 $3,375 $3,027 % Change from previous Qtr. -16.8 % -23.7 % -10.2 % -18.5 % -10.3 % Service revenue - total (15) (17) $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $247,048 % Change from previous Qtr. -2.2 % -2.2 % -1.2 % -1.9 % -2.1 % Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate - sequential quarters (3) (15) (17) -2.3 % -2.0 % -1.5 % -1.5 % -1.9 % Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate - year over year quarters (3) (15) (17) 73.1 % 8.8 % -6.7 % -7.1 % -6.7 % Constant currency and excise tax impact on total revenue quarterly growth rate - sequential quarters (3) (15) (17) -2.3 % -1.5 % -1.7 % -2.0 % -1.6 % Constant currency and excise tax impact on total revenue quarterly growth rate - year over year quarters (3))15) (17) 62.4 % 5.4 % -8.6 % -7.3 % -6.6 % Excise Taxes included in service revenue (4) $20,549 $19,182 $19,752 $20,960 $20,200 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.6 % -6.7 % 3.0 % 6.1 % -3.6 % IPv4 Revenue, included in On-Net revenue (19) $10,151 $10,938 $11,236 $12,560 $14,413 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.8 % 7.8 % 2.7 % 11.8 % 14.8 % IPv4 Addresses Billed 12,213,414 12,813,955 12,943,590 13,033,248 12,879,749 % Change from previous Qtr. 6.8 % 4.9 % 1.0 % 0.7 % -1.2 % Corporate revenue (5) $124,864 $119,557 $116,244 $113,070 $110,686 % Change from previous Qtr. -1.4 % -4.3 % -2.8 % -2.7 % -2.1 % Net-centric revenue (5) (15) $91,979 $91,107 $91,873 $93,625 $92,615 % Change from previous Qtr. -1.3 % -0.9 % 0.8 % 1.9 % -1.1 % Enterprise revenue (5) (17) $49,325 $49,781 $49,085 $45,596 $43,747 % Change from previous Qtr. -5.7 % 0.9 % -1.4 % -7.1 % -4.1 % Network operations expenses (4) $168,548 $155,817 $161,083 $154,706 $136,949 % Change from previous Qtr. -3.2 % -7.6 % 3.4 % -4.0 % -11.5 % GAAP gross profit (6) $26,344 $30,240 $9,835 $29,836 $33,571 % Change from previous Qtr. -11.4 % 14.8 % -67.5 % 203.4 % 12.5 % GAAP gross margin (6) 9.9 % 11.6 % 3.8 % 11.8 % 13.6 % Non-GAAP gross profit (3) (7) $97,620 $104,626 $96,119 $97,585 $110,099 % Change from previous Qtr. -0.3 % 7.2 % -8.1 % 1.5 % 12.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin (3) (7) 36.7 % 40.2 % 37.4 % 38.7 % 44.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (8) $70,131 $65,130 $60,258 $55,732 $66,340 % Change from previous Qtr. -6.4 % -7.1 % -7.5 % -7.5 % 19.0 % Depreciation and amortization expense (18) $70,891 $74,036 $85,815 $67,272 $76,038 % Change from previous Qtr. 4.6 % 4.4 % 15.9 % -21.6 % 13.0 % Equity-based compensation expense $6,950 $3,565 $7,875 $7,348 $8,013 % Change from previous Qtr. 4.0 % -48.7 % 120.9 % -6.7 % 9.1 % Operating income (loss) $(59,389) $(47,143) $(57,829) $(32,767) $(40,292) % Change from previous Qtr. 13.3 % 20.6 % -22.7 % 43.3 % 23.0 % Interest expense (9) $23,010 $38,840 $32,474 $45,371 $34,015 % Change from previous Qtr. -34.1 % 68.8 % -16.4 % 39.7 % -25.0 % Non-cash change in valuation - Swap Agreement (9) $6,152 $(9,299) $(5,597) $(7,632) $201 Gain on bargain purchase (10) $(5,470) $27,673 $- $- $- Net loss $(65,307) $(32,338) $(63,112) $(43,317) $(52,042) Basic net loss per common share $(1.38) $(0.68) $(1.33) $(0.91) $(1.09) Diluted net loss per common share $(1.38) $(0.68) $(1.33) $(0.91) $(1.09) Weighted average common shares - basic 47,416,268 47,511,613 47,426,131 47,540,833 47,676,735 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.1 % 0.2 % -0.2 % 0.2 % 0.3 % Weighted average common shares - diluted 47,416,268 47,511,613 47,426,131 47,540,833 47,676,735 % Change from previous Qtr. -1.3 % 0.2 % -0.2 % 0.2 % 0.3 % EBITDA (3) $18,452 $27,126 $35,861 $41,853 $43,759 % Change from previous Qtr. 207.0 % 47.0 % 32.2 % 16.7 % 4.6 % EBITDA margin (3) 6.9 % 10.4 % 13.9 % 16.6 % 17.7 % Sprint acquisition costs (14) $9,037 $12,370 $- $- $- Cash payments under IP Transit Services Agreement (11) $87,500 $66,667 $25,000 $25,000 $25,000 EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments under IP Transit Services Agreement (3) (11) (14) $114,989 $106,163 $60,861 $66,853 $68,759 % Change from previous Qtr. 4.1 % -7.7 % -42.7 % 9.8 % 2.9 % EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments under IP Transit Services Agreement, margin (3) (11) (14) 43.2 % 40.8 % 23.7 % 26.5 % 27.8 % Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $19,219 $(22,171) $(20,226) $14,532 $36,351 % Change from previous Qtr. 139.5 % -215.4 % 8.8 % 171.8 % 150.1 % Capital expenditures $40,883 $48,767 $59,244 $46,104 $58,088 % Change from previous Qtr. -6.3 % 19.3 % 21.5 % -22.2 % 26.0 % Principal payments of capital (finance) lease obligations $23,235 $133,472 $4,516 $27,979 $8,003 % Change from previous Qtr. 23.5 % 474.4 % -96.6 % 519.6 % -71.4 % Dividends paid (16) $478 $93,304 $47,210 $48,416 $49,133 Gross Leverage Ratio (3) (11) 3.57 4.06 4.94 5.72 6.69 Net Leverage Ratio (3) (11) 3.17 3.14 4.13 5.07 6.08 Gross Leverage Ratio under the Company's Indentures (3) 3.51 4.50 5.11 5.81 5.86 Net Leverage Ratio under the Company's Indentures (3) 3.14 3.50 4.33 5.15 5.33 Secured Leverage Ratio under the Company's Indentures (3) 2.33 2.49 2.90 3.38 3.44 Interest Coverage Ratio under the Company's Indentures (3) 4.05 4.06 3.85 2.88 2.80 Customer Connections - end of period (15)









On-Net customer connections 87,574 87,387 87,655 87,500 86,781 % Change from previous Qtr. -0.8 % -0.2 % 0.3 % -0.2 % -0.8 % Off-Net customer connections 34,579 32,758 32,420 28,963 27,508 % Change from previous Qtr. -5.7 % -5.3 % -1.0 % -10.7 % -5.0 % Wavelength customer connections (1) 693 754 1,041 1,118 1,322 % Change from previous Qtr. 4.8 % 8.8 % 38.1 % 7.4 % 18.2 % Non-Core customer connections (2) 10,037 7,883 5,217 5,802 5,120 % Change from previous Qtr. -16.2 % -21.5 % -33.8 % 11.2 % -11.8 % Total customer connections (15) 132,883 128,782 126,333 123,383 120,731 % Change from previous Qtr. -3.4 % -3.1 % -1.9 % -2.3 % -2.1 % Corporate customer connections (5) 51,821 48,690 47,613 46,371 45,295 % Change from previous Qtr. -4.9 % -6.0 % -2.2 % -2.6 % -2.3 % Net-centric customer connections (5) (15) 61,599 61,736 62,273 62,236 61,795 % Change from previous Qtr. -1.2 % 0.2 % 0.9 % -0.1 % -0.7 % Enterprise customer connections (5) (17) 19,463 18,356 16,447 14,776 13,641 % Change from previous Qtr. -6.2 % -5.7 % -10.4 % -10.2 % -7.7 % On-Net Buildings - end of period









Multi-Tenant office buildings 1,861 1,864 1,870 1,871 1,867 Carrier neutral data center buildings 1,376 1,393 1,410 1,423 1,453 Cogent data centers 78 86 95 104 101 Cogent edge data centers 6 43 49 55 79 Total on-net buildings 3,321 3,386 3,424 3,453 3,500 Total carrier neutral data center nodes 1,586 1,602 1,627 1,646 1,668 Wave enabled data centers 295 516 657 808 883 Square feet - multi-tenant office buildings - on-net 1,009,702,653 1,011,171,523 1,015,544,543 1,015,861,483 1,015,459,520 Total Technical Buildings Owned (12) 482 482 482 482 482 Square feet - Technical Buildings Owned (12) 1,603,569 1,603,569 1,603,569 1,603,569 1,603,569 Network - end of period









Intercity route miles - Leased 76,211 75,965 77,561 79,621 79,867 Metro route miles - Leased 25,977 27,373 28,510 29,802 30,788 Metro fiber miles - Leased 79,138 80,042 84,476 87,678 90,696 Intercity route miles - Owned 21,883 21,883 21,883 21,883 21,883 Metro route miles - Owned 1,704 1,704 1,704 1,704 1,704 Connected networks - AS's 8,098 8,135 8,212 8,250 8,240 Headcount - end of period (13)









Sales force - quota bearing (13) 677 656 655 650 629 Sales force - total (13) 871 851 847 843 820 Total employees (13) 1,955 1,901 1,908 1,916 1,899 Sales rep productivity - units per full time equivalent sales rep ("FTE") per month 4.0 3.8 4.0 3.5 3.8 FTE - sales reps 627 632 620 622 605

(1) In connection with the acquisition of the Wireline Business, Cogent began to provide optical wavelength services and optical transport services over its fiber network.

(2) Consists of legacy services of companies whose assets or businesses were acquired by Cogent.

(3) See Schedules of Non-GAAP measures below for definitions and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

(4) Network operations expense excludes equity-based compensation expense of $385, $350, $469, $477 and $490 in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 through March 31, 2025 respectively. Network operations expense includes excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, of $20,549, $19,182, $19,752, $20,960 and $20,200 in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 through March 31, 2025, respectively.

(5) In connection with the acquisition of the Wireline Business, Cogent classified revenue and customer connections as follows:

$12.9 million of the Wireline Business monthly recurring revenue and 17,823 customer connections as corporate revenue and corporate customer connections, respectively,

$6.5 million of monthly recurring revenue and 5,711 customer connections as net-centric revenue and net-centric customer connections, respectively, and

$20.1 million of monthly recurring revenue and 23,209 customer connections as enterprise revenue and enterprise customer connections, respectively.

Conversely, Cogent reclassified $0.3 million of monthly recurring revenue and 387 customer connections of legacy Cogent monthly recurring revenue to enterprise revenue and enterprise customer connections, respectively.

(6) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.

(7) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant measures to provide investors. Management uses them to measure the margin available to the company after network service costs, in essence a measure of the efficiency of the Company's network.

(8) Excludes equity-based compensation expense of $6,565, $3,215, $7,406, $6,871 and $7,523 in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 through March 31, 2025, respectively and excludes $9,037 and $12,370 of Sprint acquisition costs for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. There were no Sprint acquisition costs for the three months ended September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024 or March 31, 2025.

(9) As of March 31, 2025, Cogent was party to an interest rate swap agreement (the "Swap Agreement") that has the economic effect of modifying the fixed interest rate obligation associated with its Senior Secured 2026 Notes to a variable interest rate obligation based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") so that the interest payable on the 2026 Notes effectively became variable based on overnight SOFR. Interest expense includes payments of $12,122 and $12,081 for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively, related to the Swap Agreement. Under GAAP, changes in the valuation of the Swap Agreement are classified with interest expense in the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss) income.

(10) The gain on bargain purchase from the Sprint acquisition was $1.4 billion as shown below.

(In thousands) Gain on bargain purchase





Fair value of net assets acquired



$826,067 Total net consideration to be received from Seller, net of discounts



602,581 Gain on bargain purchase



$1,428,648

(11) Includes cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement, as discussed above, of

$87.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024,

$87.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024,

$66.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024,

$25.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and

$25.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

(12) In connection with the acquisition of the Wireline Business, Cogent acquired 482 technical buildings. We converted 52 of those buildings to Cogent Data Centers and 79 into Cogent Edge Data Centers.

(13) In connection with the acquisition of the Wireline Business, Cogent hired 942 total employees, including 75 quota bearing sales employees and 114 sales employees.

As of March 31, 2024, there were 718 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.

As of June 30, 2024, there were 655 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.

As of September 30, 2024, there were 635 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.

As of December 31, 2024, there were 624 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.

As of March 31, 2025, there were 618 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.

(14) In connection with the acquisition of the Wireline Business the Company incurred the following Sprint acquisition costs:

$9.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, and

$12.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Included in Sprint acquisition costs were the following reimbursable severance costs:

$4.3 million of reimbursable severance costs in the three months ended March 31, 2024, and

$8.0 million of reimbursable severance costs in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

(15) Net-centric revenue under the CSA (predominantly on-net revenue) was

$3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024,

$5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024,

$4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024,

$1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and

$0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Net-centric customer connections under the CSA were:

2,658 as of March 31, 2024,

2,117 as of June 30, 2024,

2,053 as of September 30, 2024,

1,776 as of December 31, 2024, and

1,478 as of March 31, 2025.

(16) The first quarter 2024 dividend totaling $45.8 million was declared on February 28, 2024, and paid on April 9, 2024.

(17) Included in on-net revenue and enterprise revenue from May 2023 to July 2024 was $1.7 million of monthly revenue from an uneconomic resale customer acquired in connection with the Wireline Business. The service was cancelled on July 31, 2024.

(18) On July 1, 2024, Cogent changed its estimated useful life of its owned fiber from an average of 14 years to an average of 40 years.

(19) Amounts previously reported and adjusted in our Q4 2024 earnings release were $10,201, $11,469 and $12,822 for the three-month periods March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

NM Not meaningful

Schedules of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, EBITDA margin and EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, margin

EBITDA represents net cash flows provided by operating activities plus changes in operating assets and liabilities, cash interest expense and cash income tax expense. Management believes the most directly comparable measure to EBITDA calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company also believes that EBITDA is a measure frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of issuers. EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement with T-Mobile, represents EBITDA plus costs related to the Company's acquisition of the Wireline Business and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by total service revenue. EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement margin is defined as EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement, divided by total service revenue.

The Company believes that EBITDA, EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, EBITDA margin and EBITDA as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement margin are useful measures of its ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and expand its business. The company believes its EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, is a useful measure because it includes recurring cash flows stemming from the IP Transit Services Agreement that are of the same type as contracted payments under commercial contracts. The measurements are an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information. EBITDA, EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement, EBITDA margin and EBITDA as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and accordingly, should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of results as reported under GAAP, but rather as a supplemental measure to GAAP. For example, these measures are not intended to reflect the Company's free cash flow, as they do not consider certain current or future cash requirements, such as capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and changes in working capital needs, interest expenses and debt service requirements. The Company's calculations of these measures may also differ from the calculations performed by its competitors and other companies and as such, their utility as a comparative measure is limited.

EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the table below.



Q1

2024 Q2

2024 Q3

2024 Q4

2024 Q1

2025 ($ in 000's) - unaudited









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $19,219 $(22,171) $(20,226) $14,532 $36,351 Changes in operating assets and liabilities $(34,640) $11,077 $22,868 $27,892 $(26,614) Cash interest expense and income tax expense 33,873 38,220 33,219 (571) 34,022 EBITDA $18,452 $27,126 $35,861 $41,853 $43,759 PLUS: Sprint acquisition costs $9,037 $12,370 $- $- $- PLUS: Cash payments made to the Company under IP Transit Services Agreement 87,500 66,667 25,000 25,000 25,000 EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under IP Transit Services Agreement $114,989 $106,163 $60,861 $66,853 $68,759 EBITDA margin 6.9 % 10.4 % 13.9 % 16.6 % 17.7 % EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under IP Transit Services Agreement, margin 43.2 % 40.8 % 23.7 % 26.5 % 27.8 %

Constant currency revenue is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes - sequential periods

($ in 000's) - unaudited Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Service revenue, as reported - current period $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $247,048 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue (304) 323 (620) 1,022 542 Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (1) $265,864 $260,766 $256,582 $253,313 $247,590 Service revenue, as reported - prior sequential period $272,099 $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 Constant currency revenue increase (decrease) $(6,235) $(5,402) $(3,861) $(3,889) $(4,701) Constant currency revenue percent increase (decrease) -2.3 % -2.0 % -1.5 % -1.5 % -1.9 %





(1) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes - prior year periods

($ in 000's) - unaudited Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Service revenue, as reported - current period $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $247,048 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue (362) 420 (213) 405 1,258 Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (2) $265,806 $260,863 $256,989 $252,696 $248,306 Service revenue, as reported - prior year period $153,588 $239,806 $275,429 $272,099 $266,168 Constant currency revenue increase $112,218 $21,057 $(18,440) $(19,403) $(17,862) Constant currency percent revenue increase 73.1 % 8.8 % -6.7 % -7.1 % -6.7 %





(2) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable prior year period. The Company believes that disclosing year over year revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Revenue on a constant currency basis and adjusted for the impact of excise taxes is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.

Constant currency and excise tax impact on revenue changes - sequential periods

($ in 000's) - unaudited Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Service revenue, as reported - current period $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $247,048 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue (304) 323 (620) 1,022 542 Impact of excise taxes on service revenue (121) 1,367 (570) (1,208) 760 Service revenue - as adjusted for currency and excise taxes impact (3) $265,743 $262,133 $256,012 $252,105 $248,350 Service revenue, as reported - prior sequential period $272,099 $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 Constant currency and excise taxes revenue increase (decrease) $(6,356) $(4,035) $(4,431) $(5,097) $(3,941) Constant currency and excise tax revenue percent increase (decrease) -2.3 % -1.5 % -1.7 % -2.0 % -1.6 %





(3) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact and the impact of excise taxes, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period and adjusting for the changes in excise taxes recorded as revenue between the periods presented. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies and excise taxes on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for the impact of foreign currency and excise taxes, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Constant currency and excise tax impact on revenue changes - prior year periods

($ in 000's) - unaudited Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Service revenue, as reported - current period $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $247,048 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue (362) 420 (213) 405 1,258 Impact of excise taxes on service revenue (16,356) (8,142) (5,195) (532) 349 Service revenue - as adjusted for currency and excise taxes impact (4) $249,450 $252,721 $251,794 $252,164 $248,655 Service revenue, as reported - prior year period $153,588 $239,806 $275,429 $272,099 $266,168 Constant currency and excise taxes revenue increase $95,862 $12,915 $(23,635) $(19,935) $(17,513) Constant currency and excise tax percent revenue increase 62.4 % 5.4 % -8.6 % -7.3 % -6.6 %





(4) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact and the impact of excise taxes, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior year period and adjusting for the changes in excise taxes recorded as revenue between the periods presented. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies and excise taxes on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for the impact of foreign currency and excise taxes, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are reconciled to GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin in the table below.



Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 ($ in 000's) - unaudited









Service revenue total $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $247,048 Minus - Network operations expense including equity-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expense 239,824 230,203 247,367 222,455 213,477 GAAP Gross Profit (5) $26,344 $30,240 $9,835 $29,836 $33,571 Plus - Equity-based compensation - network operations expense 385 350 469 477 490 Plus - Depreciation and amortization expense $70,891 $74,036 $85,815 $67,272 $76,038 Non-GAAP Gross Profit (6) $97,620 $104,626 $96,119 $97,585 $110,099 GAAP Gross Margin (5) 9.9 % 11.6 % 3.8 % 11.8 % 13.6 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin (6) 36.7 % 40.2 % 37.4 % 38.7 % 44.6 %





(5) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. (6) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant measures for investors, as they are measures that management uses to measure the margin and amount available to the Company after network service costs, in essence, these are measures of the efficiency of the Company's network.

Gross and Net Leverage Ratios

Gross leverage ratio is defined as total debt divided by the trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement. Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement. Cogent's gross leverage ratios and net leverage ratios are shown below.

($ in 000's) - unaudited As of

March 31,

2024 As of

June 30,

2024 As of

September 30,

2024 As of

December 31,

2024 As of

March 31,

2025 Cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash $163,274 $426,241 $316,092 $227,916 $183,970 Debt









Capital (finance) leases - current portion 64,043 21,253 21,939 21,225 24,685 Capital (finance) leases - long term 453,473 405,176 460,632 517,161 543,852 Senior Secured 2026 Notes 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000 Secured IPv4 Notes

206,000 206,000 206,000 206,000 Senior Unsecured 2027 Notes 450,000 750,000 750,000 750,000 750,000 Total debt 1,467,516 1,882,429 1,938,571 1,994,386 2,024,537 Total net debt 1,304,242 1,456,188 1,622,479 1,766,470 1,840,567 Trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments from the IP Transit Services Agreement 411,001 463,102 392,525 348,392 302,636 Gross leverage ratio 3.57 4.06 4.94 5.72 6.69 Net leverage ratio 3.17 3.14 4.13 5.07 6.08

Ratios under the Company's indentures

Leverage ratio is defined as total debt divided by the trailing 12 months consolidated cash flow, as defined in the Company's Indentures. Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the last 12 months consolidated cash flow, as defined in the Company's Indentures. Interest coverage ratio is defined as the last 12 months consolidated cash flow divided by interest expense, as defined in the Company's Indentures. Cogent's gross leverage ratios, net leverage ratios and interest coverage ratios under the Company's Indentures ratios are shown below.

($ in 000's) - unaudited As of

March 31,

2024 As of

June 30,

2024 As of

September 30,

2024 As of

December 31,

2024 As of

March 31,

2025 Cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash 139,342 372,123 266,822 205,464 $165,676 Debt









Capital (finance) leases - current portion 21,657 21,253 21,939 21,225 24,685 Capital (finance) leases - long term 371,116 405,176 460,632 517,161 543,852 Letters of credit 123 123 126 121 124 Senior Secured 2026 Notes 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000 Senior Unsecured 2027 Notes 450,000 750,000 750,000 750,000 750,000 Total debt 1,342,896 1,676,552 1,732,697 1,788,507 1,818,661 Total net debt 1,203,554 1,304,429 1,465,875 1,583,043 1,652,988 Total secured debt 892,896 926,552 982,697 1,038,507 1,068,661 Trailing 12 months cash flow 382,850 372,621 338,892 307,655 310,345 Gross leverage ratio 3.51 4.50 5.11 5.81 5.86 Net leverage ratio 3.14 3.50 4.33 5.15 5.33 Secured leverage ratio 2.33 2.49 2.90 3.38 2.58 Trailing 12 months interest expense 94,614 91,723 88,057 106,877 110,704 Interest coverage ratio 4.05 4.06 3.85 2.88 2.80

Cogent's SEC filings are available online via the Investor Relations section of www.cogentco.com or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024



(Unaudited)





Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 153,805

$ 198,486 Restricted cash



30,165



29,430 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,193 and $9,762, respectively



87,955



96,934 Due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services Agreement, current portion, net of discount of $15,332 and $16,915,

respectively



84,668



83,085 Due from T-Mobile, Transition Services Agreement



-



62 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



66,088



74,104 Total current assets



422,681



482,101 Property and equipment:











Property and equipment



3,428,294



3,319,731 Accumulated depreciation and amortization



(1,736,435)



(1,655,564) Total property and equipment, net



1,691,859



1,664,167 Right-of-use leased assets



324,533



324,315 IPv4 intangible assets



458,000



458,000 Other intangible assets, net



12,591



13,029 Deposits and other assets



30,636



29,596 Due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services Agreement, net of discount of $9,029 and $12,312, respectively



157,637



179,534 Due from T-Mobile, Purchase Agreement, net of discount of $5,330 and $5,755, respectively



22,785



22,360 Total assets

$ 3,120,722

$ 3,173,102 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 55,850

$ 39,805 Accrued and other current liabilities



146,698



134,609 Due to T-Mobile - Transition Services Agreement



218



525 Current maturities, operating lease liabilities



55,973



57,172 Finance lease obligations, current maturities



24,685



21,225 Total current liabilities



283,424



253,336 Senior secured 2026 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $306 and $375, respectively, and discounts of

$408 and $499, respectively



499,286



499,126 Senior unsecured 2027 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,824 and $2,013, respectively, and

discounts of $6,395 and $7,053, respectively



741,781



740,934 Secured IPv4 notes, net of debt costs of $6,381 and $6,702, respectively



199,619



199,298 Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities



295,864



302,004 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities



543,852



517,161 Deferred income tax liabilities



379,712



398,266 Other long-term liabilities



34,340



40,129 Total liabilities



2,977,878



2,950,254 Commitments and contingencies:











Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 49,337,310 and 49,034,925 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively



49



49 Additional paid-in capital



639,248



629,829 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(18,933)



(30,685) Accumulated deficit



(477,520)



(376,345) Total stockholders' equity



142,844



222,848 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,120,722

$ 3,173,102

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND MARCH 31, 2024 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Service revenue

$ 247,048

$ 266,168 Operating expenses:











Network operations (including $490 and $385 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively,

exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)



137,439



168,933 Selling, general, and administrative (including $7,523 and $6,565 of equity-based compensation

expense, respectively)



73,863



76,696 Acquisition costs - Sprint Business



-



9,037 Depreciation and amortization



76,038



70,891 Total operating expenses



287,340



325,557 Operating loss



(40,292)



(59,389) Interest expense, including change in valuation interest rate swap agreement



(34,216)



(29,162) Reduction to gain on bargain purchase - Sprint Business



-



(5,470) Interest income - IP Transit Services Agreement



4,686



7,330 Interest income (loss) - Purchase Agreement



425



(480) Interest income (loss) and other, net



(865)



2,737 Loss before income taxes



(70,262)



(84,434) Income tax benefit



18,220



19,127 Net loss

$ (52,042)

$ (65,307)













Comprehensive loss:











Net loss

$ (52,042)

$ (65,307) Foreign currency translation adjustment



11,752



(5,034) Comprehensive loss

$ (40,290)

$ (70,341)













Net loss per common share:











Basic net loss per common share

$ (1.09)

$ (1.38) Diluted net loss per common share

$ (1.09)

$ (1.38) Dividends declared per common share

$ 1.005

$ 0.965













Weighted-average common shares - basic



47,676,735



47,416,268













Weighted-average common shares - diluted



47,676,735



47,416,268

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND MARCH 31, 2024 (IN THOUSANDS)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (52,042)

$ (65,307) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



76,038



70,891 Amortization of debt costs and discounts



1,192



342 Amortization of discounts, due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services & Purchase Agreements



(5,111)



(6,850) Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)



8,013



6,950 Reduction to gain on bargain purchase - Sprint Business



-



5,470 Deferred income taxes



(18,554)



(33,069) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



8,979



28,306 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,261



890 Due to T-Mobile - Transition Services Agreement



(307)



(61,092) Due from T-Mobile - Transition Services Agreement



62



(3,052) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities



18,148



79,098 Deposits and other assets



(2,328)



(3,358) Net cash provided by operating activities



36,351



19,219 Cash flows from investing activities:











Cash receipts - IP Transit Services Agreement - T-Mobile



25,000



87,500 Acquisition of Sprint Business - severance reimbursement



-



4,334 Purchases of property and equipment



(58,088)



(40,883) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(33,088)



50,951 Cash flows from financing activities:











Dividends paid



(49,133)



(478) Proceeds from exercises of stock options



121



164 Principal payments of finance lease obligations



(8,003)



(23,235) Net cash used in financing activities



(57,015)



(23,549) Effect of exchange rates changes on cash



9,806



2,872 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(43,946)



49,493 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



227,916



113,781 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 183,970

$ 163,274

