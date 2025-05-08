Timed to the start of Mental Health Awareness Month, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) partnered with The Harris Poll to survey the state of mental health within the insurance profession. The research findings revealed a number of trends pointing to widespread and rising stress and anxiety; a desire for better mental health support; and a belief that insurance trails other industries in prioritizing mental health initiatives.

The survey, conducted mid-April 2025, was fielded during a time when insurance professionals are facing tremendous change in the risk environment brought on by factors such as economic volatility, rising geopolitical tensions, extreme weather, cyber threats, and technology disruption including artificial intelligence (AI). The research findings are based on online interviews with 405 full-time insurance professionals spanning the United States (US) (305 participants) and United Kingdom (UK) (100 participants).

"As we are all experiencing across both our professional and personal lives, we're living in a period of transcendent change and transformation. The findings from the AXIS/Harris Poll research show that this is taking a toll on insurance and risk management professionals," says AXIS President CEO Vince Tizzio. "Prioritizing mental health is a crucial mandate for business leaders, and it begins with acknowledging and addressing the mental health challenges our teams are experiencing so that we can support and enable a resilient and productive workforce."

The findings from the AXIS/Harris Poll research include:

Mental Health Among Insurance Employees: A Growing Crisis

Nearly 9 in 10 (88%) insurance employees acknowledge widespread stress and anxiety in the industry

About 8 in 10 (77%) insurance employees mention seeking mental health support for themselves in the past year Younger employees (82% among 18-34; 81% among 35-44) did so significantly more than older (45+) employees (64%)



Stress levels are rising in sync with workload, particularly in the UK, where 82% of employees report increased stress and anxiety levels over the past 12 months, compared to 60% in the US. Correspondingly, 84% of UK employees and 69% of US employees have experienced an increase in workload over the past year

Employee Mental Health Resources Exist but Often Fall Short

8 in 10 (80%) feel insurance trails other industries in prioritizing mental health initiatives and 76% feel these issues are not talked about enough (87% in the UK, 72% in the US)

While employees are generally satisfied with their work model (88%), work-life balance (75%), and ability to focus at work (82%), they are less satisfied with their employer's mental health resources (64%) leaving them often underutilized or undervalued

The resources found to be most helpful are flexible work arrangements (53%), mental health days (45%), and financial wellness programs (43%)

Nearly half (46%) of UK insurance employees say they are not able to manage their workplace stress/anxiety with their employer-provided benefits (compared to only 22% of US employees)

"The data clearly shows that our colleagues are seeking empathy, open communication, and benefits regarding mental health needs in the workplace," says Lisa Pariot, AXIS Chief People Officer. "At AXIS, we recognize this and strive to provide the right resources and support for our teammates not just through our benefits but also in our culture."

In 2024, AXIS announced the scale-up of a broader, year-round internal and external program to promote mental health and wellbeing within the insurance profession through advocacy, education, and employee volunteering. This May, timed to Mental Health Awareness Month, AXIS unveiled enhancements to its internal programming and resources, including a Wellbeing/Mental Health Day as paid time off for employees, and an expansion of educational resources, among other initiatives.

About the Study

This study was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of AXIS Capital, online, April 15-23, 2025, among 305 US and 100 UK full-time insurance employees, ages 18 and over.

