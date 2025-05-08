Feintool International Holding AG: CEO change at Feintool

This is an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53

of the Listing Rules (LR) of the SIX Exchange Regulation AG.

CEO change at Feintool

Torsten Greiner will step down as CEO of the Feintool Group at the end of May 2025 and leave the company. The Board of Directors has appointed the Chief Sales Officer and Director of the Business Unit Fineblanking and Forming Europe, Lars Reich, as the new CEO as of June 1, 2025.

Torsten Greiner made the decision to step down as CEO of the Feintool Group as of the end of May 2025 by mutual agreement with the Board of Directors. The Board would like to thank him for his strong commitment and the important progress he has achieved in transforming the Feintool Group and wishes him all the best for the future.

The Board of Directors has nominated Lars Reich (54), currently Chief Sales Officer and Director of the Business Unit Fineblanking and Forming Europe, as the new CEO of the Feintool Group as of June 1, 2025.

Lars Reich has many years of management experience in various functions, regions and business units within the Feintool Group. After completing his technical education in Switzerland, he started his career with Feintool in 1999 in the USA. He later earned his MBA at the University of Cincinnati. During his 25-year career at Feintool, he held various management positions, including Executive Vice President and member of the Executive Board of Feintool U.S. Operations for Sales and Marketing. Under his leadership, a successful turnaround of Feintool's business culminated in a significant increase of U.S. sales. In 2023 he was appointed as global Chief Sales Officer of the Feintool Group and in mid-April 2024 Director of the Business Unit Fineblanking and Forming Europe. Lars Reich is a dual Swiss/U.S. citizen, married and father of two adult children.

Norbert Indlekofer, Chairman of the Feintool Board of Directors, is convinced that Lars Reich is the right choice to lead the Feintool Group: "Lars Reich has repeatedly proven in various capacities that he can lead with success both strategically and economically. With him, Feintool has a Chief Executive Officer who knows the business thoroughly and will solidly drive the further development of the company."

About Feintool

Feintool is an international technology and market leader in electrolamination stamping, fineblanking, and forming. We manufacture high-quality precision parts in large volumes from steel. We supply the automotive industry, energy infrastructure equipment providers, and all manner of high-end industrial manufacturers. Feintool's products perfectly complement the megatrends for renewable energy generation, storage, and usage.

Our core technologies deliver measurable cost-efficiency, consistent quality, and improved productivity. Feintool constantly expands the horizons of its production methods and develops intelligent solutions, innovative tools, and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes in line with customer needs.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company has 18 production sites, 3,100 employees and 100 vocational trainees in Europe, the USA, China, Japan and India.

Feintool is publicly listed and majority-owned by the Artemis Group.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Phone +41 32 387 51 57

Mobile +41 79 609 22 02

karin.labhart@feintool.com

www.feintool.com

