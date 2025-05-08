Anzeige
AirBoss of America: AirBoss Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

NEWMARKET, Ontario, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the "Company"), announced today that the nominees listed in the April 11, 2025 Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today in Waterloo, Ontario (the "Meeting"). Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors are set out below.

Election of Directors

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Anita Antenucci13,800,71999.77%32,0360.23%
David Camilleri13,798,97399.76%33,7820.24%
Robert McLeish9,860,59271.28%3,972,16328.72%
Jo-Anne O'Connor13,798,19699.75%34,5590.25%
Stephen Ryan13,798,58999.75%34,1660.25%
P. Grenville Schoch9,859,11671.27%3,973,63928.73%
Alan J. Watson9,860,75671.29%3,971,99928.71%


Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors

Total VotesPercentage of Votes Cast
Votes For14,590,82299.79%
Votes Withheld30,0020.21%

AirBoss of America is a diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through two divisions. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Manufactured Products is a supplier of anti-vibration and rubber-molded solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors, and also a global supplier of personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities, through its AirBoss Defense operations. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
