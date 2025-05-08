Anzeige
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: A1XFSU | ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.05.2025 19:12 Uhr
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08

Fidelity European Trust PLC (the "Company") - Results of Annual General Meeting

At the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 8 May 2025, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed as special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares held as Treasury shares) for cash;

- to issue such shares (including Treasury shares) without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings;

- the Company's authority to purchase up to 61,628,680 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 19 March 2025;

- that the Company continues to carry on business as an investment trust; and

- to adopt new Articles of Association of the Company.

Full details of the resolutions will soon be filed with Companies House.

The voting results of the Company's Annual General Meeting will shortly be available at: www.fidelity.co.uk/europe

The Portfolio Managers AGM presentation will be available on the Company's website at: www.fidelity.co.uk/europe

Contact for queries:

Smita Amin

FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 836347


