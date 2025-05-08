Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PUZ3 | ISIN: US92556H2067 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VVB
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 19:32
10,320 Euro
+0,78 % +0,080
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,27410,31220:36
10,27410,31220:33
ACCESS Newswire
08.05.2025 20:02 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paramount VetNet Writes Letters of Gratitude for Service Members During Bring Your Kids To Work Day!

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / On Thursday, April 24th, Paramount VetNet participated in Bring Your Kids to Work Day at the Paramount offices in Times Square. The event welcomed children to a variety of informal activities that included a movie screening, shadowing roles and community impact opportunities.

Paramount VetNet hosted a letter-writing event. This initiative was created nearly five years ago with Veterans in Media & Entertainment and several media and entertainment organizations. To date, Paramount VetNet has organized several letter-writing events where thousands of letters have been written to deployed service members.

Employees and their children also had the pleasure of meeting Marine Corps service members. The service members shared their experience on how much receiving letters from "home" meant to them and provided ideas to the children on what to write in their letters.

About The Paramount Veterans Network

The Paramount Veterans Network offers Veterans, Active-Duty service members, National Guard, Reserve employees, their families and the community at large a forum for connecting, networking, and for personal and professional development. Paramount VetNet operates on the pillars of appreciation, resilience, action, and impact, demonstrating a profound commitment to honoring and supporting those who have served our country. By fostering a culture of accessibility, community, camaraderie and empowerment, Paramount continues its unwavering dedication to our nation's veterans and their families, ensuring they continue to thrive long after they leave the service. For more information, please follow @ParamountVetNet on social platforms.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/paramount-vetnet-writes-letters-of-gratitude-for-service-members-during-bring-yo-1025641

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.