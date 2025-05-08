WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted below average demand.The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.819 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.Last month, the Treasury sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds last month, drawing a high yield of 4.813 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.Earlier this week, the Treasury announced the results of this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year notes and $42 billion worth of ten-year notesThe three-year note auction attracted modestly below average demand, while the ten-year note auction attracted slightly above average demand.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX