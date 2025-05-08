CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro dropped against some of major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.The euro fell to near a 4-week low of 1.1218 against the greenback and near a 5-week low of 0.8458 against the pound, from an early high of 1.1336 and a 3-day high of 0.8523, respectively.The euro eased to 1.5619 against the loonie, 1.7505 against the aussie and 1.8976 against the kiwi, from an early 8-day high of 1.5711 and 6-day highs of 1.7630 and 1.9087, respectively.The next possible support for the currency around 1.10 against the greenback, 0.83 against the pound, 1.54 against the loonie, 1.67 against the aussie and 1.82 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX