WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Professional, the professional products division of The Clorox Company (CLX), Thursday announced that it has signed a new contract with Vizient, the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S. The agreement, effective May 1, 2025, reinforces CloroxPro's commitment to supporting healthcare professionals with effective and value-driven disinfecting solutions.Under the partnership, CloroxPro will supply a wide range of products from its trusted brands, including Clorox Healthcare, Clorox EcoClean, and Pine-Sol.Dan Kellenberger, CloroxPro's General Manager and VP, emphasized the company's dedication to aiding healthcare workers in infection control efforts, highlighting their legacy and focus on efficacy, education, and customer support. The collaboration aims to ensure seamless integration of expanded offerings and deliver meaningful value to Vizient's network.CLX is currently trading at $138.24 or 1.29% higher on the NYSE.