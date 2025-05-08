Redmond, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced recent open-market stock purchases by Company insiders. During the most recent trading window that opened following the Company's first quarter financial report, several insiders including Board members and senior management purchased Data I/O common stock, the details of which are disclosed as appropriate in Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

William Wentworth, President/CEO and Executive Board Member of Data I/O Corporation, said, "I am encouraged by my fellow insiders joining me in making open-market purchases of the Company's common stock. These purchases underscore the confidence we have in delivering on our long-term strategic goals for driving market dominance, revenue growth and profitability. Although considerable progress was made in key operational areas and we delivered sequential growth despite global trade tensions in the first quarter, we believe recent prices for Data I/O common shares do not represent the inherent value of our business and future growth opportunities. The recent open-market purchases of our common stock should send a strong message that now, more than ever, we are aligned with all our shareholders and look forward to improved return on investment."

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O's data provisioning solutions to manage device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. Learn more at dataio.com/Company/Patents.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, expected expenses, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip shortages, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the demand for the Company's products and the impact from geopolitical conditions including any related international trade restrictions. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

