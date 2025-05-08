LaPrairie, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: ALFA.UN) ("Margaux" or the "Trust") announces the resignation of Mr. Pierre Colas as a Trustee of the Trust, effective immediately. Mr. Colas will continue to hold the position of Treasurer of Margaux.

Margaux is also pleased to announce the appointments of Mrs. Katia Marquier and Mrs. Hélène Fortin as Trustees of the Trust, effective immediately, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Both Mrs. Marquier and Mrs. Fortin are Chartered Professional Accountants and bring extensive business and financial expertise to the board of trustees (the "Board").

President of the Board of Trustees, Chief Executive Officer and trustee Michel Lassonde states: "Katia and Hélène's strong financial acumen, combined with their deep experience in business leadership and governance, will bring valuable perspective to the Board. Their appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to strengthening Margaux's governance framework with seasoned, independent professionals capable of supporting the Trust's continued growth and long-term value creation."

ABOUT MARGAUX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Margaux is a real estate investment trust established by a contract of trust dated October 29, 2021, as amended, in Quebec. Margaux owns and operates three self-storage facilities in Quebec. The storage facilities are located in Cowansville, Roxton Pond and Drummondville, Quebec. The Drummondville facility is currently comprised of 100,000 square feet of land on which there are 48 self-storage units, with the construction of additional facilities expected to be completed in the coming months. The Cowansville facility is comprised of approximately 500,000 square feet of land on which there are two buildings housing 90 self-storage units. The Cowansville facility also includes a parking space which can accommodate up to 70 RVs as well as an additional parking lot which is leased to a nearby hospital on a long-term basis. The Roxton Pond facility is comprised of approximately 100,000 square feet of land divided in two lots and on which there are presently five buildings housing 181 self-storage units.

For further information, please contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to: regulatory approval of Katia Marquier and Hélène Fortin's appointments as trustees of the Trust and Margaux's expected completion of construction of additional self-storage facilities. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Margaux does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251335

SOURCE: Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust