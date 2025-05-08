Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ("McFarlane Lake" or the "Company"). The common shares of the Sudbury-based gold exploration company, which previously traded on the Cboe Canada exchange, were listed for trading on the CSE today under the symbol MLM.

McFarlane Lake is currently advancing multiple properties in its portfolio. These include the past-producing McMillan/Mongowin gold properties, located 70 kilometres west of Sudbury, the past-producing West Hawk Lake property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border and the High Lake gold property located east of the Ontario-Manitoba border. The Company also owns the Michaud/Munro mineral properties situated 115 kilometres east of Timmins along the so-called "Golden Highway."

"At approximately US$3,400 per ounce, the price of gold continues to rise amid global geopolitical uncertainties and the dearth of new mines being brought into production," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "The Canadian Securities Exchange has always been an ideal home for junior mining companies and we are pleased to welcome McFarlane Lake to the Exchange. We wish the Company success with its exploration program."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

