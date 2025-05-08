Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with CanKen Capital Group Inc. ("CanKen") to pursue obtaining a mandate for the STAR-ISMS® System to be used exclusively in the African nation of Kenya and the 13 countries that fall under the Directorate General Civil Aviation ("DGCA") Kenya - Region #1. There are an estimated 300 aircraft in operation (with another 250 aircraft estimated to be on order) in this one region of Africa.

Randy Koroll, CEO of Star stated, "We are excited about the prospect of obtaining a mandate for the STAR-ISMS® System. It would give Star the much-needed credibility for its STAR-ISMS® System to approach other airlines around the world with the confidence to promote our system for implementation on their aircraft. Having such a mandate would give Star products and services a definitive competitive advantage."

Surjit Singh Brar, CEO and Founder of CanKen added, "We are proud to partner with Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. as consultants to help facilitate the adoption and mandating of the STAR-ISMS® technology across select key regions in the African continent. Mandating this system represents a significant step forward in aviation oversight, safety, and real-time operational transparency. Our goal is to work closely with regional authorities and stakeholders to ensure that this world-class solution becomes a standard for modern aviation infrastructure. This initiative reflects a shared vision for safer skies and more data-driven aviation oversight throughout the continent."

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division (Military and Defence) designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

About CanKen Capital Group Inc:

CanKen Capital Group Inc. is a forward-thinking consulting and technology firm, across key sectors including aviation systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), vehicle tracking, procurement and tenders, and defense logistics. The company is rapidly emerging as a trusted partner for both government and commercial clients seeking intelligent, scalable solutions. Surjit Singh Brar, CEO of CanKen has been associated with Star as both an investor and as a management consultant. (See www.cankencapital.com).

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that Star expects or anticipates may occur in the future.

When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "projects", "will", "believes", "intends" "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and beliefs of Star's management. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance or achievements of Star or the industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release include statements regarding; growth and future prospects of our business; our perceptions of the industry and markets in which we operate and anticipated trends in such markets; expectations regarding the operation of our app; and our future revenues.

Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute on our business plan, increase visibility amongst consumers and convert users to revenue producing subscribers and the success of the business of our partners.

Forward-looking statements involve significant uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved.

Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and Star undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

