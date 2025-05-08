Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"We started the year with a strong first quarter which exceeded the high end of our guidance ranges. These results reflect early progress from our focus on the key pillars that I shared earlier this year of improving our operational performance, optimizing our capital allocation, and returning Sensata to growth. I look forward to further advancing our work on these priorities to enhance Sensata's resilience and create shareholder value over time," said Stephan von Schuckmann, Chief Executive Officer of Sensata.

Operating Results First Quarter

Operating results for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $911.3 million, a decrease of $95.5 million, or 9.5%, compared to $1,006.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating income:

Operating income of $122.2 million, or 13.4% of revenue, decreased by $22.6 million, or 15.6%, compared to operating income of $144.8 million, or 14.4% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted operating income was $166.5 million, or 18.3% of revenue, a decrease of $22.0 million, or 11.7%, compared to adjusted operating income of $188.5 million, or 18.7% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2024.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $0.47, a decrease of $0.03, or 6.0%, compared to earnings per share of $0.50 in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.78, a decrease of $0.11, or 12.4%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.89 in the first quarter of 2024.

Sensata generated free cash flow of $86.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, and ended the quarter with $588.1 million of cash on hand.

During the first quarter of 2025, Sensata returned approximately $118.4 million to shareholders, including $100.5 million of share repurchases and $17.9 million in quarterly dividends of $0.12 per share paid on February 26, 2025.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2025, Sensata expects revenue of $910 to $940 million, inclusive of recovery of tariff cost, and adjusted EPS of $0.80 to $0.86.

Q2-2025 Guidance $ in millions, except EPS Q2-25 Guidance Q1-25 Q/Q Change Revenue $910 $940 $911.3 0% 3% Adjusted Operating Income $169 $177 $166.5 1% 6% Adj. Operating Margin 18.6% 18.8% 18.3% 30 bps 50 bps Adjusted Net Income $117 $125 $116.6 0% 7% Adjusted EPS $0.80 $0.86 $0.78 3% 10%

Revenue includes approximately $20 million related to expected tariff recovery from customers.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS are not expected to be impacted by tariffs, as $20 million of expected tariff revenue would be offset by $20 million in expected related tariff expense.

Adjusted Operating Margin, excluding the dilutive impact of tariff revenue and related expense, is expected to be in the range of 19.0% 19.2%.

The tariff expectations included in guidance reflect trade policies in effect as of May 8, 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sensata will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results and its outlook for the second quarter of 2025. The dial-in numbers for the call are 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411. Callers should reference the "Sensata Technologies Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call." A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Sensata's website at http://investors.sensata.com. Additionally, a replay of the call will be available until May 15, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 1025213.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 18,000 employees and global operations in 14 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance, and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance. We also believe presenting these non-GAAP measures provides additional transparency into how management evaluates the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as, or comparable to, similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by Sensata in this release include: adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth, market outgrowth, adjusted corporate and other expenses, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), net debt, and gross and net leverage ratio. We also refer to changes in certain non-GAAP measures, usually reported either as a percentage or number of basis points, between two periods. Such changes are also considered non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income (or loss) is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income (or loss) by the number of diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding in the period. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted operating income (or loss) is defined as operating income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (or loss) by net revenue. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to fund acquisitions, repurchase ordinary shares, or for the accelerated repayment of debt obligations.

Organic revenue growth (or decline) is defined as the reported percentage change in net revenue calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the period-over-period impact of foreign exchange rate differences as well as the net impact of material acquisitions and divestitures and product life-cycle management for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s). We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, net, provision for (or benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and the following non-GAAP adjustments, if applicable: (1) restructuring related and other, (2) financing and other transaction costs, and (3) other, net. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Gross leverage ratio is defined as gross debt divided by last twelve months (LTM) adjusted EBITDA. We believe that gross leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Net debt is defined as total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by last twelve months (LTM) adjusted EBITDA. We believe the net leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

In discussing trends in our performance, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures or the percentage change of certain non-GAAP financial measures in one period versus another, calculated on a constant currency basis. Constant currency is determined by stating revenues and expenses at prior period foreign currency exchange rates and excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on all hedges and, as applicable, net monetary assets. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Safe Harbor Statement

This earnings release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "forecast," "continue," "intend," "plan," "potential," "opportunity," "guidance," and similar terms or phrases. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives, business and market outlook, megatrends, priorities, growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, demand for products and services, share repurchases, and Sensata's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors relating to our operations and business environment, and we can give no assurances that these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to instability and changes in the global markets, supplier interruption or non-performance, changes in trade-related tariffs and risks with uncertain trade environments, the acquisition or disposition of businesses, adverse conditions or competition in the industries upon which we are dependent, intellectual property, product liability, warranty, and recall claims, public health crisis, market acceptance of new product introductions and product innovations, labor disruptions or increased labor costs, changes in existing environmental or safety laws, regulations, and programs, and the impact of our recently reported cybersecurity incident or other incidents that may occur in the future.

Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks, and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net revenue 911,255 1,006,709 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 638,667 689,260 Research and development 36,809 45,314 Selling, general and administrative 86,026 88,046 Amortization of intangible assets 20,577 38,515 Restructuring and other charges, net 6,980 782 Total operating costs and expenses 789,059 861,917 Operating income 122,196 144,792 Interest expense (37,973 (38,395 Interest income 4,290 3,738 Other, net 2,128 (11,544 Income before taxes 90,641 98,591 Provision for income taxes 20,722 22,570 Net income 69,919 76,021 Net income per share: Basic 0.47 0.51 Diluted 0.47 0.50 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 148,498 150,480 Diluted 148,816 150,921

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 588,139 593,670 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 695,193 660,180 Inventories 661,080 614,455 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 153,815 158,934 Total current assets 2,098,227 2,027,239 Property, plant and equipment, net 812,284 821,653 Goodwill 3,383,812 3,383,800 Other intangible assets, net 476,032 492,878 Deferred income tax assets 292,334 288,189 Other assets 114,449 129,505 Total assets 7,177,138 7,143,264 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,130 2,414 Accounts payable 480,424 362,186 Income taxes payable 36,358 29,417 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 274,682 317,341 Total current liabilities 793,594 711,358 Deferred income tax liabilities 231,120 235,689 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 28,733 27,910 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 20,627 20,984 Long-term debt, net 3,177,278 3,176,098 Other long-term liabilities 77,152 80,782 Total liabilities 4,328,504 4,252,821 Total shareholders' equity 2,848,634 2,890,443 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,177,138 7,143,264

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 69,919 76,021 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 40,962 33,523 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,180 1,562 Loss on sale of business 3,916 Share-based compensation 6,851 8,133 Amortization of intangible assets 20,577 38,515 Deferred income taxes (6,647 2,574 Loss on equity investments, net 13,287 Other non-cash gain/(loss), net 5,175 (4,184 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of divestitures (22,734 (62,944 Net cash provided by operating activities 119,199 106,487 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (32,575 (42,130 Proceeds from the sale of business, net of cash sold 25,635 Other 66 Net cash used in investing activities (6,874 (42,130 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings (61 (129 Payments on debt (685 (279 Dividends paid (17,901 (18,056 Payments to repurchase ordinary shares (100,500 (10,052 Purchase of noncontrolling interest in joint venture (79,393 Payments of debt financing costs (39 Net cash used in financing activities (119,147 (107,948 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,291 (4,154 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (5,531 (47,745 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 593,670 508,104 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 588,139 460,359

Segment Performance (Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, in 000s 2025 2024 Performance Sensing Revenue 650,416 713,318 Operating income 142,876 168,968 % of Performance Sensing revenue 22.0 23.7 Sensing Solutions Revenue 260,839 257,839 Operating income 76,066 72,294 % of Sensing Solutions revenue 29.2 28.0 Other Revenue 35,552 Operating income 6,781 % of Other revenue 0.0 19.1

Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited)

(percent of total revenue) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Performance Sensing 71.4 70.9 Sensing Solutions 28.6 25.6 Other 3.5 Total 100.0 100.0

(percent of total revenue) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Americas 40.9 42.6 Europe 27.7 28.3 Asia/Rest of World 31.4 29.1 Total 100.0 100.0

(percent of total revenue) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Automotive 58.3 55.9 Heavy vehicle and off-road 17.0 18.8 Industrial 15.2 13.4 HVAC (1) 4.3 3.8 Aerospace 5.2 4.6 All other 3.5 Total 100.0 100.0

(1) Heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.

Operating income and margin, income tax, net income, and earnings per share

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Taxes Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) 122,196 13.4 20,722 69,919 0.47 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 18,316 2.0 1,573 19,889 0.13 Financing and other transaction costs 5,442 0.6 5,442 0.04 Amortization of intangible assets 20,577 2.3 20,577 0.14 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,180 0.01 Other, net (489 (2,617 (0.02 Deferred taxes and other tax related 2,234 2,234 0.02 Total adjustments 44,335 4.9 3,318 46,705 0.31 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 166,531 18.3 17,404 116,624 0.78

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Tax Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) 144,792 14.4 22,570 76,021 0.50 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 2,019 0.2 (421 1,598 0.01 Financing and other transaction costs 4,602 0.5 (206 4,396 0.03 Amortization of intangible assets 37,127 3.7 37,127 0.25 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,562 0.01 Other, net 444 11,988 0.08 Deferred taxes and other tax related 1,286 1,286 0.01 Total adjustments 43,748 4.3 1,103 57,957 0.38 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 188,540 18.7 21,467 133,978 0.89

Non-GAAP adjustments by location in statements of operations

(in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cost of revenue 5,624 1,154 Selling, general and administrative 11,154 4,685 Amortization of intangible assets 20,577 37,127 Restructuring and other charges, net 6,980 782 Operating income adjustments 44,335 43,748 Interest expense, net 1,180 1,562 Other, net (2,128 11,544 Provision for income taxes 3,318 1,103 Net income adjustments 46,705 57,957

Free cash flow

For the three months ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities 119,199 106,487 11.9 Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (32,575 (42,130 22.7 Free cash flow 86,624 64,357 34.6

Adjusted corporate and other expenses

For the three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Corporate and other expenses (GAAP) (69,189 (63,954 Restructuring related and other 15,767 2,192 Financing and other transaction costs 1,011 3,647 Total adjustments 16,778 5,839 Adjusted corporate and other expenses (non-GAAP) (52,411 (58,115

Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended March 31, (in thousands) LTM 2025 2024 Net income 122,375 69,919 76,021 Interest expense, net 138,639 33,683 34,657 (Benefit from)/provision for income taxes (142,162 20,722 22,570 Depreciation expense 174,574 40,962 33,523 Amortization of intangible assets 127,806 20,577 38,515 EBITDA 421,232 185,863 205,286 Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring related and other 296,618 11,028 2,019 Financing and other transaction costs 134,157 5,442 4,351 Other, net 7,828 (2,128 11,544 Adjusted EBITDA 859,835 200,205 223,200

Gross and net debt and leverage

As of ($ in thousands) March 31,

2025 December 31, 2024 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,130 2,414 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 20,627 20,984 Long-term debt, net 3,177,278 3,176,098 Total debt and finance lease obligations 3,200,035 3,199,496 Less: debt premium, net 939 997 Less: deferred financing costs (23,661 (24,899 Total gross indebtedness 3,222,757 3,223,398 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 859,835 882,830 Gross leverage ratio 3.7 3.7 Total gross indebtedness 3,222,757 3,223,398 Less: cash and cash equivalents 588,139 593,670 Net debt 2,634,618 2,629,728 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 859,835 882,830 Net leverage ratio 3.1 3.0

Guidance

For the three months ending June 30, 2025 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Operating Income Net Income EPS Low High Low High Low High GAAP 140.7 147.5 79.0 85.0 0.54 0.58 Restructuring related and other 7.5 8.0 7.5 8.0 0.05 0.05 Financing and other transaction costs 0.8 1.0 0.8 1.0 0.01 0.01 Amortization of intangible assets 20.0 20.5 20.0 20.5 0.14 0.14 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1.1 1.2 0.01 0.01 Other, net 0.6 0.8 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related 8.0 8.5 0.05 0.06 Non-GAAP 169.0 177.0 117.0 125.0 0.80 0.86 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 146.0 146.0

