Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 5 p.m. ET
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Consolidated Financial Highlights
Consolidated revenue increased 8.4% to $28.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $26.2 million in the prior year period
Kingsway Search Xcelerator ("KSX") revenue increased 23.3% to $11.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to the Image Solutions and Bud's Plumbing acquisitions
Extended Warranty revenue remained flat at $16.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2024; however, cash sales were up 3.7% over prior year and up 9.3% sequentially
Consolidated net loss was $3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in the prior year period
Twelve month run-rate adjusted EBITDA for the operating companies is $18.0 million to $19.0 million; this number is intended to capture the 12-month trailing adjusted EBITDA of what the company currently owns or has recently acquired and is not intended to be forward-looking guidance
Adjusted consolidated EBITDA decreased $0.7 million to $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.1 million in the prior year period
KSX adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.6 million in the year ago period. The prior year period excludes Image Solutions and Bud's Plumbing
Extended Warranty adjusted EBITDA was $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.4 million in the year ago period
The Company had total net debt of $53.1 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $52.0 million as of December 31, 2024
Recent Business Highlights
On March 17, 2025, Kingsway announced the acquisition of M.L.C. Plumbing, LLC (d/b/a Bud's Plumbing Service, "Bud's Plumbing") for $5.0 million. The business is immediately accretive, adding $6.0 million in annual unaudited revenue and $0.8 million in annual unaudited adjusted EBITDA to Kingsway
On April 2, 2025, Kingsway announced the appointment of Rob Humble to be President and CEO of Kingsway's dealer warranty businesses, PWI and Penn Warranty. Mr. Humble's background and compensation structure are both more closely aligned with that of Kingsway's Search Xcelerator CEO's
On April 30, 2025, Kingsway announced the acquisition of @Work International Pty Ltd ("ViewPoint"), a cloud native timeshare software firm headquartered in Australia, by Kingsway's subsidiary Systems Products International Inc. ("SPI Software"), to advance SPI Software's leadership in the vacation ownership software market
Management Commentary
"Kingsway made solid progress in the first quarter of 2025, both financially and strategically," said JT Fitzgerald, Kingsway's President and CEO. "KSX revenue grew 23.3% year-on-year and KSX adjusted EBITDA grew 23.2% year-on-year. Under the surface, our operator CEO's are executing their strategic plans to position their businesses for accelerating growth on both the top and bottom lines.
"Importantly, Kingsway has already completed two acquisitions this year under the KSX umbrella. In March, Kingsway acquired Bud's Plumbing and established KSX Skilled Trade Services, our third KSX operating platform. In April, SPI Software acquired ViewPoint to accelerate its product roadmap and to open up exciting opportunities for geographic and market expansion. I'm thrilled to welcome Rob Casper, who leads the KSX Skilled Trades Services platform, as our newest operator CEO, and to continue supporting Drew Richard, President of SPI Software, who leads the KSX Vertical Market Solutions platform.
"I'm also encouraged by the momentum building in Kingsway's Extended Warranty segment. Although adjusted EBITDA declined year-over-year in the first quarter, the business has returned to growth in cash sales, and key forward-looking indicators of profitability are now solidly positive. After two challenging years marked by industry headwinds and cyclical pressures, Extended Warranty appears to be entering a more favorable phase of recovery, with early signs pointing to both healthy top-line growth and renewed operating leverage.
"Kingsway is well-positioned for the months and years ahead, and the first quarter was another step in the right direction," concluded Mr. Fitzgerald. "Our KSX deal pipeline is robust, and we remain committed to employing the Search Fund model to acquire and grow asset-light, profitable, and recurring revenue services businesses that can deliver compelling returns for our shareholders."
About the Company
Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway") (NYSE:KFS) is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.
Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.
Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
Twelve Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
3/31/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
$
(9,059
)
$
(3,092
)
$
(1,470
)
$
(2,311
)
$
(2,186
)
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Discontinued operations
(31
)
-
1
135
(167
)
Changes in fair value; realized gains/losses (1)
(173
)
(22
)
(35
)
(176
)
60
Employee related expenses (2)
2,287
495
390
990
412
Other items (3)
2,866
1,095
225
956
590
Depreciation, amortization, tax and interest expense
13,995
2,876
4,117
3,343
3,659
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments
18,944
4,444
4,698
5,248
4,554
Non-GAAP Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA
$
9,885
$
1,352
$
3,228
$
2,937
$
2,368
Twelve Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
3/31/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
$
(6,155
)
$
(2,328
)
$
(1,485
)
$
(675
)
$
(1,667
)
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Discontinued operations
1,858
213
1,877
(122
)
(110
)
Changes in fair value; realized gains/losses (1)
(423
)
411
217
174
(1,225
)
Employee related expenses (2)
2,069
467
755
479
368
Other items (3)
3,109
61
1,081
334
1,633
Gain on sale of PWSC (4)
(342
)
-
-
(342
)
-
Depreciation, amortization, tax and interest expense
8,687
3,280
177
2,450
2,780
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments
14,958
4,432
4,107
2,973
3,446
Non-GAAP Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA
$
8,803
$
2,104
$
2,622
$
2,298
$
1,779
(1)
Includes realized and unrealized gains and losses on non-core investments; change in the fair value of subordinated debt (net of the portion of the change attributable to instrument-specific credit risk); unrealized gain on the change in fair value of the trust preferred security options; and change in the fair value of the Ravix earn-out (changes in fair value recorded as other income or expense).
(2)
Employee related expenses includes non-cash expense arising from the grant and modification of stock-based awards to employees; and costs associated with employees assisting during a transition period and are not expected to be replaced once transition period has ended (approximately one year from acquisition date).
(3)
Other items include: legal expenses associated with the Company's defense against significant litigation matters; acquisition and disposition-related expenses; and other non-recurring items.
(4)
Gain on sale of PWSC, net of transaction expenses that are included in consolidated operating expenses, as well as income taxes associated with the sale.
Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Reconciliation of Extended Warranty Segment Operating Income to
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
Twelve Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
3/31/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
GAAP Operating Income for Extended Warranty segment
$
5,381
$
515
$
1,918
$
1,704
$
1,244
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Investment income (1)
1,289
247
394
327
321
Employee costs
50
50
-
-
-
Depreciation
174
38
39
41
56
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments
1,513
335
433
368
377
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for Extended Warranty segment
$
6,894
$
850
$
2,351
$
2,072
$
1,621
Twelve Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
3/31/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
GAAP Operating Income for Extended Warranty segment
$
6,627
$
1,076
$
2,381
$
1,778
$
1,392
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Investment income (1)
1,189
320
314
287
268
Depreciation
233
52
62
57
62
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments
1,422
372
376
344
330
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for Extended Warranty segment
$
8,049
$
1,448
$
2,757
$
2,122
$
1,722
(1) Investment income arising as part of Extended Warranty segment's minimum holding requirements, as well as realized gains and losses resulting from investments either held in trust as part of Extended Warranty segment's minimum holding requirements or from the deployment of excess cash.
Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Reconciliation of KSX Segment Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
Twelve Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
3/31/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
GAAP Operating Income for KSX segment
$
6,062
$
1,743
$
1,734
$
1,144
$
1,441
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Acquisition and employee costs (1)
376
52
65
120
139
Investment income (2)
153
25
33
27
68
Depreciation
488
97
101
110
180
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments
1,017
174
199
257
387
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for KSX segment
$
7,079
$
1,917
$
1,933
$
1,401
$
1,828
Twelve Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
3/31/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
GAAP Operating Income for KSX segment
$
5,018
$
1,343
$
1,056
$
1,003
$
1,616
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Acquisition and employee costs (1)
431
138
128
87
78
Investment income (2)
54
10
12
15
17
Depreciation (3)
88
64
24
-
-
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments
573
212
164
102
95
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for KSX segment
$
5,591
$
1,555
$
1,220
$
1,105
$
1,711
(1)
Costs associated with acquisitions and employees assisting during a transition period and are not expected to be replaced once transition period has ended (approximately one year from acquisition date).
(2)
Investment income from interest on client deposits (Ravix, CSuite), as well as imputed interest on long-term software contracts (SPI)
(3)
The June 30, 2024 quarter includes a one-time catch-up for depreciation associated with the finalization of the DDI purchase accounting
