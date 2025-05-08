Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 5 p.m. ET

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue increased 8.4% to $28.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $26.2 million in the prior year period Kingsway Search Xcelerator ("KSX") revenue increased 23.3% to $11.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to the Image Solutions and Bud's Plumbing acquisitions Extended Warranty revenue remained flat at $16.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2024; however, cash sales were up 3.7% over prior year and up 9.3% sequentially

Consolidated net loss was $3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in the prior year period

Twelve month run-rate adjusted EBITDA for the operating companies is $18.0 million to $19.0 million; this number is intended to capture the 12-month trailing adjusted EBITDA of what the company currently owns or has recently acquired and is not intended to be forward-looking guidance

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA decreased $0.7 million to $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.1 million in the prior year period KSX adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.6 million in the year ago period. The prior year period excludes Image Solutions and Bud's Plumbing Extended Warranty adjusted EBITDA was $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.4 million in the year ago period

The Company had total net debt of $53.1 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $52.0 million as of December 31, 2024

Recent Business Highlights

On March 17, 2025, Kingsway announced the acquisition of M.L.C. Plumbing, LLC (d/b/a Bud's Plumbing Service, "Bud's Plumbing") for $5.0 million. The business is immediately accretive, adding $6.0 million in annual unaudited revenue and $0.8 million in annual unaudited adjusted EBITDA to Kingsway

On April 2, 2025, Kingsway announced the appointment of Rob Humble to be President and CEO of Kingsway's dealer warranty businesses, PWI and Penn Warranty. Mr. Humble's background and compensation structure are both more closely aligned with that of Kingsway's Search Xcelerator CEO's

On April 30, 2025, Kingsway announced the acquisition of @Work International Pty Ltd ("ViewPoint"), a cloud native timeshare software firm headquartered in Australia, by Kingsway's subsidiary Systems Products International Inc. ("SPI Software"), to advance SPI Software's leadership in the vacation ownership software market

Management Commentary

"Kingsway made solid progress in the first quarter of 2025, both financially and strategically," said JT Fitzgerald, Kingsway's President and CEO. "KSX revenue grew 23.3% year-on-year and KSX adjusted EBITDA grew 23.2% year-on-year. Under the surface, our operator CEO's are executing their strategic plans to position their businesses for accelerating growth on both the top and bottom lines.

"Importantly, Kingsway has already completed two acquisitions this year under the KSX umbrella. In March, Kingsway acquired Bud's Plumbing and established KSX Skilled Trade Services, our third KSX operating platform. In April, SPI Software acquired ViewPoint to accelerate its product roadmap and to open up exciting opportunities for geographic and market expansion. I'm thrilled to welcome Rob Casper, who leads the KSX Skilled Trades Services platform, as our newest operator CEO, and to continue supporting Drew Richard, President of SPI Software, who leads the KSX Vertical Market Solutions platform.

"I'm also encouraged by the momentum building in Kingsway's Extended Warranty segment. Although adjusted EBITDA declined year-over-year in the first quarter, the business has returned to growth in cash sales, and key forward-looking indicators of profitability are now solidly positive. After two challenging years marked by industry headwinds and cyclical pressures, Extended Warranty appears to be entering a more favorable phase of recovery, with early signs pointing to both healthy top-line growth and renewed operating leverage.

"Kingsway is well-positioned for the months and years ahead, and the first quarter was another step in the right direction," concluded Mr. Fitzgerald. "Our KSX deal pipeline is robust, and we remain committed to employing the Search Fund model to acquire and grow asset-light, profitable, and recurring revenue services businesses that can deliver compelling returns for our shareholders."

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the results and host a live Q&A session. Additionally, investors may also submit questions via email to: James@HaydenIR.com.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free: 877-545-0523; Code: 131755

International: 973-528-0016; Code: 131755

Live Webcast Link: https://bit.ly/3YykRi9

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 52464

Replay Webcast Link: https://bit.ly/3YykRi9

About the Company

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway") (NYSE:KFS) is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

Non U.S. GAAP Financial Measure

Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, provides useful information about the Company's operating results and enhances the overall ability to assess the Company's financial performance. Management uses non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, together with other measures of performance under GAAP, to compare the relative performance of operations in planning, budgeting and reviewing the performance of its business. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA allows investors to make a more meaningful comparison between the Company's core business operating results over different periods of time. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information about the Company's business without regard to potential distortions. By eliminating potential differences in results of operations between periods caused by the factors listed in the attached schedules, Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA can provide useful additional basis for comparing the current performance of the underlying operations being evaluated. Investors should consider this non-GAAP measure in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP to understand the Company's performance taking into account all relevant factors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements; however, the absence of any such words does not mean that a statement is a not a forward-looking statement. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect Kingsway management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports, can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (9,059 ) $ (3,092 ) $ (1,470 ) $ (2,311 ) $ (2,186 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Discontinued operations (31 ) - 1 135 (167 ) Changes in fair value; realized gains/losses (1) (173 ) (22 ) (35 ) (176 ) 60 Employee related expenses (2) 2,287 495 390 990 412 Other items (3) 2,866 1,095 225 956 590 Depreciation, amortization, tax and interest expense 13,995 2,876 4,117 3,343 3,659 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 18,944 4,444 4,698 5,248 4,554 Non-GAAP Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 9,885 $ 1,352 $ 3,228 $ 2,937 $ 2,368

Twelve Months Ended For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (6,155 ) $ (2,328 ) $ (1,485 ) $ (675 ) $ (1,667 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Discontinued operations 1,858 213 1,877 (122 ) (110 ) Changes in fair value; realized gains/losses (1) (423 ) 411 217 174 (1,225 ) Employee related expenses (2) 2,069 467 755 479 368 Other items (3) 3,109 61 1,081 334 1,633 Gain on sale of PWSC (4) (342 ) - - (342 ) - Depreciation, amortization, tax and interest expense 8,687 3,280 177 2,450 2,780 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 14,958 4,432 4,107 2,973 3,446 Non-GAAP Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 8,803 $ 2,104 $ 2,622 $ 2,298 $ 1,779

(1) Includes realized and unrealized gains and losses on non-core investments; change in the fair value of subordinated debt (net of the portion of the change attributable to instrument-specific credit risk); unrealized gain on the change in fair value of the trust preferred security options; and change in the fair value of the Ravix earn-out (changes in fair value recorded as other income or expense). (2) Employee related expenses includes non-cash expense arising from the grant and modification of stock-based awards to employees; and costs associated with employees assisting during a transition period and are not expected to be replaced once transition period has ended (approximately one year from acquisition date). (3) Other items include: legal expenses associated with the Company's defense against significant litigation matters; acquisition and disposition-related expenses; and other non-recurring items. (4) Gain on sale of PWSC, net of transaction expenses that are included in consolidated operating expenses, as well as income taxes associated with the sale.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Reconciliation of Extended Warranty Segment Operating Income to

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 GAAP Operating Income for Extended Warranty segment $ 5,381 $ 515 $ 1,918 $ 1,704 $ 1,244 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Investment income (1) 1,289 247 394 327 321 Employee costs 50 50 - - - Depreciation 174 38 39 41 56 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 1,513 335 433 368 377 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for Extended Warranty segment $ 6,894 $ 850 $ 2,351 $ 2,072 $ 1,621

Twelve Months Ended For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 GAAP Operating Income for Extended Warranty segment $ 6,627 $ 1,076 $ 2,381 $ 1,778 $ 1,392 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Investment income (1) 1,189 320 314 287 268 Depreciation 233 52 62 57 62 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 1,422 372 376 344 330 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for Extended Warranty segment $ 8,049 $ 1,448 $ 2,757 $ 2,122 $ 1,722

(1) Investment income arising as part of Extended Warranty segment's minimum holding requirements, as well as realized gains and losses resulting from investments either held in trust as part of Extended Warranty segment's minimum holding requirements or from the deployment of excess cash.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Reconciliation of KSX Segment Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 GAAP Operating Income for KSX segment $ 6,062 $ 1,743 $ 1,734 $ 1,144 $ 1,441 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Acquisition and employee costs (1) 376 52 65 120 139 Investment income (2) 153 25 33 27 68 Depreciation 488 97 101 110 180 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 1,017 174 199 257 387 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for KSX segment $ 7,079 $ 1,917 $ 1,933 $ 1,401 $ 1,828

Twelve Months Ended For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 GAAP Operating Income for KSX segment $ 5,018 $ 1,343 $ 1,056 $ 1,003 $ 1,616 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Acquisition and employee costs (1) 431 138 128 87 78 Investment income (2) 54 10 12 15 17 Depreciation (3) 88 64 24 - - Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 573 212 164 102 95 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for KSX segment $ 5,591 $ 1,555 $ 1,220 $ 1,105 $ 1,711

(1) Costs associated with acquisitions and employees assisting during a transition period and are not expected to be replaced once transition period has ended (approximately one year from acquisition date). (2) Investment income from interest on client deposits (Ravix, CSuite), as well as imputed interest on long-term software contracts (SPI) (3) The June 30, 2024 quarter includes a one-time catch-up for depreciation associated with the finalization of the DDI purchase accounting

