WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $123.17 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $175.42 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $256.10 million or $1.70 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $1.015 billion from $986.97 million last year.Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $123.17 Mln. vs. $175.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.015 Bln vs. $986.97 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.52 - $1.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1012 - $1032 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 - $6.40 Full year revenue guidance: $4050 - $4200 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX