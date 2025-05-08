Nocera, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Filing Requirements

TAIPEI, TW / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"), an industry-agnostic, acquisition-focused company, today announced that it has received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the continued listing requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

On April 24, 2025, the Company received a notice from Nasdaq stating it was not in compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Form 10-K"). The Company filed the Form 10-K on May 6, 2025 with the Securities Exchange Commission and Nasdaq has confirmed that the matter is now closed.

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera (NASDAQ: NCRA) is a dynamic, industry-agnostic, acquisition-focused company dedicated to identifying and acquiring businesses that demonstrate strong core values and exceptional business acumen. With a strategic focus on fostering growth and creating long-term value, Nocera seeks to partner with companies that align with its vision for success. To learn more about Nocera and its approach, please visit the company's official website at www.nocera.company.

