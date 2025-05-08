Anzeige
WKN: A0X89S | ISIN: US4967191051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.05.25 | 21:59
18,140 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.05.2025 22:26 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

Achieves Sixth Consecutive Quarter of Profitability; Reaffirms Full Year 2025 Guidance

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company will hold its first quarter 2025 financial results conference call on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. With this release, the Company has provided an investor presentation that can be accessed through the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Company website (www.kingstonecompanies.com).

Key Financial and Operational Highlights

Three Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2025

2024

Change

Direct premiums written1 - Core Business2

$

57,175

$

46,587

22.7

%

Net combined ratio

93.7

%

93.3

%

0.4 pts

Net Income

$

3,883

$

1,427

172.1

%

Net Income per share - basic

$

0.29

$

0.13

123.1

%

Net Income per share - diluted

$

0.27

$

0.12

125.0

%

Return on equity - annualized

20.8

%

16.4

%

4.4 pts

Management Commentary

Meryl Golden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone, stated, "We are pleased to report increased profitability and strong premium growth in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the strength of our core business and disciplined execution. We achieved 23% growth in our core business direct premiums written, driven by the continuing favorable competitive landscape that creates meaningful opportunities for our producers to write high-quality, profitable new business in Downstate New York. Net premiums earned were exceptionally strong, reflecting the surge in new business writings in the second half of last year that are earning in at an accelerated pace over time, along with the return premium from the reduction in our quota share that has also started to earn in. This growth in earned premium will be a tailwind for our results throughout the year".

"From a profitability standpoint, we achieved our sixth consecutive quarter of profitability, with a combined ratio of 93.7%, a 0.4 percentage point increase from the 2024 first quarter. Catastrophe losses were 3.5 percentage points lower than the prior year period and below our historical run-rate driven by the mild winter. We also experienced lower overall frequency, highlighting the strength of our disciplined underwriting and prudent risk selection. This improvement, however, was offset by an increase in severity due to a higher incidence of fire losses during the quarter, which is not atypical for this time of year".

Ms. Golden concluded, "We delivered a strong quarter, achieving a remarkable 172% increase in net income. We are confidently maintaining our momentum in writing new business in this evolving market and take pride that we have effectively navigated the inherent risks in this environment. We remain optimistic about Kingstone's prospects for 2025 and beyond, and look forward to reporting on the Company's continued developments."

Guidance (see "Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements" below)

The Company reaffirms guidance for fiscal year 2025, calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $184 million, and is as follows:

Guidance Metrics

2025E

Core Business2 direct premiums written growth

15% to 25%

Net combined ratio

81% to 85%

Net income per share - basic

$1.90 to $2.30

Net income per share - diluted

$1.75 to $2.15

Return on equity

27% to 35%

The following reflects the impact of dilution on total shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and full year 2025 guidance:

Common Stock Metrics

Three Months Ended

2025E

(shares in millions)

March 31, 2025

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

13.5

13.7

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

14.3

14.3

Total shares outstanding as of end of period - basic

13.8

13.8

Total shares outstanding as of end of period - diluted

14.8

14.8

Consolidated Financial Results

Consolidated Financial Results

Three Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2025

2024

Change

Direct premiums written1

$

58,175

$

49,325

17.9

%

Net premiums earned

$

43,523

$

28,820

51.0

%

Net investment income

$

2,049

$

1,503

36.3

%

Net (loss)/gain on investments

$

(138

)

$

726

NM

Gain on sale of real estate

$

1,966

$

0

NM

Underlying loss ratio1

62.1

%

58.8

%

3.3 pts

Net development of prior year losses

(1.4)

%

(2.0)

%

0.6 pts

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1

60.7

%

56.8

%

3.9 pts

Catastrophe loss ratio1

1.7

%

5.2

%

(3.5) pts

Net loss ratio

62.4

%

62.0

%

0.4 pts

Net underwriting expense ratio

31.3

%

31.3

%

- pts

Net combined ratio

93.7

%

93.3

%

0.4 pts

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

4,256

$

2,934

45.1

%

Net Income

$

3,883

$

1,427

172.1

%

Net Income per share - basic

$

0.29

$

0.13

123.1

%

Net Income per share - diluted

$

0.27

$

0.12

125.0

%

Return on equity - annualized

20.8

%

16.4

%

4.4 pts

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

$

2,223

$

(440

)

NM

Operating net income1

$

2,439

$

853

185.9

%

Operating net income per share - basic1

$

0.18

$

0.08

125.0

%

Operating net income per share - diluted1

$

0.17

$

0.07

142.9

%

Operating return on equity1

3.3

%

2.4

%

0.9 pts

Operating return on equity1 - annualized

13.1

%

9.7

%

3.4 pts

Book value per share - diluted

$

5.57

$

2.80

98.9

%

Book value per share - diluted excluding AOCI

$

6.24

$

3.80

64.2

%

NM = Not Meaningful

Core Business Results (New York Only)

The Company refers to its New York policies as its Core Business.

Core Business Results (New York Only)

Three Months Ended

($ in thousands, except percentages)

March 31,

2025

2024

Change

Direct premiums written1, 3

$

57,175

$

46,587

22.7

%

Net premiums earned

$

42,257

$

26,556

59.1

%

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3

62.0

%

54.1

%

7.9 pts

Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3

1.5

%

3.8

%

(2.3) pts

Net loss ratio3

63.5

%

57.9

%

5.6 pts

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)

The Company has been aggressively reducing policy count in the Non-Core Business, subject to regulatory requirements.

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)

Three Months Ended

($ in thousands, except percentages)

March 31,

2025

2024

Change

Direct premiums written1, 3

$

1,000

$

2,738

(63.5)

%

Net premiums earned

$

1,266

$

2,264

(44.1)

%

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3

18.3

%

88.9

%

(70.6) pts

Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3

10.3

%

20.9

%

(10.6) pts

Net loss ratio3

28.6

%

109.8

%

(81.2) pts

Premium and Policy Trends

Premium and Policy Trends

Quarter Ended

($ in thousands)

March 31, 2025

Sequential Change

December 31, 2024

Sequential Change

September 30, 2024

Sequential Change

June 30,
2024

Sequential Change

March 31, 2024

Core Business2

Direct premiums written1, 3

$

57,175

(18.5)

%

$

70,164

9.3

%

$

64,170

25.1

%

$

51,306

10.1

%

$

46,587

Policies in force

73,965

0.1

%

73,857

6.5

%

69,347

3.6

%

66,934

(0.1)

%

66,991

Non-Core Business2

Direct premiums written1,3

$

1,000

(57.8)

%

$

2,370

(3.5)

%

$

2,457

12.2

%

$

2,190

(20.0)

%

$

2,738

Policies in force

2,940

(22.6)

%

3,799

(31.4)

%

5,540

(24.2)

%

7,306

(19.5)

%

9,080

1These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

2Kingstone refers to New York business as its "Core" business and business outside of New York as its "Non-Core" business.

3Core and Non-Core business direct premiums written, net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio are not based on GAAP. Net premiums earned is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to direct premiums written. Net loss ratio is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio. The aggregate of Core Business and Non-Core Business direct premiums written is represented by direct premiums written, as set forth under Consolidated Financial Results above. The combined Core Business and Non-Core Business net loss ratios are represented by net loss ratios, as set forth under Consolidated Financial Results above. The combined Core Business and Non-Core Business net loss ratios excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratios are reconciled below to net loss ratio, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

Conference Call Details

Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To participate please dial:

U.S. toll free 1-877-423-9820
International 1-201-493-6749

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin. The conference call can also be accessed via webcast in the "Investor Relations/Events & Presentations" tab of the Company's website or by clicking here. The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2024 was the 12th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Investor Relations Contact:

Karin Daly
Vice President
The Equity Group Inc.
kdaly@equityny.com

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The guidance provided above is based on information available as of May 8, 2025 and management's review of the anticipated financial results for 2025. Such guidance remains subject to change based on management's ongoing review of the Company's 2025 results and is a forward-looking statement (see below). Kingstone assumes no obligation to update this guidance. The actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this press release and in Kingstone's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:

  • the risk of significant losses from catastrophes and severe weather events;

  • risks related to the lack of a financial strength rating from A.M. Best;

  • risks related to limitations on the ability of our insurance subsidiary to pay dividends to us;

  • adverse capital, credit and financial market conditions;

  • risks related to volatility in net investment income;

  • the unavailability of reinsurance at current levels and prices;

  • the exposure to greater net insurance losses in the event of reduced reliance on reinsurance;

  • the credit risk of our reinsurers;

  • the inability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital needed to grow our business;

  • the effects of climate change on the frequency or severity of weather events and wildfires;

  • risks related to the limited market area of our business;

  • risks related to a concentration of business in a limited number of producers;

  • legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in insurance laws and regulations and their application by our regulators;

  • limitations with regard to our ability to pay dividends;

  • the effects of competition in our market areas;

  • our reliance on certain key personnel;

  • risks related to security breaches or other attacks involving our computer systems or those of our vendors; and

  • our reliance on information technology and information systems.

Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures

Direct premiums written represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period.

Net premiums written are direct premiums written less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct premiums written and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct premiums written and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results. Direct premiums written and net premiums written are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net premiums earned, and do not reflect the Company's net premiums earned.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock-based compensation. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to adjusted EBITDA.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock-based compensation, and may vary significantly between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income and basic operating net income per share is net income and basic income per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of tax. Net income and basic net income per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income and basic operating net income per share.

Management uses operating net income and basic operating net income per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income and basic operating net income per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and basic net income per share and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income and diluted operating net income per share is net income and diluted income per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of tax. Net income and diluted net income per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income and diluted operating net income (loss) per share.

Management uses operating net income and diluted operating net income per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income and diluted operating net income per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and diluted net income per share, and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating return on equity is operating income divided by average equity. Return on equity is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating return on equity.

Management uses operating return on equity, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, which may vary significantly between periods. Operating return on equity is provided as supplemental information, is not a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the Company's overall return on average common equity.

Underlying loss ratiois a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the GAAP net loss ratio excluding the effect of prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The underlying loss ratio should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of catastrophes on the net loss ratio.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's net loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

The table below reconciles direct premiums written to net premiums earned for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

%

2025

2024

Change

(000's except percentages)

Direct Premiums Written Reconciliation:

Direct premiums written

$

58,175

$

49,325

17.9

%

Ceded written premiums

2,834

(11,230

)

NM

Net premiums written

61,009

38,095

60.1

Change in unearned premiums

(17,486

)

(9,275

)

88.5

Net premiums earned

$

43,523

$

28,820

51.0

%

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

%

2025

2024

Change

(000's except percentages)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

Net income

$

3,883

$

1,427

172.1

%

Interest expense

227

994

(77.2

)

Income tax expense

836

378

121.2

Depreciation and amortization

624

597

4.5

EBITDA

5,570

3,395

64.1

Loss on extinguishment of debt

175

-

NM

Net loss (gain) on investments

138

(726

)

NM

Gain on sale of real estate

(1,966

)

-

NM

Stock-based compensation

339

266

27.4

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,256

$

2,934

45.1

%

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and basic net income per share to basic operating net income per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

Amount

Basic income per common share

Amount

Basic income per common share

(000's except per common share amounts)

Operating Net Income and Operating Net Income per Basic Common Share Reconciliation:

Net income

$

3,883

$

0.29

$

1,427

$

0.13

Net loss (gain) on investments

138

(726

)

(Gain) on sale of real estate

(1,966

)

-

Net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate

(1,828

)

(726

)

Less tax (expense) on net (gain)

(384

)

(152

)

Net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes

(1,444

)

$

(0.11

)

(574

)

$

(0.05

)

Operating net income

$

2,439

$

0.18

$

853

$

0.08

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

13,472,404

10,999,662

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and diluted net income per share to diluted operating net income per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

Amount

Diluted income per common share

Amount

Diluted income per common share

(000's except per common share amounts)

Operating Net Income and Operating Net Income per Diluted Common Share Reconciliation:

Net income

$

3,883

$

0.27

$

1,427

$

0.12

Net loss (gain) on investments

138

(726

)

(Gain) on sale of real estate

(1,966

)

-

Net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate

(1,828

)

(726

)

Less tax (expense) on net (gain)

(384

)

(152

)

Net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes

(1,444

)

$

(0.10

)

(574

)

$

(0.05

)

Operating net income

$

2,439

$

0.17

$

853

$

0.07

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

14,272,502

11,791,520

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and return on equity to operating return on equity for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024

Change

(000's except percentages)

Operating Net Income Reconciliation:

Net income

$

3,883

$

1,427

172.1

%

Net loss (gain) on investments

138

(726

)

NM

(Gain) on sale of real estate

(1,966

)

-

NM

Net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate

(1,828

)

(726

)

151.8

%

Less tax (expense) on net (gain)

(384

)

(152

)

152.6

%

Net (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes

(1,444

)

(574

)

151.6

%

Operating net income

$

2,439

$

853

185.9

%

Operating Return on Equity Reconciliation:

Net income

$

3,883

$

1,427

172.1

%

Average equity

$

74,459

$

35,127

112.0

%

Return on equity

5.2

%

4.1

%

1.1 pts

Return on equity - annualized

20.8

%

16.4

%

4.4 pts

Net (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes

$

(1,444

)

$

(574

)

151.6

%

Average equity

$

74,459

$

35,127

112.0

%

Effect of net (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes, on return on equity

(1.9)

%

(1.6)

%

(0.3) pts

Operating net income

$

2,439

$

853

185.9

%

Operating net income - annualized

$

9,756

$

3,412

185.9

%

Average equity

$

74,459

$

35,127

112.0

%

Operating return on equity

3.3

%

2.4

%

0.9 pts

Operating return on equity - annualized

13.1

%

9.7

%

3.4 pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the underlying loss ratio and the net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes to the net loss ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024

Percentage Point Change

Underlying Loss Ratio Reconciliation:

Underlying Loss Ratio

62.1

%

58.8

%

3.3

pts

Effect of prior-year reserve development

(1.4)

%

(2.0)

%

0.6

pts

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes

60.7

%

56.8

%

3.9

pts

Effect of catastrophes

1.7

%

5.2

%

(3.5)

pts

Net loss ratio

62.4

%

62.0

%

0.4

pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the Core Business, Non-Core Business and Combined net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes to the Core Business, Non-Core Business and net loss ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024

Percentage Point Change

Core Business, Non-Core Business and Combined Net Loss Ratio Excluding the Effect of Catastrophes Ratio Reconciliation:

Core Business Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes

62.0

%

54.1

%

7.9

pts

Core Business Effect of catastrophes

1.5

%

3.8

%

(2.3)

pts

Core Business Net loss ratio

63.5

%

57.9

%

5.6

pts

Core Business Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes

18.3

%

88.9

%

(70.6)

pts

Core Business Effect of catastrophes

10.3

%

20.9

%

(10.6)

pts

Core Business Net loss ratio

28.6

%

109.8

%

(81.2)

pts

Combined Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes

60.7

%

56.8

%

3.9

pts

Combined Effect of catastrophes

1.7

%

5.2

%

(3.5)

pts

Net loss ratio

62.4

%

62.0

%

0.4

pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

(unaudited)

Assets

Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of

$5,976,487 at March 31, 2025 and $5,959,265 at December 31, 2024)

$

7,046,023

$

7,047,342

Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of

$216,882,931 at March 31, 2025 and $202,308,158 at December 31, 2024)

204,282,369

186,893,438

Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $13,527,554 at March 31, 2025

and December 31, 2024)

10,103,175

10,296,505

Other investments

4,437,733

4,380,656

Total investments

225,869,300

208,617,941

Cash and cash equivalents

37,490,182

28,669,441

Premiums receivable, net

17,012,840

21,766,988

Reinsurance receivables, net

60,818,148

69,322,436

Deferred policy acquisition costs

24,400,992

24,732,371

Intangible assets

500,000

500,000

Property and equipment, net

7,889,564

9,283,970

Deferred income taxes, net

5,132,770

5,597,920

Other assets

6,325,444

6,424,776

Total assets

$

385,439,240

$

374,915,843

Liabilities

Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

$

135,334,723

$

126,210,428

Unearned premiums

132,231,352

134,701,733

Advance premiums

4,079,775

3,503,063

Reinsurance balances payable

5,815,948

10,509,121

Deferred ceding commission revenue

7,085,047

11,541,239

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

11,967,825

10,570,388

Income taxes payable

1,350,342

-

Debt, net (current $1,241,294 and long-term $4,122,971 at March 31, 2025,

current $6,849,257 and long-term $4,322,163 at December 31, 2024 )

5,364,265

11,171,420

Total liabilities

303,229,277

308,207,392

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares

-

-

Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 15,283,417

shares at March 31, 2025 and 14,448,205 shares at December 31, 2024; outstanding

13,759,292 shares at March 31, 2025 and 12,924,080 shares at December 31, 2024

152,834

144,482

Capital in excess of par

98,450,640

89,063,326

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,952,290

)

(12,175,476

)

Accumulated deficit

(873,214

)

(4,755,874

)

87,777,970

72,276,458

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,524,125 shares at March 31, 2025

and December 31, 2024

(5,568,007

)

(5,568,007

)

Total stockholders' equity

82,209,963

66,708,451

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

385,439,240

$

374,915,843

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024

Revenues

Net premiums earned

$

43,523,063

$

28,819,902

Ceding commission revenue

2,958,691

4,567,111

Net investment income

2,048,596

1,502,860

Net (losses) gains on investments

(137,979

)

726,391

Gain on sale of real estate

1,965,989

-

Other income

140,415

148,913

Total revenues

50,498,775

35,765,177

Expenses

Loss and loss adjustment expenses

27,175,078

17,859,587

Commission expense

9,312,880

7,851,812

Other underwriting expenses

7,405,422

5,880,605

Other operating expenses

1,035,737

778,082

Depreciation and amortization

623,863

596,513

Interest expense

227,454

993,875

Total expenses

45,780,434

33,960,474

Income from operations before taxes

4,718,341

1,804,703

Income tax expense

835,681

378,024

Net income

3,882,660

1,426,679

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

Gross decrease (increase) in unrealized losses

on available-for-sale-securities

2,812,432

(560,347

)

Reclassification adjustment for losses

included in net income

1,726

2,867

Net decrease (increase) in unrealized losses

2,814,158

(557,480

)

Income tax (expense) benefit related to items

of other comprehensive income (loss)

(590,972

)

117,072

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

2,223,186

(440,408

)

Comprehensive income

$

6,105,846

$

986,271

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

0.29

$

0.13

Diluted

$

0.27

$

0.12

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

13,472,404

10,999,662

Diluted

14,272,502

11,791,520

space

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Three Months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Capital
in Excess
of Par

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss

Accumulated
Deficit

Treasury Stock

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Total

Balance, January 1, 2024

-

$

-

12,248,313

$

122,483

$

75,338,010

$

(12,274,563

)

$

(23,114,310

)

1,471,406

$

(5,567,481

)

$

34,504,139

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

265,789

-

-

-

-

265,789

Vesting of restricted stock awards

-

-

233,627

2,336

(2,336

)

-

-

-

-

-

Shares deducted from restricted stock

awards for payment of withholding taxes

-

-

(2,518

)

(25

)

(6,367

)

-

-

-

-

(6,392

)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,426,679

-

-

1,426,679

Increase in unrealized losses on available-

for-sale securities, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(440,408

)

-

-

-

(440,408

)

Balance, March 31, 2024

-

$

-

12,479,422

$

124,794

$

75,595,096

$

(12,714,971

)

$

(21,687,631

)

1,471,406

$

(5,567,481

)

$

35,749,807

Balance, January 1, 2025

-

$

-

14,448,205

$

144,482

$

89,063,326

$

(12,175,476

)

$

(4,755,874

)

1,524,125

$

(5,568,007

)

$

66,708,451

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

339,010

-

-

-

-

339,010

Vesting of restricted stock awards

-

-

212,892

2,129

(2,129

)

-

-

-

-

-

Exercise of stock options

-

-

44,929

449

55,700

-

-

-

-

56,149

Issuance of common stock, net of

offering costs of $221,792

-

-

612,999

6,130

9,539,562

-

-

-

-

9,545,692

Shares deducted from restricted stock

awards for payment of withholding taxes

-

-

(34,740

)

(347

)

(530,533

)

-

-

-

-

(530,880

)

Shares deducted from exercise of stock

options for payment of withholding taxes

-

-

(868

)

(9

)

(14,296

)

-

-

-

-

(14,305

)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,882,660

-

-

3,882,660

Decrease in unrealized losses on available-

for-sale securities, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

2,223,186

-

-

-

2,223,186

Balance, March 31, 2025

-

$

-

15,283,417

$

152,834

$

98,450,640

$

(9,952,290

)

$

(873,214

)

1,524,125

$

(5,568,007

)

$

82,209,963

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kingstone-reports-first-quarter-2025-results-1025652

