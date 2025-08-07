Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Achieves Highest Quarterly Net Income in its History

Raises 2025 EPS Guidance, and Announces 5-Year Goal to Achieve $500 Million in Premium

KINGSTON, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company will hold its second quarter 2025 financial results conference call on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. With this release, the Company has provided an investor presentation that can be accessed through the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Company website (www.kingstonecompanies.com).

Key Financial and Operational Highlights Quarters Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Direct premiums written1 - Core Business2 $ 59,802 $ 51,306 16.6 % $ 116,977 $ 97,893 19.5 % Net combined ratio 71.5 % 78.2 % (6.7) pts 82.3 % 85.6 % (3.3) pts Net Income $ 11,252 $ 4,515 149.2 % $ 15,135 $ 5,942 154.7 % Net Income per share - basic $ 0.81 $ 0.41 97.6 % $ 1.10 $ 0.54 103.7 % Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.37 110.8 % $ 1.07 $ 0.50 114.0 % Return on equity - annualized 50.8 % 47.2 % 3.6 pts 37.4 % 31.6 % 5.8 pts

Management Commentary

Meryl Golden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone, stated, "I am very pleased to report that we posted our single most profitable quarter ever, earning $0.78 per diluted share. Net income for the quarter was a record $11.3 million, up approximately 150% from the prior year quarter, resulting in an annualized return on equity exceeding 50%. Our strong second quarter results continued momentum, reinforcing our role as a leading homeowners insurer in our core market, New York. Core direct premiums written1 rose 17%, as we continue to capitalize on favorable market conditions and a competitive landscape that's creating opportunities for profitable growth.

"Net earned premiums, a significant driver of our exceptional operating income growth, increased by more than 52% compared to the prior year quarter primarily driven by our reduced quota share, which allows us to retain a greater portion of premiums and underwriting profits, along with the ongoing contribution from the surge in new business written in the second half of 2024 which is earning in.

"Our second quarter 2025 net combined ratio improved by 6.7 points to 71.5%, with lower-than-average catastrophe losses of 0.6 points and favorable prior year reserve development of 0.5 points. The improvement in our underlying loss ratio was driven by lower frequency on our largest peril, non-weather water, which for homeowners has been trending lower for the last six quarters. We attribute this to the effectiveness of risk selection in our Select product and our disciplined underwriting approach.

"We marked our significant achievements to date by reinstating our quarterly dividend, reflecting our commitment to rewarding our shareholders. We expect to deliver record results for full year 2025 as we continue to leverage the opportunities in our core market. We remain highly confident in Kingstone's strategic direction and fully committed to creating long-term shareholder value."

Ms. Golden concluded, "In that regard, I am pleased to announce our five-year goal to reach $500 million in premium, effectively doubling the size of the company through a combination of organic initiatives and strategic, inorganic opportunities in the state of New York along with targeted state expansion. As part of this strategy, the Company intends to continue to focus on catastrophe-exposed properties while pursuing measured geographic diversification which will mitigate our risk of geographic concentration, enhance risk management and improve financial stability. We are confident that market dynamics will allow Kingstone to expand opportunistically and achieve outsized margins, as we are doing today."

Guidance (see "Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements" below)

The Company updated its financial guidance for fiscal year 2025, calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $187 million, and is as follows:

Guidance Metrics 2025E 2025 - Previous Core Business2 direct premiums written growth 15% to 20% 15% to 25% Net combined ratio 79% to 83% 81% to 85% Net income per share - basic $2.10 to $2.50 $1.90 to $2.30 Net income per share - diluted $1.95 to $2.35 $1.75 to $2.15 Return on equity 30% to 38% 27% to 35%

The following reflects the impact of dilution on total shares outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and full year 2025 guidance:

Common Stock Metrics Six Months Ended 2025E (shares in millions) June 30, 2025 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13.7 13.9 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 14.1 14.6 Total shares outstanding as of end of period - basic 14.1 14.1 Total shares outstanding as of end of period - diluted 14.7 14.8

Consolidated Financial Results

Consolidated Financial Results Quarters Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Direct premiums written1 $ 61,062 $ 53,495 14.1 % $ 119,237 $ 102,820 16.0 % Net premiums earned $ 46,215 $ 30,304 52.5 % $ 89,738 $ 59,124 51.8 % Net investment income $ 2,300 $ 1,765 30.3 % $ 4,349 $ 3,267 33.1 % Net gain/(loss) on investments $ 546 $ (234 ) NM $ 408 $ 493 (17.2 )% Gain on sale of real estate $ 0 $ 0 NM $ 1,966 $ 0 NM Underlying loss ratio1 38.7 % 47.1 % (8.4) pts 50.0 % 52.8 % (2.8) pts Effect of prior-year reserve development (0.5 )% (1.4 )% 0.9 pts (0.9 )% (1.7 )% 0.8 pts Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1 38.2 % 45.7 % (7.5) pts 49.1 % 51.1 % (2.0) pts Catastrophe loss ratio1 0.6 % 1.3 % (0.7) pts 1.2 % 3.2 % (2.0) pts Net loss ratio 38.8 % 47.0 % (8.2) pts 50.3 % 54.3 % (4.0) pts Net underwriting expense ratio 32.7 % 31.2 % 1.5 pts 32.0 % 31.3 % 0.7 pts Net combined ratio 71.5 % 78.2 % (6.7) pts 82.3 % 85.6 % (3.3) pts Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 14,783 $ 7,845 88.4 % $ 19,038 $ 10,779 76.6 % Net Income $ 11,252 $ 4,515 149.2 % $ 15,135 $ 5,942 154.7 % Net Income per share - basic $ 0.81 $ 0.41 97.6 % $ 1.10 $ 0.54 103.7 % Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.37 110.8 % $ 1.07 $ 0.50 114.0 % Return on equity - annualized 50.8 % 47.2 % 3.6 pts 37.4 % 31.6 % 5.8 pts Other comprehensive income/(loss) $ 1,022 $ 90 1035.6 % $ 3,245 $ (350 ) NM Operating net income1 $ 10,821 $ 4,699 130.3 % $ 13,259 $ 5,552 138.8 % Operating net income per share - basic1 $ 0.78 $ 0.43 81.4 % $ 0.97 $ 0.50 94.0 % Operating net income per share - diluted1 $ 0.75 $ 0.39 92.3 % $ 0.94 $ 0.46 104.3 % Operating return on equity1 12.2 % 12.3 % (0.1) pts 16.4 % 14.7 % 1.7 pts Operating return on equity1 - annualized 48.9 % 49.1 % (0.2) pts 32.8 % 29.5 % 3.3 pts Book value per share - diluted $ 6.44 $ 3.19 101.9 % Book value per share - diluted excluding AOCI $ 7.04 $ 4.17 68.8 %

NM = Not Meaningful

Core Business Results (New York Only)

The Company refers to its New York policies as its Core Business.

Core Business Results (New York Only) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except percentages) June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Direct premiums written1, 3 $ 59,802 $ 51,306 16.6 % $ 116,977 $ 97,893 19.5 % Net premiums earned $ 45,001 $ 28,505 57.9 % $ 87,258 $ 55,061 58.5 % Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3 40.3 % 45.0 % (4.7) pts 50.8 % 49.4 % 1.4 pts Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3 0.5 % 0.8 % (0.3) pts 1.0 % 2.3 % (1.3) pts Net loss ratio3 40.8 % 45.8 % (5.0) pts 51.8 % 51.6 % 0.2 pts

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)

The Company has been aggressively reducing policy count in the Non-Core Business, subject to regulatory requirements.

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except percentages) June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Direct premiums written1, 3 $ 1,260 $ 2,190 (42.5 )% $ 2,260 $ 4,927 (54.1 )% Net premiums earned $ 1,214 $ 1,799 (32.5 )% $ 2,480 $ 4,062 (38.9 )% Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3 (41.6 )% 56.9 % (98.5) pts (11.0 )% 74.7 % (85.7) pts Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3 6.4 % 8.6 % (2.2) pts 8.4 % 15.4 % (7.0) pts Net loss ratio3 (35.2 )% 65.5 % (100.7) pts (2.6 )% 90.1 % (92.7) pts

Effective in the third quarter of 2025, the Company will transition to consolidated reporting given the immaterial impact of the non-core business to overall financial results.

Premium and Policy Trends

Premium and Policy Trends Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) June 30, 2025 Sequential Change March 31, 2025 Sequential Change December 31, 2024 Sequential Change September 30, 2024 Sequential Change June 30, 2024 Core Business2 Direct premiums written1, 3 $ 59,802 4.6 % $ 57,175 (18.5) % $ 70,164 9.3 % $ 64,170 25.1 % $ 51,306 Policies in force 74,555 0.8 % 73,965 0.1 % 73,857 6.5 % 69,347 3.6 % 66,934 Non-Core Business2 Direct premiums written1,3 $ 1,260 26.0 % $ 1,000 (57.8) % $ 2,370 (3.5) % $ 2,457 12.2 % $ 2,190 Policies in force 2,370 (19.4) % 2,940 (22.6) % 3,799 (31.4) % 5,540 (24.2) % 7,306

1These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

2Kingstone refers to New York business as its "Core" business and business outside of New York as its "Non-Core" business.

3Core and Non-Core business direct premiums written, net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio are not based on GAAP. Net premiums earned is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to direct premiums written. Net loss ratio is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio. The aggregate of Core Business and Non-Core Business direct premiums written is represented by direct premiums written, as set forth under Consolidated Financial Results above. The combined Core Business and Non-Core Business net loss ratios are represented by net loss ratios, as set forth under Consolidated Financial Results above. The combined Core Business and Non-Core Business net loss ratios excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratios are reconciled below to net loss ratio, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

Conference Call Details

Friday, August 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To participate please dial:

U.S. toll free 1-877-423-9820

International 1-201-493-6749

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin. The conference call can also be accessed via webcast in the "Investor Relations/Events & Presentations" tab of the Company's website or by clicking here. The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2024 was the 12th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The guidance provided above is based on information available as of August 7, 2025 and management's review of the anticipated financial results for 2025. Such guidance remains subject to change based on management's ongoing review of the Company's 2025 results and is a forward-looking statement (see below). Kingstone assumes no obligation to update this guidance. The actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this press release and in Kingstone's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:

the risk of significant losses from catastrophes and severe weather events;

risks related to the lack of a financial strength rating from A.M. Best;

risks related to limitations on the ability of our insurance subsidiary to pay dividends to us;

adverse capital, credit and financial market conditions;

risks related to volatility in net investment income;

the unavailability of reinsurance at current levels and prices;

the exposure to greater net insurance losses in the event of reduced reliance on reinsurance;

the credit risk of our reinsurers;

the inability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital needed to grow our business;

the effects of climate change on the frequency or severity of weather events and wildfires;

risks related to the limited market area of our business;

risks related to a concentration of business in a limited number of producers;

legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in insurance laws and regulations and their application by our regulators;

the effects of competition in our market areas;

our reliance on certain key personnel;

risks related to security breaches or other attacks involving our computer systems or those of our vendors; and

our reliance on information technology and information systems.

Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures

Direct premiums written represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period.

Net premiums written are direct premiums written less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct premiums written and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct premiums written and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results. Direct premiums written and net premiums written are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net premiums earned, and do not reflect the Company's net premiums earned.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, gain on sale of real estate, and stock-based compensation. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to adjusted EBITDA.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, gain on sale of real estate, and stock-based compensation, and may vary significantly between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income and basic operating net income per share is net income and basic income per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of tax. Net income and basic net income per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income and basic operating net income per share.

Management uses operating net income and basic operating net income per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income and basic operating net income per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and basic net income per share and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income and diluted operating net income per share is net income and diluted income per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of tax. Net income and diluted net income per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income and diluted operating net income (loss) per share.

Management uses operating net income and diluted operating net income per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income and diluted operating net income per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and diluted net income per share, and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating return on equity is operating income divided by average equity. Return on equity is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating return on equity.

Management uses operating return on equity, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, which may vary significantly between periods. Operating return on equity is provided as supplemental information, is not a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the Company's overall return on average common equity.

Underlying loss ratio is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the GAAP net loss ratio excluding the effect of prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The underlying loss ratio should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of catastrophes on the net loss ratio.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's net loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

The table below reconciles direct premiums written to net premiums earned for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change (000's except percentages) Direct Premiums Written Reconciliation: Direct premiums written $ 61,062 $ 53,495 14.1 % $ 119,237 $ 102,820 16.0 % Ceded written premiums (8,852 ) (12,071 ) (26.7 ) (6,017 ) (23,300 ) (74.2 ) Net premiums written 52,211 41,425 26.0 113,220 79,520 42.4 Change in unearned premiums (5,995 ) (11,121 ) (46.1 ) (23,482 ) (20,397 ) 15.1 Net premiums earned $ 46,215 $ 30,304 52.5 % $ 89,738 $ 59,124 51.8 % (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change (000's except percentages) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net income $ 11,252 $ 4,515 149.2 % $ 15,135 $ 5,942 154.7 % Interest expense 77 990 (92.2 ) 305 1,984 (84.6 ) Income tax expense 2,914 1,205 141.8 3,750 1,583 136.9 Depreciation and amortization 613 620 (1.1 ) 1,237 1,216 1.7 EBITDA 14,857 7,330 102.7 20,427 10,725 90.5 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - NM 175 - NM Net loss (gain) on investments (546 ) 234 NM (408 ) (493 ) (17.2 ) Gain on sale of real estate - - NM (1,966 ) - NM Stock-based compensation 472 281 68.0 811 547 48.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,783 $ 7,845 88.4 % $ 19,038 $ 10,779 76.6 % (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and basic net income per share to basic operating net income per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024































Amount Basic

income per common share Amount Basic income per common share Amount Basic

income per common share Amount Basic income per common share (000's except per common share amounts) Operating Net Income and Operating Net Income per Basic Common Share Reconciliation:































Net income $ 11,252 $ 0.81 $ 4,515 $ 0.41 $ 15,135 $ 1.10 $ 5,942 $ 0.54 Net loss (gain) on investments (546 ) 234 (408 ) (493 ) (Gain) on sale of real estate - - (1,966 ) - Net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate (546 ) 234 (2,374 ) (493 ) Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss (115 ) 49 (499 ) (104 ) Net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes (431 ) $ (0.03 ) 185 $ 0.02 (1,875 ) $ (0.14 ) (389 ) $ (0.04 ) Operating net income $ 10,821 $ 0.78 $ 4,699 $ 0.43 $ 13,259 $ 0.97 $ 5,552 $ 0.50 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 13,925,707

739,412 11,019,347 13,700,308

739,412 11,009,442 (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and diluted net income per share to diluted operating net income per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Amount Diluted income per common share Amount Diluted income per common share Amount Diluted income per common share Amount Diluted income per common share (000's except per common share amounts) Operating Net Income and Operating Net Income per Diluted Common Share Reconciliation: Net income $ 11,252 $ 0.78 $ 4,515 $ 0.37 $ 15,135 $ 1.07 $ 5,942 $ 0.50 Net (gain) loss on investments (546 ) 234 (408 ) (493 ) (Gain) on sale of real estate - - (1,966 ) - Net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate (546 ) 234 (2,374 ) (493 ) Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss (115 ) 49 (499 ) (104 ) Net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes (431 ) $ (0.03 ) 185 $ 0.02 (1,875 ) $ (0.13 ) (389 ) $ (0.03 ) Operating net income $ 10,821 $ 0.75 $ 4,699 $ 0.39 $ 13,259 $ 0.94 $ 5,552 $ 0.46 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 14,387,511

739,412 12,110,946 14,148,720

739,412 11,987,976 (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and return on equity to operating return on equity for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change (000's except percentages) Operating Net Income Reconciliation: Net income $ 11,252 $ 4,515 149.2 % $ 15,135 $ 5,942 154.7 % Net (gain) loss on investments (546 ) 234 NM (408 ) (493 ) (17.2 )% (Gain) on sale of real estate - - NM (1,966 ) - NM Net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate (546 ) 234 NM (2,374 ) (493 ) 381.5 % Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss (115 ) 49 NM (499 ) (104 ) 379.8 % Net (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes (431 ) 185 NM (1,875 ) (389 ) 382.0 % Operating net income $ 10,821 $ 4,699 130.3 % $ 13,259 $ 5,552 138.8 % Operating Return on Equity Reconciliation: Net income $ 11,252 $ 4,515 149.2 % $ 15,135 $ 5,942 154.7 % Average equity $ 88,544 $ 38,276 131.3 % $ 80,793 $ 37,653 114.6 % Return on equity 12.7 % 11.8 % 0.9 pts 18.7 % 15.8 % 2.9 pts Return on equity - annualized 50.8 % 47.2 % 3.6 pts 37.4 % 31.6 % 5.8 pts Net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes $ (431 ) $ 185 NM $ (1,875 ) $ (389 ) 382.0 % Average equity $ 88,544 $ 38,276 131.3 % $ 80,793 $ 37,653 114.6 % Effect of net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes, on return on equity (0.5 )% 0.5 % NM (2.3 )% (1.0 )% (1.3) pts Operating net income $ 10,821 $ 4,699 130.3 % $ 13,259 $ 5,552 138.8 % Operating net income - annualized $ 43,284 $ 18,796 130.3 % $ 26,518 $ 11,104 138.8 % Average equity $ 88,544 $ 38,276 131.3 % $ 80,793 $ 37,653 114.6 % Operating return on equity 12.2 % 12.3 % (0.1) pts 16.4 % 14.7 % 1.7 pts Operating return on equity - annualized 48.9 % 49.1 % (0.2) pts 32.8 % 29.5 % 3.3 pts (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the underlying loss ratio and the net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes to the net loss ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Percentage Point Change 2025 2024 Percentage Point Change Underlying Loss Ratio Reconciliation: Underlying Loss Ratio 38.7 % 47.1 % (8.4 ) pts 50.0 % 52.8 % (2.8 ) pts Effect of prior-year reserve development (0.5 )% (1.4 )% 0.9 pts (0.9 )% (1.7 )% 0.8 pts Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes 38.2 % 45.7 % (7.5 ) pts 49.1 % 51.1 % (2.0 ) pts Effect of catastrophes 0.6 % 1.3 % (0.7 ) pts 1.2 % 3.2 % (2.0 ) pts Net loss ratio 38.8 % 47.0 % (8.2 ) pts 50.3 % 54.3 % (4.0 ) pts (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the Core Business, Non-Core Business and Combined net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes to the Core Business, Non-Core Business and net loss ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Percentage Point Change 2025 2024 Percentage Point Change Core Business, Non-Core Business and Combined Net Loss Ratio Excluding the Effect of Catastrophes Ratio Reconciliation: Core Business Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes 40.3 % 45.0 % (4.7 ) pts 50.8 % 49.4 % 1.4 pts Core Business Effect of catastrophes 0.5 % 0.8 % (0.3 ) pts 1.0 % 2.3 % (1.3 ) pts Core Business Net loss ratio 40.8 % 45.8 % (5.0 ) pts 51.8 % 51.6 % 0.2 pts Non-Core Business Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes (41.6 )% 56.9 % (98.5 ) pts (11.0 )% 74.7 % (85.7 ) pts Non-Core Business Effect of catastrophes 6.4 % 8.6 % (2.2 ) pts 8.4 % 15.4 % (7.0 ) pts Non-Core Business Net loss ratio (35.2 )% 65.5 % (100.7 ) pts (2.6 )% 90.1 % (92.7 ) pts Combined Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes 38.2 % 45.7 % (7.5 ) pts 49.1 % 51.1 % (2.0 ) pts Combined Effect of catastrophes 0.6 % 1.3 % (0.7 ) pts 1.2 % 3.2 % (2.0 ) pts Net loss ratio 38.8 % 47.0 % (8.2 ) pts 50.3 % 54.3 % (4.0 ) pts (Components may not sum due to rounding)

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $5,967,140 at June 30, 2025 and $5,959,265 at December 31, 2024) $ 7,045,231 $ 7,047,342 Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $228,986,581 at June 30, 2025 and $202,308,158 at December 31, 2024) 217,679,350 186,893,438 Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $13,546,654 at June 30, 2025 and $13,527,554 at December 31, 2024) 10,027,099 10,296,505 Other investments 5,083,438 4,380,656 Total investments 239,835,118 208,617,941 Cash and cash equivalents 33,714,432 28,669,441 Premiums receivable, net 17,277,970 21,766,988 Reinsurance receivables, net 55,439,043 69,322,436 Prepaid reinsurance 3,649,273 - Deferred policy acquisition costs 23,848,030 24,732,371 Intangible assets 500,000 500,000 Property and equipment, net 7,853,192 9,283,970 Deferred income taxes, net 5,107,644 5,597,920 Other assets 6,196,823 6,424,776 Total assets $ 393,421,525 $ 374,915,843 Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 133,927,454 $ 126,210,428 Unearned premiums 130,263,096 134,701,733 Advance premiums 5,712,581 3,503,063 Reinsurance balances payable 5,440,516 10,509,121 Deferred ceding commission revenue 6,995,648 11,541,239 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,984,147 10,570,388 Income taxes payable 3,159,483 - Debt, net (current $1,259,559 and long-term $3,801,149 at June 30, 2025, current $6,849,257 and long-term $4,322,163 at December 31, 2024, ) 5,060,708 11,171,420 Total liabilities 298,543,633 308,207,392 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares - - Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 15,661,240 shares at June 30, 2025 and 14,448,205 shares at December 31, 2024; outstanding 14,137,115 shares at June 30, 2025 and 12,924,080 shares at December 31, 2024 156,612 144,482 Capital in excess of par 98,840,728 89,063,326 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,930,559 ) (12,175,476 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 10,379,118 (4,755,874 ) 100,445,899 72,276,458 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,524,125 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (5,568,007 ) (5,568,007 ) Total stockholders' equity 94,877,892 66,708,451 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 393,421,525 $ 374,915,843

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 46,215,260 $ 30,303,612 $ 89,738,323 $ 59,123,514 Ceding commission revenue 3,081,556 4,561,961 6,040,247 9,129,072 Net investment income 2,300,267 1,764,596 4,348,863 3,267,456 Net gains (losses) on investments 546,451 (233,606 ) 408,472 492,785 Gain on sale of real estate - - 1,965,989 - Other income 151,245 105,552 291,660 254,465 Total revenues 52,294,779 36,502,115 102,793,554 72,267,292 Expenses Loss and loss adjustment expenses 17,927,162 14,238,308 45,102,240 32,097,895 Commission expense 10,629,629 8,232,480 19,942,509 16,084,292 Other underwriting expenses 7,727,367 5,900,525 15,132,789 11,781,130 Other operating expenses 1,153,480 800,966 2,189,217 1,579,048 Depreciation and amortization 613,364 619,934 1,237,227 1,216,447 Interest expense 77,074 989,723 304,528 1,983,598 Total expenses 38,128,076 30,781,936 83,908,510 64,742,410 Income from operations before taxes 14,166,703 5,720,179 18,885,044 7,524,882 Income tax expense 2,914,371 1,205,242 3,750,052 1,583,266 Net income 11,252,332 4,514,937 15,134,992 5,941,616 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Gross decrease (increase) in unrealized losses on available-for-sale-securities 1,289,253 109,784 4,101,685 (450,563 ) Reclassification adjustment for losses included in net income 4,078 4,662 5,804 7,529 Net decrease (increase) in unrealized losses 1,293,331 114,446 4,107,489 (443,034 ) Income tax (expense) benefit related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) (271,600 ) (24,034 ) (862,572 ) 93,038 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,021,731 90,412 3,244,917 (349,996 ) Comprehensive income $ 12,274,063 $ 4,605,349 $ 18,379,909 $ 5,591,620 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.41 $ 1.10 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.37 $ 1.07 $ 0.50 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 13,925,707 11,019,347 13,700,308 11,009,442 Diluted 14,387,538 12,110,946 14,148,748 11,987,976

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

Accumulated Capital Other Preferred Stock Common Stock in Excess Comprehensive Accumulated Treasury Stock Shares Amount Shares Amount of Par Loss Deficit Shares Amount Total Balance, April 1, 2024 - $ - 12,479,422 $ 124,794 $ 75,595,096 $ (12,714,971 ) $ (21,687,631 ) 1,471,406 $ (5,567,481 ) $ 35,749,807 Stock-based compensation - - - - 281,416 - - - - 281,416 Vesting of restricted stock awards - - 1,026 10 (10 ) - - - - - Shares deducted from restricted stock awards for payment of withholding taxes - - (428 ) (4 ) (1,984 ) - - - - (1,988 ) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs of $103,385 - - 56,109 561 167,629 - - - - 168,190 Net income - - - - - - 4,514,937 - - 4,514,937 Decrease in unrealized losses on available- for-sale securities, net of tax - - - - - 90,412 - - - 90,412 Balance, June 30, 2024 - $ - 12,536,129 $ 125,361 $ 76,042,147 $ (12,624,559 ) $ (17,172,694 ) 1,471,406 $ (5,567,481 ) $ 40,802,774

Accumulated (Accumulated Capital Other Deficit) Preferred Stock Common Stock in Excess Comprehensive Retained Treasury Stock Shares Amount Shares Amount of Par Loss Earnings Shares Amount Total Balance, April 1, 2025 - $ - 15,283,417 $ 152,834 $ 98,450,640 $ (9,952,290 ) $ (873,214 ) 1,524,125 $ (5,568,007 ) $ 82,209,963 Stock-based compensation - - - - 471,857 - - - - 471,857 Vesting of restricted stock awards - - 3,334 33 (33 ) - - - - - Shares deducted from restricted stock awards for payment of withholding taxes - - (1,202 ) (12 ) (17,608 ) - - - - (17,620 ) Exercise of stock options - - 4,057 41 898 - - - - 939 Offering costs on previously issued common stock - - - - (61,310 ) - - - - (61,310 ) Exercise of warrants - - 371,634 3,716 (3,716 ) - - - - - Net income - - - - - - 11,252,332 - - 11,252,332 Decrease in unrealized losses on available- for-sale securities, net of tax - - - - - 1,021,731 - - - 1,021,731 Balance, June 30, 2025 - $ - 15,661,240 $ 156,612 $ 98,840,728 $ (8,930,559 ) $ 10,379,118 1,524,125 $ (5,568,007 ) $ 94,877,892

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

Accumulated (Accumulated Capital Other Deficit) Preferred Stock Common Stock in Excess Comprehensive Retained Treasury Stock Shares Amount Shares Amount of Par Loss Earnings Shares Amount Total Balance, January 1, 2024 - $ - 12,248,313 $ 122,483 $ 75,338,010 $ (12,274,563 ) $ (23,114,310 ) 1,471,406 $ (5,567,481 ) $ 34,504,139 Stock-based compensation - - - - 547,205 - - - - 547,205 Vesting of restricted stock awards - - 234,653 2,346 (2,346 ) - - - - - Shares deducted from restricted stock awards for payment of withholding taxes - - (2,946 ) (29 ) (8,351 ) - - - - (8,380 ) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs of $103,385 - - 56,109 561 167,629 - - - - 168,190 Net income - - - - - - 5,941,616 - - 5,941,616 Increase in unrealized losses on available- for-sale securities, net of tax - - - - - (349,996 ) - - - (349,996 ) Balance, June 30, 2024 - $ - 12,536,129 $ 125,361 $ 76,042,147 $ (12,624,559 ) $ (17,172,694 ) 1,471,406 $ (5,567,481 ) $ 40,802,774 Balance, January 1, 2025 - $ - 14,448,205 $ 144,482 $ 89,063,326 $ (12,175,476 ) $ (4,755,874 ) 1,524,125 $ (5,568,007 ) $ 66,708,451 Stock-based compensation - - - - 810,867 - - - - 810,867 Vesting of restricted stock awards - - 216,226 2,162 (2,162 ) - - - - - Exercise of stock options - - 48,986 490 56,598 - - - - 57,088 Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs of $324,134 - - 612,999 6,130 9,478,252 - - - - 9,484,382 Shares deducted from restricted stock awards for payment of withholding taxes - - (35,942 ) (359 ) (548,141 ) - - - - (548,500 ) Shares deducted from exercise of stock options for payment of withholding taxes - - (868 ) (9 ) (14,296 ) - - - - (14,305 ) Exercise of warrants - - 371,634 3,716 (3,716 ) - - - - - Net income - - - - - - 15,134,992 - - 15,134,992 Decrease in unrealized losses on available- for-sale securities, net of tax - - - - - 3,244,917 - - - 3,244,917 Balance, June 30, 2025 - $ - 15,661,240 $ 156,612 $ 98,840,728 $ (8,930,559 ) $ 10,379,118 1,524,125 $ (5,568,007 ) $ 94,877,892

