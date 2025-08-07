Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X89S | ISIN: US4967191051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.08.25 | 21:59
16,170 US-Dollar
+4,86 % +0,750
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2025 22:26 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Achieves Highest Quarterly Net Income in its History

Raises 2025 EPS Guidance, and Announces 5-Year Goal to Achieve $500 Million in Premium

KINGSTON, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company will hold its second quarter 2025 financial results conference call on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. With this release, the Company has provided an investor presentation that can be accessed through the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Company website (www.kingstonecompanies.com).

Key Financial and Operational Highlights

Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Direct premiums written1 - Core Business2

$

59,802

$

51,306

16.6

%

$

116,977

$

97,893

19.5

%

Net combined ratio

71.5

%

78.2

%

(6.7) pts

82.3

%

85.6

%

(3.3) pts

Net Income

$

11,252

$

4,515

149.2

%

$

15,135

$

5,942

154.7

%

Net Income per share - basic

$

0.81

$

0.41

97.6

%

$

1.10

$

0.54

103.7

%

Net Income per share - diluted

$

0.78

$

0.37

110.8

%

$

1.07

$

0.50

114.0

%

Return on equity - annualized

50.8

%

47.2

%

3.6 pts

37.4

%

31.6

%

5.8 pts

Management Commentary

Meryl Golden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone, stated, "I am very pleased to report that we posted our single most profitable quarter ever, earning $0.78 per diluted share. Net income for the quarter was a record $11.3 million, up approximately 150% from the prior year quarter, resulting in an annualized return on equity exceeding 50%. Our strong second quarter results continued momentum, reinforcing our role as a leading homeowners insurer in our core market, New York. Core direct premiums written1 rose 17%, as we continue to capitalize on favorable market conditions and a competitive landscape that's creating opportunities for profitable growth.

"Net earned premiums, a significant driver of our exceptional operating income growth, increased by more than 52% compared to the prior year quarter primarily driven by our reduced quota share, which allows us to retain a greater portion of premiums and underwriting profits, along with the ongoing contribution from the surge in new business written in the second half of 2024 which is earning in.

"Our second quarter 2025 net combined ratio improved by 6.7 points to 71.5%, with lower-than-average catastrophe losses of 0.6 points and favorable prior year reserve development of 0.5 points. The improvement in our underlying loss ratio was driven by lower frequency on our largest peril, non-weather water, which for homeowners has been trending lower for the last six quarters. We attribute this to the effectiveness of risk selection in our Select product and our disciplined underwriting approach.

"We marked our significant achievements to date by reinstating our quarterly dividend, reflecting our commitment to rewarding our shareholders. We expect to deliver record results for full year 2025 as we continue to leverage the opportunities in our core market. We remain highly confident in Kingstone's strategic direction and fully committed to creating long-term shareholder value."

Ms. Golden concluded, "In that regard, I am pleased to announce our five-year goal to reach $500 million in premium, effectively doubling the size of the company through a combination of organic initiatives and strategic, inorganic opportunities in the state of New York along with targeted state expansion. As part of this strategy, the Company intends to continue to focus on catastrophe-exposed properties while pursuing measured geographic diversification which will mitigate our risk of geographic concentration, enhance risk management and improve financial stability. We are confident that market dynamics will allow Kingstone to expand opportunistically and achieve outsized margins, as we are doing today."

Guidance (see "Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements" below)

The Company updated its financial guidance for fiscal year 2025, calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $187 million, and is as follows:

Guidance Metrics

2025E

2025 - Previous

Core Business2 direct premiums written growth

15% to 20%

15% to 25%

Net combined ratio

79% to 83%

81% to 85%

Net income per share - basic

$2.10 to $2.50

$1.90 to $2.30

Net income per share - diluted

$1.95 to $2.35

$1.75 to $2.15

Return on equity

30% to 38%

27% to 35%

The following reflects the impact of dilution on total shares outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and full year 2025 guidance:

Common Stock Metrics

Six Months Ended

2025E

(shares in millions)

June 30, 2025

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

13.7

13.9

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

14.1

14.6

Total shares outstanding as of end of period - basic

14.1

14.1

Total shares outstanding as of end of period - diluted

14.7

14.8

Consolidated Financial Results

Consolidated Financial Results

Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Direct premiums written1

$

61,062

$

53,495

14.1

%

$

119,237

$

102,820

16.0

%

Net premiums earned

$

46,215

$

30,304

52.5

%

$

89,738

$

59,124

51.8

%

Net investment income

$

2,300

$

1,765

30.3

%

$

4,349

$

3,267

33.1

%

Net gain/(loss) on investments

$

546

$

(234

)

NM

$

408

$

493

(17.2

)%

Gain on sale of real estate

$

0

$

0

NM

$

1,966

$

0

NM

Underlying loss ratio1

38.7

%

47.1

%

(8.4) pts

50.0

%

52.8

%

(2.8) pts

Effect of prior-year reserve development

(0.5

)%

(1.4

)%

0.9 pts

(0.9

)%

(1.7

)%

0.8 pts

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1

38.2

%

45.7

%

(7.5) pts

49.1

%

51.1

%

(2.0) pts

Catastrophe loss ratio1

0.6

%

1.3

%

(0.7) pts

1.2

%

3.2

%

(2.0) pts

Net loss ratio

38.8

%

47.0

%

(8.2) pts

50.3

%

54.3

%

(4.0) pts

Net underwriting expense ratio

32.7

%

31.2

%

1.5 pts

32.0

%

31.3

%

0.7 pts

Net combined ratio

71.5

%

78.2

%

(6.7) pts

82.3

%

85.6

%

(3.3) pts

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

14,783

$

7,845

88.4

%

$

19,038

$

10,779

76.6

%

Net Income

$

11,252

$

4,515

149.2

%

$

15,135

$

5,942

154.7

%

Net Income per share - basic

$

0.81

$

0.41

97.6

%

$

1.10

$

0.54

103.7

%

Net Income per share - diluted

$

0.78

$

0.37

110.8

%

$

1.07

$

0.50

114.0

%

Return on equity - annualized

50.8

%

47.2

%

3.6 pts

37.4

%

31.6

%

5.8 pts

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

$

1,022

$

90

1035.6

%

$

3,245

$

(350

)

NM

Operating net income1

$

10,821

$

4,699

130.3

%

$

13,259

$

5,552

138.8

%

Operating net income per share - basic1

$

0.78

$

0.43

81.4

%

$

0.97

$

0.50

94.0

%

Operating net income per share - diluted1

$

0.75

$

0.39

92.3

%

$

0.94

$

0.46

104.3

%

Operating return on equity1

12.2

%

12.3

%

(0.1) pts

16.4

%

14.7

%

1.7 pts

Operating return on equity1 - annualized

48.9

%

49.1

%

(0.2) pts

32.8

%

29.5

%

3.3 pts

Book value per share - diluted

$

6.44

$

3.19

101.9

%

Book value per share - diluted excluding AOCI

$

7.04

$

4.17

68.8

%

NM = Not Meaningful

Core Business Results (New York Only)
The Company refers to its New York policies as its Core Business.

Core Business Results (New York Only)

Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended

($ in thousands, except percentages)

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Direct premiums written1, 3

$

59,802

$

51,306

16.6

%

$

116,977

$

97,893

19.5

%

Net premiums earned

$

45,001

$

28,505

57.9

%

$

87,258

$

55,061

58.5

%

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3

40.3

%

45.0

%

(4.7) pts

50.8

%

49.4

%

1.4 pts

Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3

0.5

%

0.8

%

(0.3) pts

1.0

%

2.3

%

(1.3) pts

Net loss ratio3

40.8

%

45.8

%

(5.0) pts

51.8

%

51.6

%

0.2 pts

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)
The Company has been aggressively reducing policy count in the Non-Core Business, subject to regulatory requirements.

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)

Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended

($ in thousands, except percentages)

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Direct premiums written1, 3

$

1,260

$

2,190

(42.5

)%

$

2,260

$

4,927

(54.1

)%

Net premiums earned

$

1,214

$

1,799

(32.5

)%

$

2,480

$

4,062

(38.9

)%

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3

(41.6

)%

56.9

%

(98.5) pts

(11.0

)%

74.7

%

(85.7) pts

Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3

6.4

%

8.6

%

(2.2) pts

8.4

%

15.4

%

(7.0) pts

Net loss ratio3

(35.2

)%

65.5

%

(100.7) pts

(2.6

)%

90.1

%

(92.7) pts

Effective in the third quarter of 2025, the Company will transition to consolidated reporting given the immaterial impact of the non-core business to overall financial results.

Premium and Policy Trends

Premium and Policy Trends

Quarter Ended

($ in thousands)

June 30, 2025

Sequential Change

March 31, 2025

Sequential Change

December 31, 2024

Sequential Change

September 30, 2024

Sequential Change

June 30, 2024

Core Business2

Direct premiums written1, 3

$

59,802

4.6

%

$

57,175

(18.5)

%

$

70,164

9.3

%

$

64,170

25.1

%

$

51,306

Policies in force

74,555

0.8

%

73,965

0.1

%

73,857

6.5

%

69,347

3.6

%

66,934

Non-Core Business2

Direct premiums written1,3

$

1,260

26.0

%

$

1,000

(57.8)

%

$

2,370

(3.5)

%

$

2,457

12.2

%

$

2,190

Policies in force

2,370

(19.4)

%

2,940

(22.6)

%

3,799

(31.4)

%

5,540

(24.2)

%

7,306

1These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

2Kingstone refers to New York business as its "Core" business and business outside of New York as its "Non-Core" business.

3Core and Non-Core business direct premiums written, net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio are not based on GAAP. Net premiums earned is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to direct premiums written. Net loss ratio is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio. The aggregate of Core Business and Non-Core Business direct premiums written is represented by direct premiums written, as set forth under Consolidated Financial Results above. The combined Core Business and Non-Core Business net loss ratios are represented by net loss ratios, as set forth under Consolidated Financial Results above. The combined Core Business and Non-Core Business net loss ratios excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratios are reconciled below to net loss ratio, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

Conference Call Details

Friday, August 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To participate please dial:

U.S. toll free 1-877-423-9820
International 1-201-493-6749

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin. The conference call can also be accessed via webcast in the "Investor Relations/Events & Presentations" tab of the Company's website or by clicking here. The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2024 was the 12th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Investor Relations Contact:
Karin Daly
Vice President
The Equity Group Inc.
kdaly@theequitygroup.com

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements
The guidance provided above is based on information available as of August 7, 2025 and management's review of the anticipated financial results for 2025. Such guidance remains subject to change based on management's ongoing review of the Company's 2025 results and is a forward-looking statement (see below). Kingstone assumes no obligation to update this guidance. The actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this press release and in Kingstone's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:

  • the risk of significant losses from catastrophes and severe weather events;

  • risks related to the lack of a financial strength rating from A.M. Best;

  • risks related to limitations on the ability of our insurance subsidiary to pay dividends to us;

  • adverse capital, credit and financial market conditions;

  • risks related to volatility in net investment income;

  • the unavailability of reinsurance at current levels and prices;

  • the exposure to greater net insurance losses in the event of reduced reliance on reinsurance;

  • the credit risk of our reinsurers;

  • the inability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital needed to grow our business;

  • the effects of climate change on the frequency or severity of weather events and wildfires;

  • risks related to the limited market area of our business;

  • risks related to a concentration of business in a limited number of producers;

  • legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in insurance laws and regulations and their application by our regulators;

  • the effects of competition in our market areas;

  • our reliance on certain key personnel;

  • risks related to security breaches or other attacks involving our computer systems or those of our vendors; and

  • our reliance on information technology and information systems.

Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures

Direct premiums written represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period.

Net premiums written are direct premiums written less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct premiums written and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct premiums written and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results. Direct premiums written and net premiums written are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net premiums earned, and do not reflect the Company's net premiums earned.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, gain on sale of real estate, and stock-based compensation. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to adjusted EBITDA.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, gain on sale of real estate, and stock-based compensation, and may vary significantly between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income and basic operating net income per share is net income and basic income per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of tax. Net income and basic net income per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income and basic operating net income per share.

Management uses operating net income and basic operating net income per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income and basic operating net income per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and basic net income per share and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income and diluted operating net income per share is net income and diluted income per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of tax. Net income and diluted net income per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income and diluted operating net income (loss) per share.

Management uses operating net income and diluted operating net income per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income and diluted operating net income per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and diluted net income per share, and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating return on equity is operating income divided by average equity. Return on equity is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating return on equity.

Management uses operating return on equity, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, which may vary significantly between periods. Operating return on equity is provided as supplemental information, is not a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the Company's overall return on average common equity.

Underlying loss ratio is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the GAAP net loss ratio excluding the effect of prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The underlying loss ratio should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of catastrophes on the net loss ratio.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's net loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

The table below reconciles direct premiums written to net premiums earned for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

%

%

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

(000's except percentages)

Direct Premiums Written Reconciliation:

Direct premiums written

$

61,062

$

53,495

14.1

%

$

119,237

$

102,820

16.0

%

Ceded written premiums

(8,852

)

(12,071

)

(26.7

)

(6,017

)

(23,300

)

(74.2

)

Net premiums written

52,211

41,425

26.0

113,220

79,520

42.4

Change in unearned premiums

(5,995

)

(11,121

)

(46.1

)

(23,482

)

(20,397

)

15.1

Net premiums earned

$

46,215

$

30,304

52.5

%

$

89,738

$

59,124

51.8

%

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

%

%

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

(000's except percentages)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

Net income

$

11,252

$

4,515

149.2

%

$

15,135

$

5,942

154.7

%

Interest expense

77

990

(92.2

)

305

1,984

(84.6

)

Income tax expense

2,914

1,205

141.8

3,750

1,583

136.9

Depreciation and amortization

613

620

(1.1

)

1,237

1,216

1.7

EBITDA

14,857

7,330

102.7

20,427

10,725

90.5

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

NM

175

-

NM

Net loss (gain) on investments

(546

)

234

NM

(408

)

(493

)

(17.2

)

Gain on sale of real estate

-

-

NM

(1,966

)

-

NM

Stock-based compensation

472

281

68.0

811

547

48.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,783

$

7,845

88.4

%

$

19,038

$

10,779

76.6

%

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and basic net income per share to basic operating net income per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

















Amount

Basic
income per common share

Amount

Basic income per common share

Amount

Basic
income per common share

Amount

Basic income per common share

(000's except per common share amounts)

Operating Net Income and Operating Net Income per Basic Common Share Reconciliation:

















Net income

$

11,252

$

0.81

$

4,515

$

0.41

$

15,135

$

1.10

$

5,942

$

0.54

Net loss (gain) on investments

(546

)

234

(408

)

(493

)

(Gain) on sale of real estate

-

-

(1,966

)

-

Net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate

(546

)

234

(2,374

)

(493

)

Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss

(115

)

49

(499

)

(104

)

Net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes

(431

)

$

(0.03

)

185

$

0.02

(1,875

)

$

(0.14

)

(389

)

$

(0.04

)

Operating net income

$

10,821

$

0.78

$

4,699

$

0.43

$

13,259

$

0.97

$

5,552

$

0.50

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

13,925,707


739,412

11,019,347

13,700,308


739,412

11,009,442

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and diluted net income per share to diluted operating net income per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Amount

Diluted income per common share

Amount

Diluted income per common share

Amount

Diluted income per common share

Amount

Diluted income per common share

(000's except per common share amounts)

Operating Net Income and Operating Net Income per Diluted Common Share Reconciliation:

Net income

$

11,252

$

0.78

$

4,515

$

0.37

$

15,135

$

1.07

$

5,942

$

0.50

Net (gain) loss on investments

(546

)

234

(408

)

(493

)

(Gain) on sale of real estate

-

-

(1,966

)

-

Net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate

(546

)

234

(2,374

)

(493

)

Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss

(115

)

49

(499

)

(104

)

Net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes

(431

)

$

(0.03

)

185

$

0.02

(1,875

)

$

(0.13

)

(389

)

$

(0.03

)

Operating net income

$

10,821

$

0.75

$

4,699

$

0.39

$

13,259

$

0.94

$

5,552

$

0.46

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

14,387,511


739,412

12,110,946

14,148,720


739,412

11,987,976

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and return on equity to operating return on equity for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

(000's except percentages)

Operating Net Income Reconciliation:

Net income

$

11,252

$

4,515

149.2

%

$

15,135

$

5,942

154.7

%

Net (gain) loss on investments

(546

)

234

NM

(408

)

(493

)

(17.2

)%

(Gain) on sale of real estate

-

-

NM

(1,966

)

-

NM

Net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate

(546

)

234

NM

(2,374

)

(493

)

381.5

%

Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss

(115

)

49

NM

(499

)

(104

)

379.8

%

Net (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes

(431

)

185

NM

(1,875

)

(389

)

382.0

%

Operating net income

$

10,821

$

4,699

130.3

%

$

13,259

$

5,552

138.8

%

Operating Return on Equity Reconciliation:

Net income

$

11,252

$

4,515

149.2

%

$

15,135

$

5,942

154.7

%

Average equity

$

88,544

$

38,276

131.3

%

$

80,793

$

37,653

114.6

%

Return on equity

12.7

%

11.8

%

0.9 pts

18.7

%

15.8

%

2.9 pts

Return on equity - annualized

50.8

%

47.2

%

3.6 pts

37.4

%

31.6

%

5.8 pts

Net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes

$

(431

)

$

185

NM

$

(1,875

)

$

(389

)

382.0

%

Average equity

$

88,544

$

38,276

131.3

%

$

80,793

$

37,653

114.6

%

Effect of net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes, on return on equity

(0.5

)%

0.5

%

NM

(2.3

)%

(1.0

)%

(1.3) pts

Operating net income

$

10,821

$

4,699

130.3

%

$

13,259

$

5,552

138.8

%

Operating net income - annualized

$

43,284

$

18,796

130.3

%

$

26,518

$

11,104

138.8

%

Average equity

$

88,544

$

38,276

131.3

%

$

80,793

$

37,653

114.6

%

Operating return on equity

12.2

%

12.3

%

(0.1) pts

16.4

%

14.7

%

1.7 pts

Operating return on equity - annualized

48.9

%

49.1

%

(0.2) pts

32.8

%

29.5

%

3.3 pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the underlying loss ratio and the net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes to the net loss ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

Percentage Point Change

2025

2024

Percentage Point Change

Underlying Loss Ratio Reconciliation:

Underlying Loss Ratio

38.7

%

47.1

%

(8.4

)

pts

50.0

%

52.8

%

(2.8

)

pts

Effect of prior-year reserve development

(0.5

)%

(1.4

)%

0.9

pts

(0.9

)%

(1.7

)%

0.8

pts
Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes

38.2

%

45.7

%

(7.5

)

pts

49.1

%

51.1

%

(2.0

)

pts
Effect of catastrophes

0.6

%

1.3

%

(0.7

)

pts

1.2

%

3.2

%

(2.0

)

pts

Net loss ratio

38.8

%

47.0

%

(8.2

)

pts

50.3

%

54.3

%

(4.0

)

pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the Core Business, Non-Core Business and Combined net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes to the Core Business, Non-Core Business and net loss ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

Percentage Point Change

2025

2024

Percentage Point Change

Core Business, Non-Core Business and Combined Net Loss Ratio Excluding the Effect of Catastrophes Ratio Reconciliation:

Core Business Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes

40.3

%

45.0

%

(4.7

)

pts

50.8

%

49.4

%

1.4

pts
Core Business Effect of catastrophes

0.5

%

0.8

%

(0.3

)

pts

1.0

%

2.3

%

(1.3

)

pts
Core Business Net loss ratio

40.8

%

45.8

%

(5.0

)

pts

51.8

%

51.6

%

0.2

pts

Non-Core Business Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes

(41.6

)%

56.9

%

(98.5

)

pts

(11.0

)%

74.7

%

(85.7

)

pts
Non-Core Business Effect of catastrophes

6.4

%

8.6

%

(2.2

)

pts

8.4

%

15.4

%

(7.0

)

pts
Non-Core Business Net loss ratio

(35.2

)%

65.5

%

(100.7

)

pts

(2.6

)%

90.1

%

(92.7

)

pts

Combined Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes

38.2

%

45.7

%

(7.5

)

pts

49.1

%

51.1

%

(2.0

)

pts
Combined Effect of catastrophes

0.6

%

1.3

%

(0.7

)

pts

1.2

%

3.2

%

(2.0

)

pts
Net loss ratio

38.8

%

47.0

%

(8.2

)

pts

50.3

%

54.3

%

(4.0

)

pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,
2025

December 31,
2024

(unaudited)

Assets

Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of

$5,967,140 at June 30, 2025 and $5,959,265 at December 31, 2024)

$

7,045,231

$

7,047,342

Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of

$228,986,581 at June 30, 2025 and $202,308,158 at December 31, 2024)

217,679,350

186,893,438

Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $13,546,654 at June 30, 2025 and $13,527,554

at December 31, 2024)

10,027,099

10,296,505

Other investments

5,083,438

4,380,656

Total investments

239,835,118

208,617,941

Cash and cash equivalents

33,714,432

28,669,441

Premiums receivable, net

17,277,970

21,766,988

Reinsurance receivables, net

55,439,043

69,322,436

Prepaid reinsurance

3,649,273

-

Deferred policy acquisition costs

23,848,030

24,732,371

Intangible assets

500,000

500,000

Property and equipment, net

7,853,192

9,283,970

Deferred income taxes, net

5,107,644

5,597,920

Other assets

6,196,823

6,424,776

Total assets

$

393,421,525

$

374,915,843

Liabilities

Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

$

133,927,454

$

126,210,428

Unearned premiums

130,263,096

134,701,733

Advance premiums

5,712,581

3,503,063

Reinsurance balances payable

5,440,516

10,509,121

Deferred ceding commission revenue

6,995,648

11,541,239

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

7,984,147

10,570,388

Income taxes payable

3,159,483

-

Debt, net (current $1,259,559 and long-term $3,801,149 at June 30, 2025,

current $6,849,257 and long-term $4,322,163 at December 31, 2024, )

5,060,708

11,171,420

Total liabilities

298,543,633

308,207,392

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares

-

-

Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 15,661,240 shares

at June 30, 2025 and 14,448,205 shares at December 31, 2024; outstanding

14,137,115 shares at June 30, 2025 and 12,924,080 shares at December 31, 2024

156,612

144,482

Capital in excess of par

98,840,728

89,063,326

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,930,559

)

(12,175,476

)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

10,379,118

(4,755,874

)

100,445,899

72,276,458

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,524,125 shares at June 30, 2025

and December 31, 2024

(5,568,007

)

(5,568,007

)

Total stockholders' equity

94,877,892

66,708,451

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

393,421,525

$

374,915,843

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues

Net premiums earned

$

46,215,260

$

30,303,612

$

89,738,323

$

59,123,514

Ceding commission revenue

3,081,556

4,561,961

6,040,247

9,129,072

Net investment income

2,300,267

1,764,596

4,348,863

3,267,456

Net gains (losses) on investments

546,451

(233,606

)

408,472

492,785

Gain on sale of real estate

-

-

1,965,989

-

Other income

151,245

105,552

291,660

254,465

Total revenues

52,294,779

36,502,115

102,793,554

72,267,292

Expenses

Loss and loss adjustment expenses

17,927,162

14,238,308

45,102,240

32,097,895

Commission expense

10,629,629

8,232,480

19,942,509

16,084,292

Other underwriting expenses

7,727,367

5,900,525

15,132,789

11,781,130

Other operating expenses

1,153,480

800,966

2,189,217

1,579,048

Depreciation and amortization

613,364

619,934

1,237,227

1,216,447

Interest expense

77,074

989,723

304,528

1,983,598

Total expenses

38,128,076

30,781,936

83,908,510

64,742,410

Income from operations before taxes

14,166,703

5,720,179

18,885,044

7,524,882

Income tax expense

2,914,371

1,205,242

3,750,052

1,583,266

Net income

11,252,332

4,514,937

15,134,992

5,941,616

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

Gross decrease (increase) in unrealized losses

on available-for-sale-securities

1,289,253

109,784

4,101,685

(450,563

)

Reclassification adjustment for losses

included in net income

4,078

4,662

5,804

7,529

Net decrease (increase) in unrealized losses

1,293,331

114,446

4,107,489

(443,034

)

Income tax (expense) benefit related to items

of other comprehensive income (loss)

(271,600

)

(24,034

)

(862,572

)

93,038

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

1,021,731

90,412

3,244,917

(349,996

)

Comprehensive income

$

12,274,063

$

4,605,349

$

18,379,909

$

5,591,620

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

0.81

$

0.41

$

1.10

$

0.54

Diluted

$

0.78

$

0.37

$

1.07

$

0.50

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

13,925,707

11,019,347

13,700,308

11,009,442

Diluted

14,387,538

12,110,946

14,148,748

11,987,976

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

Accumulated

Capital

Other

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

in Excess

Comprehensive

Accumulated

Treasury Stock

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

of Par

Loss

Deficit

Shares

Amount

Total

Balance, April 1, 2024

-

$

-

12,479,422

$

124,794

$

75,595,096

$

(12,714,971

)

$

(21,687,631

)

1,471,406

$

(5,567,481

)

$

35,749,807

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

281,416

-

-

-

-

281,416

Vesting of restricted stock awards

-

-

1,026

10

(10

)

-

-

-

-

-

Shares deducted from restricted stock

awards for payment of withholding taxes

-

-

(428

)

(4

)

(1,984

)

-

-

-

-

(1,988

)

Issuance of common stock, net of

offering costs of $103,385

-

-

56,109

561

167,629

-

-

-

-

168,190

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,514,937

-

-

4,514,937

Decrease in unrealized losses on available-

for-sale securities, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

90,412

-

-

-

90,412

Balance, June 30, 2024

-

$

-

12,536,129

$

125,361

$

76,042,147

$

(12,624,559

)

$

(17,172,694

)

1,471,406

$

(5,567,481

)

$

40,802,774

Accumulated

(Accumulated

Capital

Other

Deficit)

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

in Excess

Comprehensive

Retained

Treasury Stock

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

of Par

Loss

Earnings

Shares

Amount

Total

Balance, April 1, 2025

-

$

-

15,283,417

$

152,834

$

98,450,640

$

(9,952,290

)

$

(873,214

)

1,524,125

$

(5,568,007

)

$

82,209,963

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

471,857

-

-

-

-

471,857

Vesting of restricted stock awards

-

-

3,334

33

(33

)

-

-

-

-

-

Shares deducted from restricted stock

awards for payment of withholding taxes

-

-

(1,202

)

(12

)

(17,608

)

-

-

-

-

(17,620

)

Exercise of stock options

-

-

4,057

41

898

-

-

-

-

939

Offering costs on previously issued common stock

-

-

-

-

(61,310

)

-

-

-

-

(61,310

)

Exercise of warrants

-

-

371,634

3,716

(3,716

)

-

-

-

-

-

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,252,332

-

-

11,252,332

Decrease in unrealized losses on available-

for-sale securities, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

1,021,731

-

-

-

1,021,731

Balance, June 30, 2025

-

$

-

15,661,240

$

156,612

$

98,840,728

$

(8,930,559

)

$

10,379,118

1,524,125

$

(5,568,007

)

$

94,877,892

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

Accumulated

(Accumulated

Capital

Other

Deficit)

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

in Excess

Comprehensive

Retained

Treasury Stock

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

of Par

Loss

Earnings

Shares

Amount

Total

Balance, January 1, 2024

-

$

-

12,248,313

$

122,483

$

75,338,010

$

(12,274,563

)

$

(23,114,310

)

1,471,406

$

(5,567,481

)

$

34,504,139

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

547,205

-

-

-

-

547,205

Vesting of restricted stock awards

-

-

234,653

2,346

(2,346

)

-

-

-

-

-

Shares deducted from restricted stock

awards for payment of withholding taxes

-

-

(2,946

)

(29

)

(8,351

)

-

-

-

-

(8,380

)

Issuance of common stock, net of

offering costs of $103,385

-

-

56,109

561

167,629

-

-

-

-

168,190

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,941,616

-

-

5,941,616

Increase in unrealized losses on available-

for-sale securities, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(349,996

)

-

-

-

(349,996

)

Balance, June 30, 2024

-

$

-

12,536,129

$

125,361

$

76,042,147

$

(12,624,559

)

$

(17,172,694

)

1,471,406

$

(5,567,481

)

$

40,802,774

Balance, January 1, 2025

-

$

-

14,448,205

$

144,482

$

89,063,326

$

(12,175,476

)

$

(4,755,874

)

1,524,125

$

(5,568,007

)

$

66,708,451

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

810,867

-

-

-

-

810,867

Vesting of restricted stock awards

-

-

216,226

2,162

(2,162

)

-

-

-

-

-

Exercise of stock options

-

-

48,986

490

56,598

-

-

-

-

57,088

Issuance of common stock, net of

offering costs of $324,134

-

-

612,999

6,130

9,478,252

-

-

-

-

9,484,382

Shares deducted from restricted stock

awards for payment of withholding taxes

-

-

(35,942

)

(359

)

(548,141

)

-

-

-

-

(548,500

)

Shares deducted from exercise of stock

options for payment of withholding taxes

-

-

(868

)

(9

)

(14,296

)

-

-

-

-

(14,305

)

Exercise of warrants

-

-

371,634

3,716

(3,716

)

-

-

-

-

-

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

15,134,992

-

-

15,134,992

Decrease in unrealized losses on available-

for-sale securities, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

3,244,917

-

-

-

3,244,917

Balance, June 30, 2025

-

$

-

15,661,240

$

156,612

$

98,840,728

$

(8,930,559

)

$

10,379,118

1,524,125

$

(5,568,007

)

$

94,877,892

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kingstone-reports-second-quarter-2025-results-1057843

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.