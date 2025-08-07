Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Achieves Highest Quarterly Net Income in its History
Raises 2025 EPS Guidance, and Announces 5-Year Goal to Achieve $500 Million in Premium
KINGSTON, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company will hold its second quarter 2025 financial results conference call on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. With this release, the Company has provided an investor presentation that can be accessed through the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Company website (www.kingstonecompanies.com).
Key Financial and Operational Highlights
Quarters Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Direct premiums written1 - Core Business2
$
59,802
$
51,306
16.6
%
$
116,977
$
97,893
19.5
%
Net combined ratio
71.5
%
78.2
%
(6.7) pts
82.3
%
85.6
%
(3.3) pts
Net Income
$
11,252
$
4,515
149.2
%
$
15,135
$
5,942
154.7
%
Net Income per share - basic
$
0.81
$
0.41
97.6
%
$
1.10
$
0.54
103.7
%
Net Income per share - diluted
$
0.78
$
0.37
110.8
%
$
1.07
$
0.50
114.0
%
Return on equity - annualized
50.8
%
47.2
%
3.6 pts
37.4
%
31.6
%
5.8 pts
Management Commentary
Meryl Golden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone, stated, "I am very pleased to report that we posted our single most profitable quarter ever, earning $0.78 per diluted share. Net income for the quarter was a record $11.3 million, up approximately 150% from the prior year quarter, resulting in an annualized return on equity exceeding 50%. Our strong second quarter results continued momentum, reinforcing our role as a leading homeowners insurer in our core market, New York. Core direct premiums written1 rose 17%, as we continue to capitalize on favorable market conditions and a competitive landscape that's creating opportunities for profitable growth.
"Net earned premiums, a significant driver of our exceptional operating income growth, increased by more than 52% compared to the prior year quarter primarily driven by our reduced quota share, which allows us to retain a greater portion of premiums and underwriting profits, along with the ongoing contribution from the surge in new business written in the second half of 2024 which is earning in.
"Our second quarter 2025 net combined ratio improved by 6.7 points to 71.5%, with lower-than-average catastrophe losses of 0.6 points and favorable prior year reserve development of 0.5 points. The improvement in our underlying loss ratio was driven by lower frequency on our largest peril, non-weather water, which for homeowners has been trending lower for the last six quarters. We attribute this to the effectiveness of risk selection in our Select product and our disciplined underwriting approach.
"We marked our significant achievements to date by reinstating our quarterly dividend, reflecting our commitment to rewarding our shareholders. We expect to deliver record results for full year 2025 as we continue to leverage the opportunities in our core market. We remain highly confident in Kingstone's strategic direction and fully committed to creating long-term shareholder value."
Ms. Golden concluded, "In that regard, I am pleased to announce our five-year goal to reach $500 million in premium, effectively doubling the size of the company through a combination of organic initiatives and strategic, inorganic opportunities in the state of New York along with targeted state expansion. As part of this strategy, the Company intends to continue to focus on catastrophe-exposed properties while pursuing measured geographic diversification which will mitigate our risk of geographic concentration, enhance risk management and improve financial stability. We are confident that market dynamics will allow Kingstone to expand opportunistically and achieve outsized margins, as we are doing today."
Guidance (see "Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements" below)
The Company updated its financial guidance for fiscal year 2025, calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $187 million, and is as follows:
Guidance Metrics
2025E
2025 - Previous
Core Business2 direct premiums written growth
15% to 20%
15% to 25%
Net combined ratio
79% to 83%
81% to 85%
Net income per share - basic
$2.10 to $2.50
$1.90 to $2.30
Net income per share - diluted
$1.95 to $2.35
$1.75 to $2.15
Return on equity
30% to 38%
27% to 35%
The following reflects the impact of dilution on total shares outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and full year 2025 guidance:
Common Stock Metrics
Six Months Ended
2025E
(shares in millions)
June 30, 2025
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
13.7
13.9
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
14.1
14.6
Total shares outstanding as of end of period - basic
14.1
14.1
Total shares outstanding as of end of period - diluted
14.7
14.8
Consolidated Financial Results
Consolidated Financial Results
Quarters Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Direct premiums written1
$
61,062
$
53,495
14.1
%
$
119,237
$
102,820
16.0
%
Net premiums earned
$
46,215
$
30,304
52.5
%
$
89,738
$
59,124
51.8
%
Net investment income
$
2,300
$
1,765
30.3
%
$
4,349
$
3,267
33.1
%
Net gain/(loss) on investments
$
546
$
(234
)
NM
$
408
$
493
(17.2
)%
Gain on sale of real estate
$
0
$
0
NM
$
1,966
$
0
NM
Underlying loss ratio1
38.7
%
47.1
%
(8.4) pts
50.0
%
52.8
%
(2.8) pts
Effect of prior-year reserve development
(0.5
)%
(1.4
)%
0.9 pts
(0.9
)%
(1.7
)%
0.8 pts
Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1
38.2
%
45.7
%
(7.5) pts
49.1
%
51.1
%
(2.0) pts
Catastrophe loss ratio1
0.6
%
1.3
%
(0.7) pts
1.2
%
3.2
%
(2.0) pts
Net loss ratio
38.8
%
47.0
%
(8.2) pts
50.3
%
54.3
%
(4.0) pts
Net underwriting expense ratio
32.7
%
31.2
%
1.5 pts
32.0
%
31.3
%
0.7 pts
Net combined ratio
71.5
%
78.2
%
(6.7) pts
82.3
%
85.6
%
(3.3) pts
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
14,783
$
7,845
88.4
%
$
19,038
$
10,779
76.6
%
Net Income
$
11,252
$
4,515
149.2
%
$
15,135
$
5,942
154.7
%
Net Income per share - basic
$
0.81
$
0.41
97.6
%
$
1.10
$
0.54
103.7
%
Net Income per share - diluted
$
0.78
$
0.37
110.8
%
$
1.07
$
0.50
114.0
%
Return on equity - annualized
50.8
%
47.2
%
3.6 pts
37.4
%
31.6
%
5.8 pts
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
$
1,022
$
90
1035.6
%
$
3,245
$
(350
)
NM
Operating net income1
$
10,821
$
4,699
130.3
%
$
13,259
$
5,552
138.8
%
Operating net income per share - basic1
$
0.78
$
0.43
81.4
%
$
0.97
$
0.50
94.0
%
Operating net income per share - diluted1
$
0.75
$
0.39
92.3
%
$
0.94
$
0.46
104.3
%
Operating return on equity1
12.2
%
12.3
%
(0.1) pts
16.4
%
14.7
%
1.7 pts
Operating return on equity1 - annualized
48.9
%
49.1
%
(0.2) pts
32.8
%
29.5
%
3.3 pts
Book value per share - diluted
$
6.44
$
3.19
101.9
%
Book value per share - diluted excluding AOCI
$
7.04
$
4.17
68.8
%
NM = Not Meaningful
Core Business Results (New York Only)
The Company refers to its New York policies as its Core Business.
Core Business Results (New York Only)
Quarters Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except percentages)
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Direct premiums written1, 3
$
59,802
$
51,306
16.6
%
$
116,977
$
97,893
19.5
%
Net premiums earned
$
45,001
$
28,505
57.9
%
$
87,258
$
55,061
58.5
%
Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3
40.3
%
45.0
%
(4.7) pts
50.8
%
49.4
%
1.4 pts
Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3
0.5
%
0.8
%
(0.3) pts
1.0
%
2.3
%
(1.3) pts
Net loss ratio3
40.8
%
45.8
%
(5.0) pts
51.8
%
51.6
%
0.2 pts
Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)
The Company has been aggressively reducing policy count in the Non-Core Business, subject to regulatory requirements.
Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)
Quarters Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except percentages)
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Direct premiums written1, 3
$
1,260
$
2,190
(42.5
)%
$
2,260
$
4,927
(54.1
)%
Net premiums earned
$
1,214
$
1,799
(32.5
)%
$
2,480
$
4,062
(38.9
)%
Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3
(41.6
)%
56.9
%
(98.5) pts
(11.0
)%
74.7
%
(85.7) pts
Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3
6.4
%
8.6
%
(2.2) pts
8.4
%
15.4
%
(7.0) pts
Net loss ratio3
(35.2
)%
65.5
%
(100.7) pts
(2.6
)%
90.1
%
(92.7) pts
Effective in the third quarter of 2025, the Company will transition to consolidated reporting given the immaterial impact of the non-core business to overall financial results.
Premium and Policy Trends
Premium and Policy Trends
Quarter Ended
($ in thousands)
June 30, 2025
Sequential Change
March 31, 2025
Sequential Change
December 31, 2024
Sequential Change
September 30, 2024
Sequential Change
June 30, 2024
Core Business2
Direct premiums written1, 3
$
59,802
4.6
%
$
57,175
(18.5)
%
$
70,164
9.3
%
$
64,170
25.1
%
$
51,306
Policies in force
74,555
0.8
%
73,965
0.1
%
73,857
6.5
%
69,347
3.6
%
66,934
Non-Core Business2
Direct premiums written1,3
$
1,260
26.0
%
$
1,000
(57.8)
%
$
2,370
(3.5)
%
$
2,457
12.2
%
$
2,190
Policies in force
2,370
(19.4)
%
2,940
(22.6)
%
3,799
(31.4)
%
5,540
(24.2)
%
7,306
1These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".
2Kingstone refers to New York business as its "Core" business and business outside of New York as its "Non-Core" business.
3Core and Non-Core business direct premiums written, net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio are not based on GAAP. Net premiums earned is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to direct premiums written. Net loss ratio is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio. The aggregate of Core Business and Non-Core Business direct premiums written is represented by direct premiums written, as set forth under Consolidated Financial Results above. The combined Core Business and Non-Core Business net loss ratios are represented by net loss ratios, as set forth under Consolidated Financial Results above. The combined Core Business and Non-Core Business net loss ratios excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratios are reconciled below to net loss ratio, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".
About Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2024 was the 12th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.
Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements
The guidance provided above is based on information available as of August 7, 2025 and management's review of the anticipated financial results for 2025. Such guidance remains subject to change based on management's ongoing review of the Company's 2025 results and is a forward-looking statement (see below). Kingstone assumes no obligation to update this guidance. The actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this press release and in Kingstone's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.
The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:
the risk of significant losses from catastrophes and severe weather events;
risks related to the lack of a financial strength rating from A.M. Best;
risks related to limitations on the ability of our insurance subsidiary to pay dividends to us;
adverse capital, credit and financial market conditions;
risks related to volatility in net investment income;
the unavailability of reinsurance at current levels and prices;
the exposure to greater net insurance losses in the event of reduced reliance on reinsurance;
the credit risk of our reinsurers;
the inability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital needed to grow our business;
the effects of climate change on the frequency or severity of weather events and wildfires;
risks related to the limited market area of our business;
risks related to a concentration of business in a limited number of producers;
legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in insurance laws and regulations and their application by our regulators;
the effects of competition in our market areas;
our reliance on certain key personnel;
risks related to security breaches or other attacks involving our computer systems or those of our vendors; and
our reliance on information technology and information systems.
Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures
Direct premiums written represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period.
Net premiums written are direct premiums written less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct premiums written and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct premiums written and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results. Direct premiums written and net premiums written are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net premiums earned, and do not reflect the Company's net premiums earned.
Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, gain on sale of real estate, and stock-based compensation. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to adjusted EBITDA.
Management uses adjusted EBITDA along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, gain on sale of real estate, and stock-based compensation, and may vary significantly between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.
Operating net income and basic operating net income per share is net income and basic income per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of tax. Net income and basic net income per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income and basic operating net income per share.
Management uses operating net income and basic operating net income per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income and basic operating net income per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and basic net income per share and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.
Operating net income and diluted operating net income per share is net income and diluted income per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of tax. Net income and diluted net income per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income and diluted operating net income (loss) per share.
Management uses operating net income and diluted operating net income per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income and diluted operating net income per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and diluted net income per share, and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.
Operating return on equity is operating income divided by average equity. Return on equity is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating return on equity.
Management uses operating return on equity, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, which may vary significantly between periods. Operating return on equity is provided as supplemental information, is not a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the Company's overall return on average common equity.
Underlying loss ratio is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the GAAP net loss ratio excluding the effect of prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses.
Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The underlying loss ratio should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.
Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of catastrophes on the net loss ratio.
Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's net loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.
The table below reconciles direct premiums written to net premiums earned for the periods presented:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
%
%
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
(000's except percentages)
Direct Premiums Written Reconciliation:
Direct premiums written
$
61,062
$
53,495
14.1
%
$
119,237
$
102,820
16.0
%
Ceded written premiums
(8,852
)
(12,071
)
(26.7
)
(6,017
)
(23,300
)
(74.2
)
Net premiums written
52,211
41,425
26.0
113,220
79,520
42.4
Change in unearned premiums
(5,995
)
(11,121
)
(46.1
)
(23,482
)
(20,397
)
15.1
Net premiums earned
$
46,215
$
30,304
52.5
%
$
89,738
$
59,124
51.8
%
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
%
%
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
(000's except percentages)
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:
Net income
$
11,252
$
4,515
149.2
%
$
15,135
$
5,942
154.7
%
Interest expense
77
990
(92.2
)
305
1,984
(84.6
)
Income tax expense
2,914
1,205
141.8
3,750
1,583
136.9
Depreciation and amortization
613
620
(1.1
)
1,237
1,216
1.7
EBITDA
14,857
7,330
102.7
20,427
10,725
90.5
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
NM
175
-
NM
Net loss (gain) on investments
(546
)
234
NM
(408
)
(493
)
(17.2
)
Gain on sale of real estate
-
-
NM
(1,966
)
-
NM
Stock-based compensation
472
281
68.0
811
547
48.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
14,783
$
7,845
88.4
%
$
19,038
$
10,779
76.6
%
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and basic net income per share to basic operating net income per share for the periods indicated:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Amount
Basic
Amount
Basic income per common share
Amount
Basic
Amount
Basic income per common share
(000's except per common share amounts)
Operating Net Income and Operating Net Income per Basic Common Share Reconciliation:
Net income
$
11,252
$
0.81
$
4,515
$
0.41
$
15,135
$
1.10
$
5,942
$
0.54
Net loss (gain) on investments
(546
)
234
(408
)
(493
)
(Gain) on sale of real estate
-
-
(1,966
)
-
Net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate
(546
)
234
(2,374
)
(493
)
Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss
(115
)
49
(499
)
(104
)
Net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes
(431
)
$
(0.03
)
185
$
0.02
(1,875
)
$
(0.14
)
(389
)
$
(0.04
)
Operating net income
$
10,821
$
0.78
$
4,699
$
0.43
$
13,259
$
0.97
$
5,552
$
0.50
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
13,925,707
11,019,347
13,700,308
11,009,442
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and diluted net income per share to diluted operating net income per share for the periods indicated:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Amount
Diluted income per common share
Amount
Diluted income per common share
Amount
Diluted income per common share
Amount
Diluted income per common share
(000's except per common share amounts)
Operating Net Income and Operating Net Income per Diluted Common Share Reconciliation:
Net income
$
11,252
$
0.78
$
4,515
$
0.37
$
15,135
$
1.07
$
5,942
$
0.50
Net (gain) loss on investments
(546
)
234
(408
)
(493
)
(Gain) on sale of real estate
-
-
(1,966
)
-
Net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate
(546
)
234
(2,374
)
(493
)
Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss
(115
)
49
(499
)
(104
)
Net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes
(431
)
$
(0.03
)
185
$
0.02
(1,875
)
$
(0.13
)
(389
)
$
(0.03
)
Operating net income
$
10,821
$
0.75
$
4,699
$
0.39
$
13,259
$
0.94
$
5,552
$
0.46
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
14,387,511
12,110,946
14,148,720
11,987,976
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and return on equity to operating return on equity for the periods indicated:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
(000's except percentages)
Operating Net Income Reconciliation:
Net income
$
11,252
$
4,515
149.2
%
$
15,135
$
5,942
154.7
%
Net (gain) loss on investments
(546
)
234
NM
(408
)
(493
)
(17.2
)%
(Gain) on sale of real estate
-
-
NM
(1,966
)
-
NM
Net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate
(546
)
234
NM
(2,374
)
(493
)
381.5
%
Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss
(115
)
49
NM
(499
)
(104
)
379.8
%
Net (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes
(431
)
185
NM
(1,875
)
(389
)
382.0
%
Operating net income
$
10,821
$
4,699
130.3
%
$
13,259
$
5,552
138.8
%
Operating Return on Equity Reconciliation:
Net income
$
11,252
$
4,515
149.2
%
$
15,135
$
5,942
154.7
%
Average equity
$
88,544
$
38,276
131.3
%
$
80,793
$
37,653
114.6
%
Return on equity
12.7
%
11.8
%
0.9 pts
18.7
%
15.8
%
2.9 pts
Return on equity - annualized
50.8
%
47.2
%
3.6 pts
37.4
%
31.6
%
5.8 pts
Net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes
$
(431
)
$
185
NM
$
(1,875
)
$
(389
)
382.0
%
Average equity
$
88,544
$
38,276
131.3
%
$
80,793
$
37,653
114.6
%
Effect of net (gain) loss on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes, on return on equity
(0.5
)%
0.5
%
NM
(2.3
)%
(1.0
)%
(1.3) pts
Operating net income
$
10,821
$
4,699
130.3
%
$
13,259
$
5,552
138.8
%
Operating net income - annualized
$
43,284
$
18,796
130.3
%
$
26,518
$
11,104
138.8
%
Average equity
$
88,544
$
38,276
131.3
%
$
80,793
$
37,653
114.6
%
Operating return on equity
12.2
%
12.3
%
(0.1) pts
16.4
%
14.7
%
1.7 pts
Operating return on equity - annualized
48.9
%
49.1
%
(0.2) pts
32.8
%
29.5
%
3.3 pts
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
The following table reconciles the underlying loss ratio and the net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes to the net loss ratio for the periods presented:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
Percentage Point Change
2025
2024
Percentage Point Change
Underlying Loss Ratio Reconciliation:
Underlying Loss Ratio
38.7
%
47.1
%
(8.4
)
pts
50.0
%
52.8
%
(2.8
)
pts
Effect of prior-year reserve development
(0.5
)%
(1.4
)%
0.9
pts
(0.9
)%
(1.7
)%
0.8
pts
Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes
38.2
%
45.7
%
(7.5
)
pts
49.1
%
51.1
%
(2.0
)
pts
Effect of catastrophes
0.6
%
1.3
%
(0.7
)
pts
1.2
%
3.2
%
(2.0
)
pts
Net loss ratio
38.8
%
47.0
%
(8.2
)
pts
50.3
%
54.3
%
(4.0
)
pts
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
The following table reconciles the Core Business, Non-Core Business and Combined net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes to the Core Business, Non-Core Business and net loss ratio for the periods presented:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
Percentage Point Change
2025
2024
Percentage Point Change
Core Business, Non-Core Business and Combined Net Loss Ratio Excluding the Effect of Catastrophes Ratio Reconciliation:
Core Business Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes
40.3
%
45.0
%
(4.7
)
pts
50.8
%
49.4
%
1.4
pts
Core Business Effect of catastrophes
0.5
%
0.8
%
(0.3
)
pts
1.0
%
2.3
%
(1.3
)
pts
Core Business Net loss ratio
40.8
%
45.8
%
(5.0
)
pts
51.8
%
51.6
%
0.2
pts
Non-Core Business Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes
(41.6
)%
56.9
%
(98.5
)
pts
(11.0
)%
74.7
%
(85.7
)
pts
Non-Core Business Effect of catastrophes
6.4
%
8.6
%
(2.2
)
pts
8.4
%
15.4
%
(7.0
)
pts
Non-Core Business Net loss ratio
(35.2
)%
65.5
%
(100.7
)
pts
(2.6
)%
90.1
%
(92.7
)
pts
Combined Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes
38.2
%
45.7
%
(7.5
)
pts
49.1
%
51.1
%
(2.0
)
pts
Combined Effect of catastrophes
0.6
%
1.3
%
(0.7
)
pts
1.2
%
3.2
%
(2.0
)
pts
Net loss ratio
38.8
%
47.0
%
(8.2
)
pts
50.3
%
54.3
%
(4.0
)
pts
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
(unaudited)
Assets
Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
$5,967,140 at June 30, 2025 and $5,959,265 at December 31, 2024)
$
7,045,231
$
7,047,342
Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
$228,986,581 at June 30, 2025 and $202,308,158 at December 31, 2024)
217,679,350
186,893,438
Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $13,546,654 at June 30, 2025 and $13,527,554
at December 31, 2024)
10,027,099
10,296,505
Other investments
5,083,438
4,380,656
Total investments
239,835,118
208,617,941
Cash and cash equivalents
33,714,432
28,669,441
Premiums receivable, net
17,277,970
21,766,988
Reinsurance receivables, net
55,439,043
69,322,436
Prepaid reinsurance
3,649,273
-
Deferred policy acquisition costs
23,848,030
24,732,371
Intangible assets
500,000
500,000
Property and equipment, net
7,853,192
9,283,970
Deferred income taxes, net
5,107,644
5,597,920
Other assets
6,196,823
6,424,776
Total assets
$
393,421,525
$
374,915,843
Liabilities
Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
$
133,927,454
$
126,210,428
Unearned premiums
130,263,096
134,701,733
Advance premiums
5,712,581
3,503,063
Reinsurance balances payable
5,440,516
10,509,121
Deferred ceding commission revenue
6,995,648
11,541,239
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
7,984,147
10,570,388
Income taxes payable
3,159,483
-
Debt, net (current $1,259,559 and long-term $3,801,149 at June 30, 2025,
current $6,849,257 and long-term $4,322,163 at December 31, 2024, )
5,060,708
11,171,420
Total liabilities
298,543,633
308,207,392
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares
-
-
Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 15,661,240 shares
at June 30, 2025 and 14,448,205 shares at December 31, 2024; outstanding
14,137,115 shares at June 30, 2025 and 12,924,080 shares at December 31, 2024
156,612
144,482
Capital in excess of par
98,840,728
89,063,326
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,930,559
)
(12,175,476
)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
10,379,118
(4,755,874
)
100,445,899
72,276,458
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,524,125 shares at June 30, 2025
and December 31, 2024
(5,568,007
)
(5,568,007
)
Total stockholders' equity
94,877,892
66,708,451
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
393,421,525
$
374,915,843
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
Net premiums earned
$
46,215,260
$
30,303,612
$
89,738,323
$
59,123,514
Ceding commission revenue
3,081,556
4,561,961
6,040,247
9,129,072
Net investment income
2,300,267
1,764,596
4,348,863
3,267,456
Net gains (losses) on investments
546,451
(233,606
)
408,472
492,785
Gain on sale of real estate
-
-
1,965,989
-
Other income
151,245
105,552
291,660
254,465
Total revenues
52,294,779
36,502,115
102,793,554
72,267,292
Expenses
Loss and loss adjustment expenses
17,927,162
14,238,308
45,102,240
32,097,895
Commission expense
10,629,629
8,232,480
19,942,509
16,084,292
Other underwriting expenses
7,727,367
5,900,525
15,132,789
11,781,130
Other operating expenses
1,153,480
800,966
2,189,217
1,579,048
Depreciation and amortization
613,364
619,934
1,237,227
1,216,447
Interest expense
77,074
989,723
304,528
1,983,598
Total expenses
38,128,076
30,781,936
83,908,510
64,742,410
Income from operations before taxes
14,166,703
5,720,179
18,885,044
7,524,882
Income tax expense
2,914,371
1,205,242
3,750,052
1,583,266
Net income
11,252,332
4,514,937
15,134,992
5,941,616
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Gross decrease (increase) in unrealized losses
on available-for-sale-securities
1,289,253
109,784
4,101,685
(450,563
)
Reclassification adjustment for losses
included in net income
4,078
4,662
5,804
7,529
Net decrease (increase) in unrealized losses
1,293,331
114,446
4,107,489
(443,034
)
Income tax (expense) benefit related to items
of other comprehensive income (loss)
(271,600
)
(24,034
)
(862,572
)
93,038
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
1,021,731
90,412
3,244,917
(349,996
)
Comprehensive income
$
12,274,063
$
4,605,349
$
18,379,909
$
5,591,620
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.81
$
0.41
$
1.10
$
0.54
Diluted
$
0.78
$
0.37
$
1.07
$
0.50
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
13,925,707
11,019,347
13,700,308
11,009,442
Diluted
14,387,538
12,110,946
14,148,748
11,987,976
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
Accumulated
Capital
Other
Preferred Stock
Common Stock
in Excess
Comprehensive
Accumulated
Treasury Stock
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
of Par
Loss
Deficit
Shares
Amount
Total
Balance, April 1, 2024
-
$
-
12,479,422
$
124,794
$
75,595,096
$
(12,714,971
)
$
(21,687,631
)
1,471,406
$
(5,567,481
)
$
35,749,807
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
281,416
-
-
-
-
281,416
Vesting of restricted stock awards
-
-
1,026
10
(10
)
-
-
-
-
-
Shares deducted from restricted stock
awards for payment of withholding taxes
-
-
(428
)
(4
)
(1,984
)
-
-
-
-
(1,988
)
Issuance of common stock, net of
offering costs of $103,385
-
-
56,109
561
167,629
-
-
-
-
168,190
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,514,937
-
-
4,514,937
Decrease in unrealized losses on available-
for-sale securities, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
90,412
-
-
-
90,412
Balance, June 30, 2024
-
$
-
12,536,129
$
125,361
$
76,042,147
$
(12,624,559
)
$
(17,172,694
)
1,471,406
$
(5,567,481
)
$
40,802,774
Accumulated
(Accumulated
Capital
Other
Deficit)
Preferred Stock
Common Stock
in Excess
Comprehensive
Retained
Treasury Stock
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
of Par
Loss
Earnings
Shares
Amount
Total
Balance, April 1, 2025
-
$
-
15,283,417
$
152,834
$
98,450,640
$
(9,952,290
)
$
(873,214
)
1,524,125
$
(5,568,007
)
$
82,209,963
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
471,857
-
-
-
-
471,857
Vesting of restricted stock awards
-
-
3,334
33
(33
)
-
-
-
-
-
Shares deducted from restricted stock
awards for payment of withholding taxes
-
-
(1,202
)
(12
)
(17,608
)
-
-
-
-
(17,620
)
Exercise of stock options
-
-
4,057
41
898
-
-
-
-
939
Offering costs on previously issued common stock
-
-
-
-
(61,310
)
-
-
-
-
(61,310
)
Exercise of warrants
-
-
371,634
3,716
(3,716
)
-
-
-
-
-
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,252,332
-
-
11,252,332
Decrease in unrealized losses on available-
for-sale securities, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
1,021,731
-
-
-
1,021,731
Balance, June 30, 2025
-
$
-
15,661,240
$
156,612
$
98,840,728
$
(8,930,559
)
$
10,379,118
1,524,125
$
(5,568,007
)
$
94,877,892
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
Accumulated
(Accumulated
Capital
Other
Deficit)
Preferred Stock
Common Stock
in Excess
Comprehensive
Retained
Treasury Stock
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
of Par
Loss
Earnings
Shares
Amount
Total
Balance, January 1, 2024
-
$
-
12,248,313
$
122,483
$
75,338,010
$
(12,274,563
)
$
(23,114,310
)
1,471,406
$
(5,567,481
)
$
34,504,139
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
547,205
-
-
-
-
547,205
Vesting of restricted stock awards
-
-
234,653
2,346
(2,346
)
-
-
-
-
-
Shares deducted from restricted stock
awards for payment of withholding taxes
-
-
(2,946
)
(29
)
(8,351
)
-
-
-
-
(8,380
)
Issuance of common stock, net of
offering costs of $103,385
-
-
56,109
561
167,629
-
-
-
-
168,190
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,941,616
-
-
5,941,616
Increase in unrealized losses on available-
for-sale securities, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
(349,996
)
-
-
-
(349,996
)
Balance, June 30, 2024
-
$
-
12,536,129
$
125,361
$
76,042,147
$
(12,624,559
)
$
(17,172,694
)
1,471,406
$
(5,567,481
)
$
40,802,774
Balance, January 1, 2025
-
$
-
14,448,205
$
144,482
$
89,063,326
$
(12,175,476
)
$
(4,755,874
)
1,524,125
$
(5,568,007
)
$
66,708,451
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
810,867
-
-
-
-
810,867
Vesting of restricted stock awards
-
-
216,226
2,162
(2,162
)
-
-
-
-
-
Exercise of stock options
-
-
48,986
490
56,598
-
-
-
-
57,088
Issuance of common stock, net of
offering costs of $324,134
-
-
612,999
6,130
9,478,252
-
-
-
-
9,484,382
Shares deducted from restricted stock
awards for payment of withholding taxes
-
-
(35,942
)
(359
)
(548,141
)
-
-
-
-
(548,500
)
Shares deducted from exercise of stock
options for payment of withholding taxes
-
-
(868
)
(9
)
(14,296
)
-
-
-
-
(14,305
)
Exercise of warrants
-
-
371,634
3,716
(3,716
)
-
-
-
-
-
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
15,134,992
-
-
15,134,992
Decrease in unrealized losses on available-
for-sale securities, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
3,244,917
-
-
-
3,244,917
Balance, June 30, 2025
-
$
-
15,661,240
$
156,612
$
98,840,728
$
(8,930,559
)
$
10,379,118
1,524,125
$
(5,568,007
)
$
94,877,892
