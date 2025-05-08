WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $137 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $237 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.Excluding items, Solventum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $234 million or $1.34 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $2.070 billion from $2.016 billion last year.Solventum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $137 Mln. vs. $237 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $2.070 Bln vs. $2.016 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $5.45 to $5.65Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX