WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $2.36 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $7.16 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $165.06 million from $140.78 million last year.DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.36 Mln. vs. $7.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $165.06 Mln vs. $140.78 Mln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $169 - $173 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX