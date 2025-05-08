Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: A2DWRQ | ISIN: US40052A4076
Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarin S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time (1:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, May 9, 2025, after markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=yQgMLEJo

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:
In New York:
Grupo Clarín S.A.
Fig Corporate Communications
Samantha Olivieri
Camilla Ferreira | Marcella E. Dragone
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: investors@grupoclarin.com
Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/grupo-clarin-s.a.-to-host-webcast-presentation-to-discuss-first-quarter-2025-res-1025714

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
