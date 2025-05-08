WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at -$50.88 million, or -$0.24 per share. This compares with -$36.80 million, or -$0.19 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 51.7% to $10.460 million from $21.639 million last year.Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$50.88 Mln. vs. -$36.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.24 vs. -$0.19 last year. -Revenue: $10.460 Mln vs. $21.639 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX