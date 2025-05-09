CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX, MQBKY) reported a net profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders of A$3.715 billion for the year ended 31 March 2025, up five per cent on the year ended 31 March 2024.Net operating income was A$17.208 billion up two per cent from the last year, while operating expenses of A$12.140 billion were broadly in line with the prior year. International income accounted for 66 per cent of Macquarie's total income.Assets under management as at 31 March 2025 were A$941.0 billion, broadly in line with A$938.3 billion as at 31 March 2024. This was primarily driven by increased fund investments and net asset valuations, offset by asset divestments and outflows in equity strategies.The Macquarie Group Limited announced a fiscal year 2025 final ordinary dividend of A$3.90 per share. This represents a total FY25 ordinary dividend of A$6.50 per share (35 per cent franked). Macquarie's dividend policy remains at a 50 to 70 per cent annual payout ratio.The record date for the final ordinary dividend is 20 May 2025 and the payment date is 2 July 2025.Macquarie said it continues to maintain a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions it well to respond to the current environment.The company noted that it remains well-positioned to deliver superior performance in the medium term.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX