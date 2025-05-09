BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports grew more than expected in April despite the fall in exports to the U.S., official data revealed on Friday.Exports advanced 8.1 percent on a yearly basis in April, while economists had forecast a 1.9 percent rise. This followed a 12.4 percent increase in March.At the same time, imports fell only 0.2 percent from a year ago, compared with the economists' forecast of a 5.9 percent decline. Moreover, the pace of decrease slowed from 4.3 percent fall posted in March.As a result, the trade surplus decreased to $96.18 billion from $102.64 billion in the previous month. The expected level was $97.0 billion.Data showed that exports to the US declined sharply by 21 percent in April, reflecting the US tariff hikes.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX