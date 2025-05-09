ROME (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Italy is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes consumer and producer prices for April. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent in March.In the meantime, industrial production and household consumption figures are due from Sweden.At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office is slated to release inflation data for April.At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes retail sales figures for March. Sales are expected to grow 3.4 percent on year, following a 3.8 percent rise in February.At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT releases industrial production for March. Economists forecast output to grow 0.4 percent, in contrast to the 0.9 percent fall in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX