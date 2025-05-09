Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rallye naht! Die Wette eines Milliardärs auf die Zukunft des Kupfers...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCUH | ISIN: SE0014855029 | Ticker-Symbol: 8IM1
Frankfurt
09.05.25 | 08:09
2,465 Euro
+0,41 % +0,010
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPLANTICA AG SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPLANTICA AG SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4652,50508:57
0,0000,00008:59
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 08:30 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Implantica publishes Interim Report January - March 2025 (Q1)

Finanznachrichten News

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Global expansion of RefluxStop

Significant events in the first quarter of 2025

  • Received positive feedback from U.S. FDA on our Clinical Module 2 Premarket Approval (PMA) application. FDA accepted Module 1 containing the quality systems and manufacturing information for RefluxStop, and this module is now considered closed.
  • Results from the largest real-world RefluxStop study published, involving 79 patients for up to 17 months follow-up in Germany showing median improvement in quality of life questionnaire, GERD-HRQL of 100%
  • World-leading and largest hospital in Spain, La Paz University Hospital in Madrid, performed their first RefluxStop surgeries
  • NHS Chelsea & Westminster Hospital hosted the first Gastrointestinal experts-focused RefluxStop educational meeting including 11 gastroenterologists

Significant events after the end of the period

  • New study published in Journal of Laparoendoscopic & Advanced Surgical Techniques by Dr. Elshafei from St. Elisabethen Hospital in Frankfurt, Germany showing all preoperative heartburn, regurgitation and swallowing difficulties were completely resolved with RefluxStop
  • An additional three new hospitals performed their first RefluxStop surgeries in Spain, totaling 15 centers of excellence offering the RefluxStop procedure in Spain within two years from launch
  • RCT kick-off meeting conducted with nine key opinion leaders in attendance, led by Prof. Schoppmann, the Principal Investigator of the randomized clinical trial of RefluxStop vs. Nissen fundoplication

Financial summary first quarter 2025

  • Net sales increased 25% to TEUR 745 (596)
  • Adjusted gross margin amounted to 97% (92%)
  • Operating loss (EBIT) decreased to TEUR 4,173 (7,087)
  • Loss after tax decreased to TEUR 2,764 (3,472)
  • Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.04 (0.05)
  • Cash and short-term investments as at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 60.3

Telephone conference

Implantica will hold a teleconference on 9 May 2025 at 15:00 (CEST) with Peter Forsell (CEO), Andreas Öhrnberg (CFO), and Nicole Pehrsson (Chief Corporate Affairs Officer). Please see the dial-in details below to join the conference:

Webcast

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link:
https://implantica.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

Dial-in

Dial-in numbers to the teleconference will be received by registering on the link below. After the registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5006347

For further information, please contact:
Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

This information is information that Implantica AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-09 08:00 CEST.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-publishes-interim-report-january---march-2025--q1-,c4147899

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/4147899/3438790.pdf

Implantica Q1 2025_ENG

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19732/4147899/bc9877b2691c89ec.pdf

Implantica publishes Interim Report Jan - Mar 2025 Q1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implantica-publishes-interim-report-january--march-2025-q1-302450883.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.