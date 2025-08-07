Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
WKN: A2QCUH | ISIN: SE0014855029
Tradegate
07.08.25 | 10:58
6,320 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPLANTICA AG SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPLANTICA AG SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1606,23015:02
6,1606,23015:02
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 13:24 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Implantica presents the second quarter 2025 on August 14 at 15:00 CEST

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) invites investors to a presentation of the second quarter 2025 at 15:00 CEST on August 14. The interim report for the second quarter will be published at 8:00 a.m. CEST on the same day.

The presentation will be in English via an audiocast with teleconference:

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link:

  • https://implantica.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration, you will be provided the phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.

  • https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5009464

Speakers:

  • CEO Peter Forsell
  • CFO Andreas Öhrnberg
  • Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Nicole Pehrsson

For further information, please contact:
Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 07, 2025 at 1:05 p.m. CEST.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-presents-the-second-quarter-2025-on-august-14-at-15-00-cest,c4215544

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/4215544/3602236.pdf

Implantica presents the second quarter 2025 on August 14 at 15:00 CEST

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implantica-presents-the-second-quarter-2025-on-august-14-at-1500-cest-302524280.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
