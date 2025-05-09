CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. or IAG (IAG.L) announced Friday that it is ordering 53 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft for its long-haul fleet.The order comprises 32 Boeing 787-10 aircraft for British Airways and 21 Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, which can be deployed within Aer Lingus, Iberia or LEVEL. The aircraft will be delivered between 2028 and 2033.According to the airline holding company, the list price is approximately $374 million for each Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, and around $397 million for each Boeing 787-10, as of January 2025.Subject to shareholder approval at the IAG's Annual General Meeting in June, these new aircraft are expected to enable IAG's airlines to grow and replace their long-haul fleets with modern, fuel-efficient planes.Of the proposed 53 aircraft, 35 would serve to replace existing aircraft or, in the case of LEVEL, replace short-term leases. The new orders would also allow 18 aircraft for growth in IAG's core markets.Under the deal with Boeing, British Airways holds the rights to elect to purchase up to 10 additional Boeing 787 aircraft. The order with Airbus grants IAG the rights to elect to purchase up to 13 additional Airbus A330-900neo aircraft.British Airways' Boeing 787-10 aircraft will be powered by General Electric engines, while the Airbus A330-900neo aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines.Both engine orders include comprehensive warranty and maintenance packages with Rolls-Royce and General Electric, respectively, the company added.The latest orders follow IAG's orders already placed in March this year for six Airbus A350-900s for Iberia, as well as six Airbus A350-1000s and six Boeing 777-9s for British Airways.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX