Travis Perkins: Chief Executive Officer appointment

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Travis Perkins: Chief Executive Officer appointment 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Chief Executive Officer appointment 
09-May-2025 / 07:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
9 May 2025 
 
Travis Perkins plc: Directorate Change 
 
 
Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.6(1) Travis Perkins plc 
(the "Company") makes the following announcement. 
 
Following a rigorous search process, the board of the Company has appointed Gavin Slark as its next Chief Executive 
Officer ("CEO") and as an executive director of the Company with effect no later than 1 January 2026. 
 
Gavin is a highly experienced public company CEO and has significant experience of the building materials and 
merchanting industry. He has been CEO of SIG plc since 2023, prior to which he was CEO of Grafton Group plc between 
2011 and the end of 2022. Between 2006 and 2011, Gavin was CEO of The BSS Group plc before its acquisition by Travis 
Perkins. 
 
Geoff Drabble, Chair of the Board, commented: 
 
"The Board and I are delighted that Gavin has agreed to join us. We are all very much looking forward to working with 
him. Gavin brings with him unrivalled experience of the sector in addition to a long pedigree as a CEO of significant 
public companies. Gavin is well placed to continue the work we have started to refocus and change the way we operate in 
order to better serve our customers and work effectively with our suppliers, as well as engage and motivate our teams." 
 
Disclosure Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.8: 
 
Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.8(1) the Company discloses that at the date of this announcement, Gavin Slark continues to 
be a director of SIG plc and during the last 5 years, he has also been a director of Galliford Try Holdings plc and 
Grafton Group (UK) Public Limited Company. 
 
There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of Gavin Slark under paragraphs 6.4.8(1) - 6.4.8(6) of the 
Listing Rules. 
 
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/204 (which forms part 
of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union 
(Withdrawal) Act 2018) and has been authorised for release by Robin Miller General Counsel and Company Secretary. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Travis Perkins          FGS Global 
Duncan Cooper           Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray 
+44 (0) 7584 704116        +44 (0) 207 251 3801 
duncan.cooper@travisperkins.co.uk TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com 
 
Matt Worster 
+44 (0) 7990 088548 
matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

Remuneration disclosure

Gavin will receive an annual salary similar to that paid to his predecessor. He will also be eligible for annual bonus and long term incentive plan awards at the same level as the previous incumbent and in accordance with the Directors' Remuneration Policy in force from time to time. He will receive benefits including, but not limited to, pension contributions in accordance with the Directors' Remuneration Policy in force from time to time. Gavin will also receive replacement awards on a like-for-like basis as compensation for remuneration that will be forfeited on leaving his current employer. Further detail will be set out in the 2025 Directors' Remuneration Report.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  387192 
EQS News ID:  2133618 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2133618&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2025 02:13 ET (06:13 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
