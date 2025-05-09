DJ Travis Perkins: Chief Executive Officer appointment

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Chief Executive Officer appointment 09-May-2025 / 07:13 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 May 2025 Travis Perkins plc: Directorate Change Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.6(1) Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") makes the following announcement. Following a rigorous search process, the board of the Company has appointed Gavin Slark as its next Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and as an executive director of the Company with effect no later than 1 January 2026. Gavin is a highly experienced public company CEO and has significant experience of the building materials and merchanting industry. He has been CEO of SIG plc since 2023, prior to which he was CEO of Grafton Group plc between 2011 and the end of 2022. Between 2006 and 2011, Gavin was CEO of The BSS Group plc before its acquisition by Travis Perkins. Geoff Drabble, Chair of the Board, commented: "The Board and I are delighted that Gavin has agreed to join us. We are all very much looking forward to working with him. Gavin brings with him unrivalled experience of the sector in addition to a long pedigree as a CEO of significant public companies. Gavin is well placed to continue the work we have started to refocus and change the way we operate in order to better serve our customers and work effectively with our suppliers, as well as engage and motivate our teams." Disclosure Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.8: Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.8(1) the Company discloses that at the date of this announcement, Gavin Slark continues to be a director of SIG plc and during the last 5 years, he has also been a director of Galliford Try Holdings plc and Grafton Group (UK) Public Limited Company. There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of Gavin Slark under paragraphs 6.4.8(1) - 6.4.8(6) of the Listing Rules. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/204 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and has been authorised for release by Robin Miller General Counsel and Company Secretary. Enquiries: Travis Perkins FGS Global Duncan Cooper Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray +44 (0) 7584 704116 +44 (0) 207 251 3801 duncan.cooper@travisperkins.co.uk TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com Matt Worster +44 (0) 7990 088548 matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

Remuneration disclosure

Gavin will receive an annual salary similar to that paid to his predecessor. He will also be eligible for annual bonus and long term incentive plan awards at the same level as the previous incumbent and in accordance with the Directors' Remuneration Policy in force from time to time. He will receive benefits including, but not limited to, pension contributions in accordance with the Directors' Remuneration Policy in force from time to time. Gavin will also receive replacement awards on a like-for-like basis as compensation for remuneration that will be forfeited on leaving his current employer. Further detail will be set out in the 2025 Directors' Remuneration Report.

