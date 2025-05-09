TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased less than expected in March to the lowest level in four months, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 107.7 in March from 108.2 in February. The score was forecast to fall to 107.5.Similarly, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation came in at 116.0, down from 117.3 in the previous month.Data showed that the lagging index rose marginally to 110.8 in March from 110.7 a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX