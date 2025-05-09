CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 4-week low of 0.5871 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 1.0871 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5900 and 1.0837, respectively.Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi edged down to 85.66 and 1.9076 from Thursday's closing quotes of 86.11 and 1.9030, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.55 against the greenback, 1.09 against the aussie, 84.00 against the yen and 1.98 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX