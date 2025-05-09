

Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG



09.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG



Company Name: INDUS Holding AG

ISIN: DE0006200108



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 09.05.2025

Target price: EUR 34.00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Christian Sandherr



FY'25e outlook reduced due to tungsten supply chains; chg. est.

Topic: On Wednesday evening, INDUS reduced its FY'25e guidance, especially due to a soft Materials Solutions segment, which is impacted by the 10% base tariff on US exports, effective April 5. Further, extended export controls on tungsten compounds from China, put pressure on the supply chain of INDUS' largest holding BETEK (16% of FY'24 sales).



Management changed its FY'25 sales forecast to EUR 1.70-1.85bn (previously EUR 1.75-1.85bn; eNuW old EUR 1.79bn) and adj. EBITA to EUR 130-165m (previously EUR 150-175m; eNuW old EUR 164m). Materials Solutions is expected to be particularly soft partly due to the recently introduced tariffs on US exports.



However, even more important in our view are extended Chinese export controls on tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, molybdenum, and indium, effective since February 2025. BETEK, a specialist in tungsten carbide wear solutions, depends on tungsten-containing primary products from China and was responsible for around half of Materials Solutions sales and 16% of group sales in FY'24. China was responsible for 82% of the global tungsten production in 2024 and is thus a critical supplier for the whole industry.

Whether an export license will be granted, to what extent and how long it will take is currently unpredictable. If supply chains are not restored in time, missing tungsten carbide could result in a EUR 20-40m revenue loss and a EUR 8-15m EBITA reduction in H2'25e according to management. However, as a recovery of tungsten carbide supply is currently still in the cards, the top-line guidance was only adjusted on the lower end. In our view, a noticeable impact for FY'25 looks highly likely and for FY'26 plausible.

Having said that, the case remains fully intact. Neither tariffs nor a short-term supply shortage is damaging BETEK's competitive position based on technological leadership in the long-term. Nevertheless, we reduced our estimates, as we conservatively expect a supply shortage and price increase of tungsten carbide to affect FY25e and FY26e.



Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 34 per share, based on FCFY'25e.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32526.pdf For additional information visit our website:

https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2133674 09.05.2025 CET/CEST



°

