Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rallye naht! Die Wette eines Milliardärs auf die Zukunft des Kupfers...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
Tradegate
09.05.25 | 08:09
21,880 Euro
+0,37 % +0,080
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ISS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,92021,94010:32
21,92021,94010:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 09:58 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ISS World Services A/S: ISS expands partnership with natural resources company in APAC

Finanznachrichten News

ISS, a leading workplace experience and facility services company, has expanded its long-standing partnership with a natural resources customer in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region through a new five-year agreement valued at DKK 100 million annually.

Copenhagen, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS currently delivers services at two regional customer locations. Under the new agreement, the partnership will extend to two additional sites, where ISS will provide integrated facility services, including catering, housekeeping, site cleaning, laundry, reception, maintenance, retail operations, and hospitality management. This expansion also introduces innovative features, such as enhanced food service technology.

Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at ISS, says:

"We're excited to strengthen this long-standing partnership, which reflects the strong trust between our organisations and a shared commitment to service excellence. We will continue leveraging our expertise in delivering safe and reliable services and look forward to further enhancing the customer experience through tailored, flexible, and sustainable food solutions."

The new agreement takes effect from June 2025.

For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725



For media enquiries: Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.